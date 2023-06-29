Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The larger and more expensive smartphones get, the more essential it is to have a solid phone grip to keep them from falling out of your clutches. These helpful accessories act as a stabilizer during use as well as extra insurance against accidental damage. They can be attached to a phone or case via adhesive strips or MagSafe depending on the style. Some can even function as a wallet case, stand, or battery. Discover which of these vetted phone grips best suits your everyday needs.

  • Popsocket on transparent background.
    Source: PopSocket
    PopSocket
    Best overall

    There are many reasons why the PopSocket is such a popular phone grip/kickstand. Its simple design makes it both easy and satisfying to use. Its universal adhesive works with any phone or case, and the swappable PopTop system allows for customization with a downright massive selection of colors, patterns, and styles. And the grip’s low price makes it accessible to chronically clumsy individuals from all walks of life. It is also available with MagSafe.

    $10 at Amazon
  • lovehandle pro phone grip-1
    Source: LoveHandle
    LoveHandle Pro
    Premium pick

    The LoveHandle Pro is a multifunctional accessory that not only stabilizes your one-handed phone grip but also offers a no-handed method for watching movies or taking a video call. The silicone strap’s adhesive base folds out, acting as a kickstand in either portrait or landscape mode. Additionally, you can swap the LoveHandle's straps to try out new colors. It's also available in a MagSafe style.

    $30 at Amazon
  • lovehandle phone grip-1
    Source: LoveHandle
    LoveHandle Universal Smartphone Grip
    Best value

    The classic LoveHandle offers the same versatile strap grip as the LoveHandle Pro without all the extra color options and kickstand functionality. That makes it a great deal for those who covet this versatile grip design but not its higher price tag. As an added plus, the classic LoveHandle is one of the slimmest and most pocket-friendly options available (second only to the Phone Loop).

    $11 at Amazon
  • spigen o-mag ring grip-1
    Source: Spigen
    Spigen O-Mag Ring
    Best MagSafe

    The Spigen O-Mag Ring is a convenient option for those with a MagSafe-compatible phone (iPhone 12 or newer) or a case because you can attach and remove it repeatedly without having to worry about any adhesive wearing off. Its rotating ring grip is equally useful for holding up a heavy handset or propping up your phone to watch videos in portrait or landscape mode.

    $23 at Amazon
  • Spigen Style Ring 360 grip-1
    Source: Spigen
    Spigen Style Ring 360
    Best ring style

    Spigen’s low-profile rotating phone grip design is also available for non-MagSafe devices by way of the Spigen Style Ring 360. It attaches to your phone or case via an adhesive strip. The ring’s D-shaped cut is great for use as a kickstand. Best of all, its durable zinc alloy and stainless steel construction make it compatible with select magnetic car mounts.

    $15 at Amazon
  • anker maggo phone grip-1
    Source: Anker
    Anker MagGo
    Best battery

    The Anker MagGo Battery Grip pulls some serious double duty. It is both a phone grip and a 5,000mAh portable charger, adding up to 17 hours of extended use to your device. MagSafe is stock on the iPhone 12 and newer, but you can also use this technology with a great Android phone if you equip it with a MagSafe-compatible case. Just make sure that it is a phone compatible with wireless charging.

    $70 at Amazon
  • sinjimoru magsafe phone grip-1
    Source: Sinjimoru
    Sinjimoru M-Card Zip Wallet Phone Grip
    Best MagSafe wallet

    If you are ready to ditch your bulky billfold and stop dropping your phone, consider the Sinjimoru M-Card Zip Wallet Phone Grip. This multifaceted magnetic accessory offers a flexible strap grip and a minimalist wallet compartment that holds up to three cards. Those who are extra cautious can also use the included adhesive tether to ensure their M-Card never gets accidentally disconnected. In a pinch, you can also prop the wallet compartment open to act as a media-viewing kickstand.

    $22 at Amazon
  • Popsockets magsafe Wallet on a transparent background
    Source: PopSocket
    PopSockets PopWallet+
    Best wallet

    Using the PopSockets PopWallet, you can add a grip, wallet, and kickstand to any phone or phone case. The card slot holds three to five credit cards and can be temporarily removed from its adhesive frame to allow for wireless charging. And like with other PopSocket products, you can swap the PopTop to try new colors and styles. It's available with MagSafe too.

    $40 at Amazon
  • phone loops grip-1
    Source: Phone Loops
    Phone Loops
    Best lightweight universal
    $10 $11 Save $1

    If you are equally concerned about dropping your phone and having to manage a bulky phone grip, the Phone Loop is definitely worth your consideration. This slim adhesive grip can be easily installed onto any phone case without altering the phone’s footprint. It comes in a large color variety and patterns, too, so you can match it to just about any aesthetic.

    $10 at Amazon
  • handlstick_product-2
    Source: HANDLstick
    HANDL New York HANDLstick Grip and Stand
    Best kickstand

    If you want a phone grip that is built equally for media viewing and grip stabilizing, then the HANDLstick Grip Stand should definitely be on your radar. Our team has put the HANDLstick to the test, and it delivers on all fronts. It's stylish, easy to install, and helps keep your phone from falling in the dirt.

    $15 at Amazon
  • Smartish Prop Tart Grip-1
    Source: Smartish
    Smartish Prop Tart Grip
    Best comfortable

    Not everybody will find our top pick comfortable since we all have different hand sizes. That’s why I suggest the Smartish Prop Tart Grip for those who prioritize comfort above all else. Its flexible rear strap accommodates several grip styles and can be adjusted to fit fingers large or small. It can also be propped open for use as a media-viewing kickstand. This option is a great choice for those with massive phablet phones or compact handsets alike.

    $15 at Amazon
  • Scooch Wingback phone grip
    Source: Scooch
    Scooch Wingback
    Best grippable and car-mountable

    The Scooch Wingback offers a fresh take on the standard phone grip recipe. Its standout feature is a grip/stand that bends in and out of use like a 90s slap bracelet. The curved shape adds stability while holding your phone and props your phone up to watch videos. It can also be hooked into your car’s AC vent as a makeshift car mount. Alternatively, you can attach it to a magnetic car mount thanks to its built-in metal plate.

    $15 at Amazon

The best phone grips: The bottom line

Phone grips not only make your device easier to use, but they can also expand its potential lifespan by reducing the chance of fatal drops. That is probably why our best overall pick, the classic PopSocket, has become such a ubiquitous smartphone accessory. Its customization, utility, and low price make it an all-around appealing pick for any user. Of course, some phone grips are meant to do more. Our premium pick, the LoveHandle Pro, has a built-in kickstand feature for some additional functionality on top of its secure hand strap.

Of course, adding extra features can be a slippery slope. Other top picks include bigger and bulkier features like a wallet compartment or an external battery pack. And while these are great for power users, those after a simpler design might prefer our value pick, the classic LoveHandle. It is a no-frills stick-on strap to keep your phone in your hands. No matter which option you go with, though, it is certainly a preferable alternative to risking that fatal drop. It's all too common for these large, slippery, go-everywhere devices.