The Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 is a powerful laptop that excels at gaming, content creation , and other hardware-intensive tasks. Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 Laptop GPU, a 16-inch 3.2K Mini-LED display, and a self-contained liquid cooling system, this laptop could outright replace a desktop setup with the right accessories. Here are the best peripherals for getting the maximum utility out of your Lenovo Legion 9i, whether you want to play video games or get some work done.

Although the Lenovo Legion 9i already has a respectable selection of ports, having a few extra display and data ports can be handy for setups with many external displays and peripherals. This 7-in-1 hub adds two USB-A ports with up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds, an audio jack, an 85W USB-C port for power delivery, SD and microSD card readers, and an HDMI port. You can combine this with a laptop stand to make a makeshift docking station.

Even though the Lenovo Legion 9i comes with two power adapters, you could still vastly expand your charging options with this Anker Prime Power Bank. It delivers 100W charging via USB-C to two different devices simultaneously and has a USB-A charge-out port that can siphon some of this power throughput for a smaller device. You won’t be able to match the included 140W USB-C power adapter (not to mention the high-powered proprietary 330W GaN power adapter), but you can still easily top off your device’s battery on the go.

Investing in a dedicated case is a wise idea for a laptop as nice as the Lenovo Legion 9i. The Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag is one of our top picks , offering ample room for this 16-inch laptop as well as some accessories. This bag has a generous main compartment that is fleece-lined and padded with impact-resistant materials. It also has two accessory pockets and a hidden document pocket on the other side.

If you play many controller-friendly games, consider upgrading your setup with an Xbox Core Wireless Controller. This is one of our favorite Legion 9i controllers because of its perfect ergonomics and impressive 40-hour battery life. Additionally, this is one of the most popular controller layouts on the planet, so you will find a wide selection of compatible controller layouts for most any games.

Teamwork makes the dream work, which is why the Razer BlackShark V2 is an MVP addition to your suite of laptop gaming accessories. This headset outputs THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound through dual 50mm drivers and inputs your voice through a crystal-clear detachable cardioid. Best of all, it has soft and breathable memory foam earcups that are comfortable to wear through marathon gaming sessions.

Speaking of laptop stands, they are a great ergonomic upgrade for anyone planning to regularly use their Lenovo Legion 9i on a desk. This Omoton laptop stand brings both the keyboard and display closer to where you need them to be. You can also use this stand to free up desk space for a second keyboard or a drawing pad.

Considering that Lenovo's Legion line of laptops is perfect for high-end portable gaming , there's no reason to stop at just a mouse when upgrading your gaming peripherals. Consider setting your laptop on a stand and plugging in a Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for the tactile improvement offered by mechanical switches. The keyboard has a fully customizable set of RGB LEDs too, so you can easily match the accent lighting on your laptop itself.

Whether you want to navigate menus faster or play FPS, MMO, or RTS games competitively, pairing your Legion 9i with a gaming mouse is a no-brainer. The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is a great option for either use case because of its 11 programmable buttons and personalized weight and balance tuning. You can also unlock the scroll wheel for fast, continuous scrolling. This is an all-around must-have peripheral.

Best Lenovo Legion 9i peripherals: The bottom line

While the Lenovo Legion 9i has everything you need to get started right in the box, some extra peripherals will go a long way toward maximizing how you use this device. Most importantly, a Logitech G502 Lightspeed mouse will vastly improve your navigation and gaming abilities. If you plan to use this laptop at a desk, you could also pair it with a Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and an Omoton laptop stand for a full-on desktop experience.

If you mainly plan to use your laptop on the go, consider investing in a Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag for easy transportation. It has great padding and extra compartments to fit other helpful travel accessories like the Anker Prime Power Bank. You’ll definitely appreciate the help lugging this beefy laptop around.