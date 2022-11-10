Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft's new Surface Studio 2 Plus has a Surface Pen in the box. With that included pen, you can unlock your inner creativity and draw on the screen in your favorite apps like Photoshop and Fresh Paint. The fact you can bring the monitor down towards you thanks to the PC's unique form factor makes it even easier. However, if the pen isn't to your liking, this all-in-one PC is compatible with third-party styli and pens. Many of these also work with other Surface PCs. We've collected six of our favorites for you below.

  • Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2
    The Slim Pen 2 recharges wirelessly when it's stored inside of a Surface Keyboard, and it provides haptic feedback to make writing on a screen feel more like paper.
    Slim Pen 2

    This is the newest Surface Pen from Microsoft. It has the same pressure sensitivity as the one you got with your Surface Studio 2 Plus, but it's slimmer and more ergonomic. You also can attach it magnetically to the side of the Surface Studio. You'll need to charge it separately with a charging cradle, though.

  • MetaPen Stylus Pen
    This is a solid third-party pen for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It recharges with USB-C and even has side buttons that you can customize, just like with the original Surface Pen.

  • Tintunzo Pen
    This is another third-party Surface Studio 2 Plus pen, this one from Tintunzo. It has features that ensure great inking experiences like anti-break-point, as well as anti-offset technologies.

  • Raphael 520BT Pen
    The Raphael 520BT pen is also similar to the one that came with your Surface Studio 2 Plus. Unlike others on our list, it keeps 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and feels quite premium in your hands.

  • Yeemie Stylus Pen
    The Yeemie Stylus Pen is another pen that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity like the original Surface Pen that came with your Surface Studio 2 Plus. It also recharges via Micro-USB.

  • Tesha Surface pen
    At under $30, the Tesha Surface pen has just about everything the Microsoft version offers. It features 1,024 pressure points, designed for writing, drawing, and note taking. Instant response, low latency, truly accurate handwriting reproduction. Palm rejection technology allows you to rest your hand naturally on the screen while writing, no need to wear anti-friction gloves. Super convenient for kids.
    Tesha Surface pen

    This Surface Pen alternative is one of the most popular on Amazon. It doesn't have as many levels of pressure sensitivity as the original Surface Pen but is good enough for basic note-taking. We advise artists to stay away.

And those are six of the top pens we can find for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. Ideally, if you're an artist or content creator, it's best to buy an official Surface Pen from Microsoft, so we suggest the Surface Slim Pen 2 as an alternative. The price might be too high for you, though, so another pen like the Raphael 520BT Stylus Pen or the MetaPen Stylus Pen are great options. These will work just as well. Some of our other picks are even cheaper, though, and great for quick and simple tasks like note-taking and will work excellently with other Surface devices like the Surface Pro 9.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus
Angled view of Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is an all-in-one PC with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. It has a 28-inch PixelSense display with a very high resolution, and it supports touch and pen input.

