All but the cheapest phones on the market feature a metal and glass construction these days. While that does give the devices a premium look and feel, it also makes them more prone to scratches. On top of that, a drop from waist height can easily shatter the screen or back glass, which can run up quite the repair bill. As a result, for many people, protective cases have become an absolute necessity for smartphones.

A well-made protective case not only protects your shiny new phone from scratches but can also prevent its screen or back glass from cracking on an accidental drop. While a quick search on Amazon will yield hundreds of results of cases making bold claims of "military-grade drop protection," the actual quality of the cases varies widely from brand to brand. Therefore, selecting a phone case from a reputed manufacturer is ideal, even if it may cost a few dollars extra.

If you're in the market for a new phone case but are overwhelmed by the countless options online, here are some of the best phone case brands that offer well-designed, sturdy cases that won't disappoint.

Spigen

Spigen Best overall A wide range of cases for most popular devices Spigen offers a wide variety of protective cases for most popular devices, ranging from basic clear cases to ultra-durable rugged options that provide complete drop protection. See at Amazon

Spigen is one of the most popular phone case brands on the market, with solutions for many of the best smartphones on the market. It offers a variety of protective cases for a vast selection of smartphones that cater to your needs. Its Thin Fit, Rugged Armor, Tough Armor, Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air, Neo Hybrid, Core Armor, Liquid Crystal, and Slim Armor lineup of cases feature different designs, ranging from basic clear cases to rugged ones offering ample drop protection. You can check out Spigen's entire case lineup by clicking the link above.

In addition to its regular lineup of phone cases, Spigen has some specialized cases, like Mag Armor, Optik Armor, and Cryo Armor, that address specific concerns like Apple MagSafe compatibility, camera lens protection, and keeping your hands cool during intense gaming sessions. Furthermore, Spigen offers a range of screen protectors and camera lens protectors for multiple devices, along with a wide range of accessories, like detachable wallets, wireless chargers, power bricks, portable battery packs, and more. The company also has a couple of car accessories, like car mounts, car chargers, and screen protectors for your in-car infotainment system.

Spigen's case lineup isn't limited to phones, either. The company also offers cases for tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds, and it even has some laptop cases and screen protectors in its portfolio. Spigen also has protective cases and sleeves for handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Logitech G Cloud. A Spigen case is usually our go-to choice for most smartphones, as it offers complete protection at a rather affordable price. Grab a Spigen case for your new phone by following the link above.

Poetic

Poetic Great rugged cases All-around protection for your smartphone Poetic is another reliable phone case brand that offers rugged cases for a wide range of devices. It should be your go-to choice if you're looking for complete drop protection for your device. See at Amazon

Poetic is also a reliable case brand that offers a great selection of durable, rugged cases for a variety of devices. Its Neon lineup of protective cases provide ample protection in a slim profile, and they come in a wide range of colors that give your phone a unique look. Poetic's Spartan and Revolution series cases offer all-around protection with built-in screen protectors and kickstands. These cases feature a multi-layer construction with a soft TPU layer on the inside for shock absorption and a hard polycarbonate shell that takes the brunt of the impact on drops.

The Poetic Guardian lineup is a great choice for those who want a rugged case for their device that doesn't hide its unique color and back panel design. Like the Spartan and Revolution series cases, the Guardian series features a built-in screen protector to keep your phone's screen scratch free. In addition to phone cases, Poetic also makes protective cases for tablets from Amazon, Apple, and Samsung. The tablet case lineup includes the Explorer series for overall protection with a built-in folio cover, the Turtleskin series for enhanced drop protection, and the Revolution series with built-in screen protectors and kickstands. Furthermore, Poetic also has a few Apple AirTag accessories on offer.

Although Poetic's case lineup isn't as expansive as Spigen's, its cases are definitely worth considering if you want features like a built-in screen protector, reinforced shock-proof corner protection, and handy additions like a kickstand.

Supcase

Supcase Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase Supcase is another great phone case brand that offers rugged cases for a variety of smartphones. Its highly-acclaimed UB Pro case provides the best drop protection for your phone. See at Amazon

Supcase makes some of the best rugged phone cases currently on the market, and it's a great choice for those who want a case that offers a high level of durability. Its highly-acclaimed Unicorn Beetle Pro series is available for pretty much all popular devices, offering edge-to-edge coverage for your phone with up to 20ft of drop protection. The case also features port plugs to keep dust and moisture out of the charging port, a built-in screen protector to keep your phone's display scratch-free, and a kickstand that supports three viewing angles.

Along with the Unicorn Beetle Pro, Supcase's portfolio includes sleek rugged cases like the Unicorn Beetle Edge XT, which provides ample protection without adding too much bulk. It also features a transparent back panel that doesn't hide your phone's cool color and design. The regular Unicorn Beetle series cases offer everything you get with the Unicorn Beetle Pro in a relatively slimmer profile and without a built-in screen protector.

In addition to phone cases, Supcase offers protective cases for tablets from Apple, Amazon, and Samsung. The company also has protective cases for smartwatches, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and MacBooks. For gaming enthusiasts, Supcase has a range of cases for the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. But that's not all.

Supcase also offers a wide selection of accessories, like charging bricks, cables, and screen protectors, along with accessories for the Apple Pencil, AirTags, stands, and holsters. Check out Supcase's wide range of products by following the link above.

Ringke

Ringke Best value Great phone cases on a budget If you're looking for an affordable case for your new phone, Ringke has you covered. The phone case brand is known for its cheap yet durable range of cases that offer complete protection for your phone. See at Amazon

Ringke makes affordable yet high-quality cases for a wide range of smartphones. Like Spigen, the company offers an impressive selection of phone cases, ranging from basic clear cases to ones that offer a decent level of drop protection. Its Fusion-X lineup is a great choice if you're looking for a sleek rugged case under $20, while the regular Fusion cases are great if you want a cheap clear case that won't yellow with age.

The Air, Air-S, and Slim cases from Ringke are good options for those who don't like bulky cases, and they're available in a range of cool colors that give your phone a unique look. Ringke also has MagSafe-compatible cases that offer wireless charging support on most devices, and its Fusion Card range is a decent pick for those who want a slim wallet case with secure storage for transit or payment cards.

Furthermore, Ringke's Onyx and Fusion Design cases let you add a touch of personality to your phone case, and they're available in several stylish designs and colors. In addition to phone cases, Ringke has a great selection of affordable screen protectors, privacy films, and camera lens protectors for multiple devices.

The company also makes protective cases for smartwatches, watch bands, and tablet cases. Its portfolio even includes quite a few accessories for your phone, like detachable stands and wallets, lanyards, laptop stands, charging cables and adapters, and car phone mounts. Check out Ringke's entire range of products by following the link above.

OtterBox

Otterbox Premium option Pricey but durable rugged cases Otterbox is known for its impressive range of premium rugged cases that provide a great level of drop protection. It offers cases for a small selection of Apple, Samsung, and Google devices. See at Amazon

If you're looking for a premium rugged case for your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel devices, you should definitely check out Otterbox. The company's Defender series offers a multi-layer construction that protects your phone from drops, dust, scrapes, and bumps while providing wireless charging compatibility. It comes with a built-in holster that doubles up as a belt clip or a kickstand.

Otterbox also offers sleek antimicrobial cases as part of its Symmetry series, which feature silver phosphate glass to prevent bacteria buildup on your phone. These cases are available in a couple of cool colors and designs that give your phone a unique look. The company's Commuter series cases are sleeker versions of the rugged Defender series models, offering a textured grip and complete scratch resistance, while the React series features a clear back that lets you show off your phone's design.

Along with the aforementioned cases, Otterbox offers screen protectors for devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, charging bricks, wireless chargers, charging cables, car chargers, and a host of MagSafe-compatible accessories. Furthermore, Otterbox has cases for the Apple Watch lineup, AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and AirTags. In addition, the company also offers water and snow-proof cases as part of its Lifeproof brand.

Although a bit expensive, Otterbox cases are a great choice if you want a high-quality, rugged case for your phone that can take a beating, and you should check out its entire collection by following the link above.

ESR

ESR Great kickstand cases High-quality cases with a metal kickstand ESR is a reputable phone case brand that has a variety of cases for phones from Samsung, Apple, and Google. Its high-quality cases feature handy additions like a kickstand and camera lens protectors. See at Amazon

If a built-in kickstand ranks high on your priority list, ESR's cases should be on your radar. The company makes high-quality cases with various styles of kickstands that make hands-free operation easier. Its Ultra Boost Kickstand case has a slim profile and a premium metal kickstand that lets you use your phone hands-free in multiple orientations. However, if you're not a fan of the added bulge from the kickstand, you can opt for the Classic Kickstand case, which cleverly integrates a metal kickstand around the camera module.

Those who want better overall protection can opt for ESR's Shock Armor Kickstand or True View Kickstand cases, which come with a built-in screen protector or a camera lens protector. ESR also has a basic clear case without a kickstand, but it's a bit more pricey compared to clear cases from other phone case brands.

ESR's portfolio isn't limited to phone cases. The company also has cases for iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, Airtags, and MacBooks. It also offers screen protectors for devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, along with a bunch of cool accessories, like keyboards, portable monitors, USB hubs, wireless chargers, power banks, charging bricks, cables, styluses, and car mounts.

ESR's HaloLock lineup of accessories for iPhones is also pretty remarkable, letting you utilize MagSafe tech to attach a bunch of handy accessories to your device. Follow the link above to check out ESR's entire product range.

Honorable Mentions

If you don't like cases from the brands mentioned above or are looking for something a bit more unique, the following phone case brands are also worth checking out.

Peak Design: Peak Design makes premium fabric cases for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy flagships that are compatible with its wide range of accessories.

Mous: If you're looking for stylish cases that offer unique textures like carbon fiber, wood, or leather, Mous is definitely worth checking out.

Goospery: Goospery is known for its impressive wallet cases that offer unique solutions for card storage. The brand also makes regular rugged, and slim cases for several devices.

Smartish: Smartish is another notable phone case brand that has some amazing wallet cases that let you store cards and cash right on your phone.

Nomad: Want a luxurious leather case for your brand-new iPhone? You should definitely check out Nomad's portfolio.

Bellroy: If Nomad's cases are a bit too expensive for you, or you want a leather case for a Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phone, Bellroy has you covered.

Tech21: While Tech21 offers a wide range of cases, it's best known for its sustainable cases made with materials that disintegrate faster than regular phone cases.

Speck: Speck is another reliable phone case brand that offers a wide variety of cases for iPhones, Galaxy devices, Google Pixels, and a couple of Motorola devices.

Caseborne: Caseborne, formerly ArmadilloTek, is known for its durable rugged cases that offer full body protection for your device.

Urban Armor Gear: Urban Armor Gear's portfolio includes rugged cases for smartphones, tablets, MacBooks, smartwatches, and much more.

dbrand: dbrand's popular Grip case is a great pick for those who love customizability. It's a rugged case that's compatible with dbrand skins and is available for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Pixels, and the Steam Deck.

CASETiFY: Offering a broad range of case options for many of the top phones on the market, CASETiFY has impressive protection without adding a lot of bulk. You can even customize your case to match your personal style. Then there's the ReCASETiFY program, which takes cases from any brand and recycles them into new CASETiFY cases, and is a wonderful program.

Our favorite phone case brands in 2023: Final Thoughts

That rounds up our selection of the best phone case brands in 2023. We can assure you that a phone case from these brands will keep your phone safe and definitely won't disappoint. While you may find similar-looking cases from no-name brands on Amazon at a much cheaper price, you won't get the same level of protection with those cases. So it's best if you spend a few more dollars on cases from these brands rather than regret penny-pinching when your phone breaks after an accidental drop.

What's your favorite phone case brand? Did it make it to our list? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out our guide on how to pick the perfect phone case for tips on selecting the right phone case for your needs.