Sure, there's the Surface Pen, but there are plenty of other options if you want to use them with your all-in-one PC.

Microsoft's new Surface Studio 2 Plus has a Surface Pen in the box. With that included pen, you can unlock your inner creativity and draw on the screen in your favorite apps like Photoshop and Fresh Paint. The fact you can bring the monitor down towards you thanks to the PC's unique form factor makes it even easier. However, if the pen isn't to your liking, this all-in-one PC is compatible with third-party styli and pens. Many of these also work with other Surface PCs. We've collected six of our favorites for you below.

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 Slim Pen 2 This is the newest Surface Pen from Microsoft. It has the same pressure sensitivity as the one you got with your Surface Studio 2 Plus, but it's slimmer and more ergonomic. You also can attach it magnetically to the side of the Surface Studio. You'll need to charge it separately with a charging cradle, though. View at Amazon

MetaPen Stylus Pen This is a solid third-party pen for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It recharges with USB-C and even has side buttons that you can customize, just like with the original Surface Pen. View at Amazon

Tintunzo Pen This is another third-party Surface Studio 2 Plus pen, this one from Tintunzo. It has features that ensure great inking experiences like anti-break-point, as well as anti-offset technologies. View at Amazon

Raphael 520BT Pen The Raphael 520BT pen is also similar to the one that came with your Surface Studio 2 Plus. Unlike others on our list, it keeps 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and feels quite premium in your hands. View at Amazon

Yeemie Stylus Pen The Yeemie Stylus Pen is another pen that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity like the original Surface Pen that came with your Surface Studio 2 Plus. It also recharges via Micro-USB. View at Amazon

Tesha Surface pen Tesha Surface pen This Surface Pen alternative is one of the most popular on Amazon. It doesn't have as many levels of pressure sensitivity as the original Surface Pen but is good enough for basic note-taking. We advise artists to stay away. View at Amazon

And those are six of the top pens we can find for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. Ideally, if you're an artist or content creator, it's best to buy an official Surface Pen from Microsoft, so we suggest the Surface Slim Pen 2 as an alternative. The price might be too high for you, though, so another pen like the Raphael 520BT Stylus Pen or the MetaPen Stylus Pen are great options. These will work just as well. Some of our other picks are even cheaper, though, and great for quick and simple tasks like note-taking and will work excellently with other Surface devices like the Surface Pro 9.