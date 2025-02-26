Your digital notes are a reflection of your mind. It’s a private space for ideas and insights. Choosing the Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) tool isn't just about functionality; it's about ensuring your data remains truly yours. If you are seeking a PKM solution that prioritizes privacy as much as features, you have come to the right place.

From local storage and encryption to open source transparency, I will help you choose a PKM that not only organizes your knowledge but also protects it from prying eyes.

5 Logseq

A neat Roam Research alternative