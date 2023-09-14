Most smartphones these days tend to have good battery life, meaning they last at least one full day on a single charge. It's a basic expectation many users have when shopping for a new phone, especially some of the more recent flagship phones. Smartphone technology has also evolved to a point where critical components like the processor aren’t really power-hungry, which means manufacturers can squeeze out more performance and deliver the same or better battery life without increasing battery capacity. This ensures phones stay slim and efficient.

However, some phones deliver more exceptional battery life than others. They can help those with battery anxiety and who don't want to deal with a charger during the day. From some of the best Android phones to iPhones, this list covers various smartphones ranging in price, functionality, and features, but rest assured — none of them disappoint when it comes to battery life.

Don't skimp on battery life with these smartphones

Source: Asus Asus ROG Phone 7 Best overall Powerful with unmatched battery life The Asus ROG Phone 7 offers a winning combination of a massive battery and a Full HD+ display, making it the ultimate battery life champ. It’s a little pricey, and the cameras aren’t the best, but everything else is top-notch. Pros Monstrous battery life with 65W fast charging

Best for mobile gaming

Impressive display and speakers Cons Large and bulky

Average set of cameras $1000 at Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 7 was built to deliver the best possible mobile gaming experience. However, it's also one of the few premium phones that packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, which can easily deliver multiple days of battery life for regular use. You also get a 65W charger in the box, which is helpful for quickly charging the battery. It also has a handy feature called bypass charging, which lets you route power directly to the main components without charging the battery in the process. This is helpful when gaming to reduce excessive heating, and it prolongs the battery life overall.

Asus has a higher-end version of the same phone called ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is more expensive and comes with a couple of extras, such as more RAM and a customizable OLED display on the back panel. However, everything else stays the same as the standard ROG Phone 7, which is why the regular model takes the top spot regarding battery life.

It’s not perfect, though. The ROG Phone 7 is bulky and can feel unwieldy to hold. The design focuses on function over form, which means it’s not the slickest-looking smartphone, and the gamer aesthetic might not suit everyone’s palette. The cameras on this phone, while decent, aren’t the best at this price point.

However, the positives easily outweigh its shortcomings. It features a top-end Qualcomm processor, a color-calibrated 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and it has a ton of gaming-related features. It’s also available in white and black colors and has two RAM and storage configuration options. It also includes touch-sensitive shoulder buttons on the edges of the frame and plenty of optional accessories to enhance your gaming experience.

Source: Motorola Motorola Moto G Power (2023) Best value Decent specs for the price $250 $300 Save $50 The Moto G Power 5G offers tremendous value for its price as it covers all the basics, including excellent battery life. It even manages to offer a decent mix of performance and features, including some slick software. Pros Affordably priced

Excellent battery life

Covers most of the basics Cons Average performance

Underwhelming cameras $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Motorola

Motorola’s G phone series has generally focused on battery life, and it’s no different with the Moto G Power 5G. Armed with a 5,000mAh battery and up to 15W wired charging (10W charger bundled) speeds, the phone should easily last multiple days on a single charge. This 2023 model gets some much-needed upgrades, such as a higher-resolution display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an updated processor. The result is a good balance of features versus price.

To hit this low price, Motorola had to compromise in some areas. The build doesn’t exactly feel premium, and the design isn’t much to talk about. The MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor is not the snappiest for multitasking, and you will notice some lag as you navigate Android. The cameras are understandably very basic, and photos captured in low light are hit or miss.

On the bright side, the Moto G Power 5G is available in two colors and supports a microSD card for storage expansion. The 6GB of RAM is mostly sufficient for the lean skin over Android 13. Motorola has also covered most of the basics by offering stereo speakers, 5G, a water-repellent design, and a headphone jack. The LCD also features a sharp, Full HD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It lacks an ultrawide camera, but you get a 50MP primary camera along with two companion lenses for a bit more variety.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Premium pick Luxurious design, premium performance The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the best Android flagship. Period. It’s known for its long-lasting battery life and features fast wired and wireless charging. It’s also the most expensive phone on our list, but the premium is justified, considering the amount of tech it packs in. Pros Excellent all-round performance

Great battery life

Built-in stylus Cons Expensive

It's large

No charger in the box $1200 at Amazon $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the most luxurious Android phone on the market, with little to no compromises, but this comes at a price. The premium is easily justified because of its top-tier components and construction, which make it look and feel special. Despite having a powerful processor, QHD+ display, and a cutting-edge camera system, battery life is impressive. In our experience, the S23 Ultra lasted nearly 36 hours on average between charges, with roughly 4–6 hours of screen time. The 5,000mAh capacity can also be quickly topped off thanks to support for 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

As perfect as it might seem, there are a few things worth mentioning. You don’t get a charger in the box, which is a shame considering the cost of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Just like the Asus ROG Phone 7, it can also be a handful to use since it’s not the lightest or slimmest phone around.

That said, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in multiple colors and storage configurations, including a top-end 1TB variant. It has one of the best displays in its segment, with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen boasting a variable 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness. The display also has an integrated fingerprint sensor and supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which can be used for sketching or note-taking. The custom Qualcomm processor ensures consistently good performance for gaming or multitasking, and the camera system is second to none. Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is famed for its telephoto camera performance, delivering staggering results even at high magnification levels.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 Fastest charging Sleek design and premium specs $600 $700 Save $100 The OnePlus 11 5G is a polished flagship without the premium pricing and is one of the fastest-charging phones on the market. It misses out on wireless charging, but it can deliver full charge in around 25 minutes, so it’s hard to complain. Pros Top-notch performance

Premium design, in-hand feel

Slick software Cons Telephoto camera could be better

No wireless charging $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 5G supports 80W fast charging, and the icing on the cake is that OnePlus bundles the compatible charger in the box. Like most other phones on this list, the 11 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which we found to be above average. It should easily last a full day on one charge and, in most cases, should have enough charge left to get you through some of the next. Removing wireless charging was a bizarre move from OnePlus, considering its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro, supported 50W wireless charging. However, this new superfast charging on the 11 5G more than makes up for it.

The OnePlus 11 5G doesn't have any major faults, but the telephoto camera could be better. The cameras overall, while good, aren’t a real match to something like the Google Pixel 7, which sits around this price. Some good-to-have features, like an IP rating and wireless charging, are also missing.

Overall, the OnePlus 11 5G is a well-rounded flagship with a unique design and sleek looks. It’s available in two colors and storage configurations. It has a high-resolution QHD+ display and features the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The OxygenOS software is also relatively bloat-free and features a ton of customization options. The 11 5G also packs in flagship camera sensors, and there’s up to 8K video recording support.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Best premium mid-ranger IP67 rating, premium design, and reasonably priced $375 $450 Save $75 The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a lot of premium features at its price point. Most importantly, it has a big battery with respectable 25W fast charging and a power-efficient processor, which helps it deliver great battery life. Pros Premium looks, budget pricing

Decent performance

IP67 rating Cons Average cameras

Might struggle while gaming

No bundled charger $450 at Amazon $375 at Samsung $450 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can easily pass as the more expensive Galaxy S23 series from some angles, which is a big win considering the price difference between the two phones. More importantly, battery life is rather excellent for its segment, thanks to the large 5,000mAh battery inside. In our review, we noticed that with moderate use, the phone would end the day with almost 50% battery remaining, which was enough to last into the next day, too.

Samsung hasn’t skimped on the features; despite the price, the A54 5G packs a vivid AMOLED display, decent cameras, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone supports 25W fast charging, which isn't the quickest, and you’ll have to buy the adapter separately. Since it's a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G doesn’t have the most competitive processor. While it’s fine for regular workloads, you might feel it struggling during heavy multitasking or running demanding games. Though the camera system boasts high-resolution sensors, low-light performance is still average at best. And there’s no bundled fast charger either, which is another disappointment.

If your usage is mostly casual, though, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G should fit the bill. It’s available in just two colors in the U.S. and comes in a single configuration with 128GB of storage, but it's expandable via microSD. Samsung’s One UI software is feature-rich and offers plenty of customization options. The 50MP primary camera also gets optical stabilization for sharper low-light photos. It’s also one of the few phones in this price segment to support 4K video recording via the selfie camera.

Source: Asus Asus Zenfone 10 Best small phone Flagship performance and highly compact size The Asus Zenfone 10 packs a lot of power in a compact package, which goes for battery life, too. Despite its size, this smartphone can deliver day-long (and more) battery life depending on your usage, making it our best pick in the compact category. Pros Miniature size, big performance

Good quality cameras

Surprisingly good battery life Cons Limited zoom performance

Too small for some people $700 at Asus

You might be wondering what a compact phone with a modest 4,300mAh battery is doing on this list. Don’t let the size fool you, though. The Asus Zenfone 10 delivers surprisingly good battery life, even stretching past one full day if you use it frugally, as we found in our review. What’s even more impressive is that Asus has managed to cram a relatively large battery into a very compact form factor. The phone also supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

One of the obvious drawbacks to a compact smartphone is the display size. The 5.9-inch display might feel a bit cramped for some, and the light weight can make it feel toy-like. And while the cameras are good, the setup is quite basic as there’s no telephoto camera.

For the price, though, it’s really hard to complain. The Asus Zenfone 10 includes the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features all the frills, too, such as an IP68 rating. The software is quite refined; you get to choose between Asus’ customized look or stock Android, which is a choice we don't often get. It also comes in multiple colors and storage configurations.

Vertically folding smartphones are becoming commonplace today and are undoubtedly more compact and pocketable than the Asus Zenfone 10. However, the current crop of foldables cannot possibly match the ease of use that a candy bar form factor smartphone offers. For all those who miss Sony’s Xperia Compact series of phones, the Asus Zenfone 10 is here to fill that void.

Source: Apple Apple iPhone 14 Plus Best iPhone Pro Max-level battery life, lower price The iPhone 14 Plus offers nearly as good a battery life as the Pro Max model while costing a fair bit less, making it an easy recommendation for Apple fans. It also supports fast wired and MagSafe wireless charging, while offering strong overall performance. Pros Premium build and design

Apple ecosystem benefits

Good cameras and display Cons Not as pocketable as the standard 14 $900 at Best Buy $800 at Apple

August to September is possibly the worst time to buy a new iPhone, but if you have to get one, the iPhone 14 Plus is the winner for its superb battery life. Not only does it last nearly as long as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it’s quite a bit cheaper and easier to live with due to the lower weight. The 14 Plus is perfect for those who have always wanted the Pro Max's larger display and bigger battery but didn’t want to cough up that big premium. Improved battery life aside, the iPhone 14 Plus is otherwise exactly the same as its smaller sibling, which is a pretty excellent iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Plus is available in various playful colors and features an aluminum body with scratch-resistant glass over the display and back panel. It only has two cameras on the back, but both can record 4K 60FPS videos in Dolby Vision HDR. And the 6.7-inch OLED display is bright and great for consuming content. Since this is an iPhone, you also have all the ecosystem benefits that come with it for peripherals and other devices, such as MacBooks.

One of the main criticisms that the iPhone 14 has received is that it’s hardly different from the iPhone 13, but the 14 Plus stands out since it’s the first of its kind. The iPhone 15 Plus would ideally take its place once it’s out, but for now, the 14 Plus is our pick for the best iPhone on this list.

Source: Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023) Best value flagship High-end specs, minus the premium price $700 $800 Save $100 The Motorola Edge+ proves that flagships don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. The Edge+ delivers excellent battery life and even supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging while still offering other top-tier specs. Pros Very good overall performance

Solid cameras

Excellent battery life Cons Zoom performance is not the best

165Hz refresh rate isn't optimally used $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $800 at Motorola

The Motorola Edge+ is one of the rare flagships that checks all the boxes and manages to be cheaper than its peers. One of the highlights is, of course, the battery life. The 5,100mAh battery performs excellently, and it can be topped off quickly thanks to the bundled 68W charger. There’s even 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging, and 512GB of storage. The only real bummer is that it is available in black.

Everything is top-of-the-line. The Motorola Edge+ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance throughout. The 6.7-inch pOLED display is also rather excellent, with support for a wide color gamut; there’s even Dolby Vision HDR playback and curved edges for a more immersive viewing experience. The phone also runs a lean version of Android 13 and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancement.

The Motorola Edge+ has a pretty versatile set of cameras, which includes a 50MP primary with optical stabilization. Under good light, images have nice colors and sharpness, and this continues in low light, too. Portrait photos look great from the dedicated camera, but details drop off quickly the higher your zoom in after 2X.

The best smartphones for battery life: Wrapping it up

These are some of the best smartphones for battery life right now. Modern-day mobile tech has become very power efficient to the point where as long as your phone has a sizable battery capacity, you should expect at least a full day’s worth of runtime before charging is required. But if you’re looking for the best, it’s hard to beat the Asus ROG Phone 7. There’s simply no substitute for a 6,000mAh battery. This mammoth capacity, coupled with the power-efficient display and processor, ensures that you should easily go a couple of days before reaching for the charger again.

Speaking of charging, the OnePlus 11 5G sets itself apart with its incredibly quick 80W fast charging. Like the ROG Phone 7, it is a proper flagship offering excellent performance, clean software, and a good set of cameras. The camera module design is also fairly unique and makes it instantly recognizable. The 11 5G can also deliver more than a day’s worth of battery life, but the real standout is its ability to fully charge an empty battery in roughly 25 minutes, which can be a lifesaver when you’re in a pinch.

Last but not least, it’s worth mentioning the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. It offers a healthy mix of features and performance for a mid-range price. Battery life is equally solid, but it’s a shame that Samsung has stopped bundling chargers with its phones. The design is also premium and can pass for a more expensive Galaxy smartphone; it even has an IP67 rating for proper waterproofing.