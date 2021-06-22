These are the Best Photo Editor Apps for Android: Snapseed, PicsArt, Lightroom, and more!

Clicking photos is something we all do on a regular basis using our smartphones. Every smartphone processes images differently and produces photos that may not appeal to everyone. For example, some phones may capture photos with higher saturation levels, while some may capture warmer tones compared to what the scene actually looked like. This is where editing the photos you make comes in handy. Regardless of whether you have the best flagship smartphone or an affordable phone, editing photos to the way you like them is important. Especially if you plan on posting your photos on social media platforms, as it’s vital to give them a good look in order to make them attractive. To do so, you’ll need a good photo editor and we’re here to help you with just that. Here are some of the best photo editor apps for Android to help you make your photos look the way you want them to.

The Best Photo Editor Apps for Android:

The Play Store is flooded with multiple photo editor apps, but not all of them are good or offer sufficient features and options to achieve a good edit. So we have zeroed in on the best apps that you can find to edit your photos, and ones that offer a good set of features and multiple editing options in the same app, like creating a collage, making graphic templates for YouTube thumbnails or Instagram stories, etc. Each app has its own set of use-cases and advantages so you can pick the one best suited to your needs or you can even download multiple apps based on your requirements.

Snapseed

While Snapseed is not the most feature-rich photo editor app, it’s simple to use and is quite straightforward. It’s developed by Google and offers a user-friendly UI. You just have to choose the image you want to edit and you can see a host of different options to tinker around with.

If you want a simple edit with filters, you can do that, or you can even use some tools that are really handy like the Healing tool to remove unwanted elements from an image or even Head Pose to change the look of someone’s head in a portrait shot. It’s free to use, doesn’t have any ads, and is a great photo editor app for beginners.

PicsArt

PicsArt is one of the most popular photo editor apps on Android and for good reason. It has probably every single tool you would need for basic and advanced photo editing, from different crop tools to background removal and even the ability to add text and multiple image layers just like more advanced programs like Photoshop. You can even create collages and banners for your social media using PicsArt.

The basic version is free but contains a good number of ads which may be annoying. You can get rid of them and unlock some advanced features by purchasing a PicsArt Gold membership plan.

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe is known for its suite of photo and video editing apps for Windows and Mac and Lightroom is essentially one of those apps that’s very well-renowned among professional photo editors and so has been made available on Android as well.

Like the name would suggest, Lightroom is a photo editor for Android that lets you play around with light and colors in a photo. You can meddle around with the exposure levels, highlight, shadows, and mainly color tones in an image. If you want to color grade your photos, Lightroom is a great place to start with. You can also get Lightroom presets from all over the internet that can change the color scheme of your photos if you don’t want to edit them manually.

The basic version is free but if you want more features, you’ll have to subscribe to Adobe’s Creative Cloud platform.

Adobe Photoshop Express

Just like Lightroom, Photoshop is also a part of Adobe’s suite of apps and is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, photo editor apps on Windows and Mac. If you’re wondering what’s different between Lightroom and Photoshop Express, Lightroom as stated earlier is more for color grading and tweaking the elements in a photo, like contrast and saturation. Whereas Photoshop deals with adding or removing extra elements in the photo, like additional image layers, stickers, or changing perspectives and adding text. You can first use Lightroom to tweak the colors in a photo and then import it into Photoshop to add extra elements if you want to.

Just like Lightroom, the basic version is free but you’ll have to subscribe to Adobe Creative Cloud to unlock advanced features.

VSCO

VSCO is essentially like a social media app but just for photos. It’s a little like Pinterest in the sense that users can post their photographs for other VSCO users to take a look at and appreciate. Apart from being a platform to share your images, VSCO has an in-built photo editor that works great for basic edits in terms of lighting and colors, just like Lightroom. You can modify the brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue levels of an image along with sharpening it or adding some grain.

Most tools are accessible free of charge on VSCO while some features like HSL tuning require you to become a member. VSCO is a good photo editor to have especially for its in-built filters.

Photo Editor Pro

Photo Editor Pro is a photo editor app for Android developed by InShot which is popular for its video editing app. If you’re looking for a photo editor that’s a Swiss Army knife of sorts, in the sense that it has almost every feature you would need to edit a photo, then this app is for you, even though it has a fairly generic branding and name.

From basic edits like filters and crops to adding neon effects and multiple overlays, this app can do it all. It even has a beautification feature that removes blemishes from photos. It can also be used to create collages.

While the app is full of features, it does have some annoying ads that you’ll see from time to time and you’ll have to purchase the Pro version to get rid of them.

Canva

If you’re a graphic designer or you use templates to make cover photos for social media or anything of that sort, chances are you’ve heard of Canva. It’s a popular website that can be used to edit photos and is also available as an app on Android.

Canva offers a lot of templates for multiples use-cases like Instagram posts, stories, YouTube thumbnails, posters, flyers, invitation cards, etc., and is very handy to create an attractive image using the existing templates. You can also choose to create your own image completely from scratch if you want to be more creative. If you want to design or edit photos for specific templates and purposes, look no further.

Fotor

Fotor is very similar to PicsArt in terms of the features you get. Along with basic editing, you can add effects and blur out certain parts of an image or even shift focus to a smaller region. You can also add text, stickers, and frames to your images.

There’s one interesting feature in Fotor called Recipe which is like a preset you can create. You can create multiple recipes so that whenever you want to apply the same kind of edit to different images, you can just select from one of the recipes and it’ll apply all of those edits to that image. This can be really handy if you have multiple images to edit. Fotor can also help you make collages and design posters.

Pixlr

Pixlr offers a very no-frills experience in the sense you don’t have to log in or register before you can start editing your photos. The UI is simplistic and looks beautiful with a new scenic background every time you open the app.

The options are straightforward – you can edit an image, create a collage, or choose to edit based on a pre-existing template. In terms of features, you get everything you would expect from a photo editing app and nothing is hidden behind a paywall. There’s a premium version but that’s only to get rid of ads. This is a nice photo editor app for Android that would get the job done for most people looking to edit their photos.

These are some of the best photo editor apps for Android that can help you improve the look of your photos before you share them with your friends or upload them onto social media platforms. You can even use these apps to create thumbnails for YouTube videos or create posters for your projects or exhibitions. In fact, we often use apps like Canva and PicsArt to create featured images for articles on XDA, so there’s another use-case right there.

We personally recommend having a few of these apps installed on your phone to help you with editing photos in different scenarios. Snapseed, Lightroom, and Pixlr are some good options that have you covered across all requirements.