These are the best pink PC cases you can buy in 2021

It’s getting increasingly difficult to build a unique-looking PC and differentiate your build from others. That’s due to the sheer number of PC cases that are available on the market. We’ve managed to pick some of the best and unique cabinets for our collection of the best PC cases, but there’s only so much you can do to stand out from the crowd. Sure, buying a custom case is always an option but it’s an expensive workaround. One way to ensure your build is different from others is by picking a distinct color. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best pink PC cases you can buy right now.

Seriously, a pink PC case is as unique as it gets. There aren’t too many pink-colored PC cases on the market, which is why you don’t see them as often. We managed to comb through hundreds of pages on the internet to find the best pink PC cases for this collection. You may not find a pink PC case from your favorite, mainstream case manufacturers like NZXT or Corsair, but these are some reliable cases that offer great features like a roomy chassis, good radiator support, lots of expansion slots, and more. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started with our list of the best pink PC cases you can buy in 2021.

Navigate this article:

Best overall pink PC case: Vetroo A03

The Vetroo A03 is a mid-Tower ATX gaming PC case that’s available in pink, black, and white color variants. This PC case looks very similar to the Corsair 4000D Airflow PC case, but this one’s cheaper than the Corsair case. The Vetroo A03 case, as you can see, comes with a tempered glass side panel that lets you see the internals of the build. It uses a plain panel for the rest of the sides with vents for airflow. The front of the case has a mesh panel to offer maximum airflow. There’s space to mount three 120mm case fans on the front to help push the hot air out of the system.

Vetroo A03 has what we call an Airflow design. A lot of PC cases tend to use tempered glass panels for the front with small air vents for airflow. A mesh design is proven to offer better airflow, which is also why a lot of case manufacturers have now released an airflow variant of their older cases. This particular case also comes with a dust filter installed for the front panel. That’s crucial for an airflow case with a lot of vents to prevent dust from getting inside the case.

One of the best things about this PC case is that it comes with three 120mm ARGB/PWM fans pre-installed. You also get a controller to control the pre-installed case fans, which is great. In addition to the three pre-installed case fans, there’s space to add up to two 120mm or 140mm fans on the top panel, and 120mm fans on the rear panel. You will, however, have to buy these fans separately as the case only comes with three. The Vetroo A03 also offers pretty good radiator mounting options. You can install either a 360mm or a 240mm radiator on the front along with a 240mm radiator on the top. There’s enough inside the chassis for these radiators even with an ATX motherboard, so that’s great too.

There’s a separate compartment at the bottom to hold the PSU and HDDs. You can also install more drives thanks to the dedicated mounting space at the back, behind the motherboard. You get a lot of cable management features, but the Vetroo A03 comes with two wire combs installed behind the motherboard tray to route the cables. There’s also a pretty good port selection on the front IO. It includes a USB 3.0, a couple of USB 2.0 ports, audio jacks, and the power/reset buttons. This case also comes with seven expansion slots in addition to the two vertical slots for mounting the GPU separately.

All things considered, the Vetroo A03 is a fantastic PC case that comes with all the essentials. There’s enough space inside the chassis to even build a water-cooled PC, complete with a reservoir. You get all this for just $90, which is an amazing deal. A lot of mainstream PC cases on the market with similar feature sets will you a lot more than that. You can hit the link below to buy this case from Amazon.

Vetroo A03 pink PC case The Vetroo A03 is a mid-tower ATX pc case that comes with a lot of great features for the price. It's available in pink, black, and white color options. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Second best overall pink PC case: Apevia Crusader-F-PK

If you’re looking for something that looks a little more striking then we recommend checking out the Apevia Crusader-F-PK PC case. This mid-tower gaming PC case, as you can see, has a unique-looking front panel. It’s essentially a combination of a mesh and solid panel. It comes with a see-through tempered glass panel for the side. The side panel is easily removable as they’re attached using thumbscrews. The top panel of the case also has air vents and it’s covered with a mesh filter. This particular case is available in pink, black, and white color options too.

The Apevia Crusader-F-PK case has plenty of space to mount a bunch of case fans. You can install three 120mm fans on the front and two 120mm fans on the top panel. There’s also space to add a single 120mm fan at the back. The good thing is that this case comes with four pre-installed 120mm fans — three on the front and one on the back. This means the Apevia Crusader-F-PK is ready to go out of the box without making you spend more on the case fans. As for the radiator mounting options, you can install either a 360 or a 240mm radiator on the front or a 240mm radiator on the top panel.

This particular PC case supports ATX, mATX, and ITX motherboards, leaving more room for radiators. It also offers enough clearance for you to install a GPU with a max length of up to 350mm. There are no vertical expansion slots but you do get seven PCI expansion slots, which is enough to install more than one GPU. There’s also a separate compartment for installing the PSU at the bottom with more room to add HDDs. The Apevia Crusader-F-PK also comes with dedicated drive mounts for SSDs and HDDs. Notably, you also have clearance to install a CPU cooler with a max height of 165mm.

It’s also worth pointing out that the motherboard tray has cutouts for routing cables to the back. This will help you manage the internal cables properly to build a clean-looking PC with minimum cable clutter. There’s a lot to like about the Apevia Crusader-F-PK PC case, and it also comes in pink color. The front panel has a striking design with some sharp edges, but it comes down to a personal preference. We think this case would look better in black color, but pink color is also an option and you can’t really go wrong with that either.

For $75, this is one of the best pink-colored PC cases we could find on Amazon right now. You also step up to the Vetroo A03 by spending a little more money, but they’re both are equally good. We’ve also added more recommendations to this collection, so be sure to look around until you find the one that fits your requirements. You can hit the link below to find the best price for the Apevia Crusader-F-PK case on Amazon right now.

Apevia Crusader-F-PK PC case The Apevia Crusader-F-PK mid-tower PC case is a great option for those looking to build a gaming PC with a unique, striking design. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best affordable pink PC case: Apevia ENZO-PK

If you’re leaning towards a budget PC build then you might want to consider picking up the Apevia ENZO-PK PC case. This particular unit is available for just $67, making it one of the best most affordable PC cases in this collection. The pink color happens to be the most expensive at $67, while the black and white color variants are available for just $60. And despite the affordable price tag, we think there’s a lot to like about the Apevia ENZO-PK case.

First off, it sports a high-quality metal construction with a see-through tempered glass side panel. A lot of budget PC cases tend to lack a see-through side panel, so this is a welcoming addition. The front panel has air vents on the side for airflow. The ENZO appears to have 5 different cutouts for air vents on the front, which is pretty good for a case with a plain front panel. The top panel also has air vents for better airflow. Notably, the top panel vents are covered with a mesh filter to prevent dirt and dust particles from entering the case.

The Apevia ENZO-PK PC case offers a lot of space to add case fans and radiators. There’s space to install three 120mm fans on the front along with two 120mm fans on the top to take advantage of the air vents there. There’s also space to add a 120mm fan on the rear panel that to pull fresh air. It’s not common to have these many mounting options for a budget PC case, so we really appreciate the option. That being said, you only get one pre-installed fan with this case, and you’ll have to buy the rest. This may add to the overall cost of the build, but we recommend picking up at least two more fans for good airflow.

You can also mount radiators inside the case if you want to use AIO liquid CPU coolers. There’s space to add a 360/240mm radiator on the front along with a 240mm radiator on the top. The amount of space for the radiator depends on the motherboard size too, so make sure you have enough room for all the radiators before picking them up to avoid having clearance issues with RAM modules, etc. Apevia hasn’t mentioned anything about the GPU length and CPU cooler height clearance for the case, but we’d assume you’ll be able to install any of the new GPUs and most CPU coolers without much of an issue.

The Apevia ENZO-PK offers a separate compartment to install PSU at the bottom. You can also add HDDs here or mount them separately on the dedicated drive mounts. There’s also enough space behind the main motherboard tray for cable management, although there are no cable management features. The front IO includes a decent selection of ports, but they’re nothing out of the ordinary. Overall, we really like the Apevia ENZO-PK PC case. The best thing about this particular case has to be its affordable price tag. It’s not the most premium pink PC case you can find on the market, but it offers a lot of value for your money.

Apevia ENZO-PK PC case The Apevia ENZO-PK is an affordable mid-tower PC case that's suitable for an entry-level or a mid-range PC build. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best pink PC case for airflow: Golden Field MAGE-P

The Golden Field Mage-P is similar to the Vetroo A03 that we earlier in this collection. This one’s also an airflow case with a mesh front panel for max airflow. The front mesh panel on the Golden Field Mage is similar to the Fractal Design Meshify 2 PC case. It’s not the exact same design, but it’s similar to that case and it’ll remind you of that more than any other case. For the side panel, we’re looking at tempered glass that lets you see the internal of the build. This particular case is also available in pink, black, and white colors, but we think the pink one looks the best out of the bunch.

There are air vents on the top panel to allow more airflow. The top vents are also covered with a dust filter to prevent dirt and dust particles from entering the case. We think having some sort of a filter for the air vents is necessary to keep the internal components healthy. It also makes the entire cleaning process that much easier. The Golden Filed Mage-P PC case comes with three pre-installed case fans on the front with RGB lights. In addition to this, you can install two more 120mm fans on the top panel and a single 120m fan at the back.

There’s also space to install two additional 120mm fans on top of the PSU compartment to maintain airflow inside that space for the PSU and the drives. This isn’t common for a PC case that costs as much as this one does, so we appreciate that as well. This particular PC case is also great when it comes to radiator support. You can easily install a 360mm or a 240mm radiator on the front and a 240mm radiator on the top panel. This makes the Golden Filed Mage-P PC case for water cooling. You can work either an ATX, M-ATX, or ITX motherboard for this PC case. We also like the addition of cable routing cutouts on the motherboard tray.

It’s relatively easy to work with this case as both side panels come off easily. There’s also plenty of room inside the chassis to easily install all the components, so that’s great too. There’s also a lot of space to mount different SSDs and HDDs. We think you’ll never run out of space to install them. You also get seven expansion slots to install even the biggest GPU on the market. You can install a GPU with a max length of up to 320mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 165mm inside this PC case.

Overall, we really like the Golden Field Mage-P PC case. This is a great option to consider if you’re looking for an airflow case for your build. We recommend picking up an airflow PC case over the normal ones as it makes it easy to regular the thermal output of the components. You can easily maintain a low temperature inside an airflow as opposed to something with closed panels.

Golden Field Mage-P PC case The Golden Field Mage-P is a great airflow case with a lot of air vents and mesh filers. It also comes with three pre-installed case fans. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Alternate best airflow PC case: Thermaltake AH T200

The Thermaltake AH T200 is a solid PC case and the fact that it’s also available in pink color makes it a great addition to this collection. The Thermaltake AH T200 is an open-frame PC case meaning it’s very different from your ordinary PC cases. The case, as you can see, has a lot of openings. There is tempered glass mounting on both sides with a large opening at the back, above the expansion slots. This version of the case, however, is a micro chassis, which means you can only use this to build a PC with an mATX or an ITX motherboard.

It goes without saying that working with a PC case with such a unique design can be a lot more difficult than your normal cases. You have a lot of detachable parts to work with. Even though it’s relatively easy to take it apart and put it back together after the build, we still think it’s very complicated for a lot of users. That being said, there’s plenty of room inside the case itself to install all premium components for a high-quality PC build. The top panel has perforations for airflow. There’s no shortage of airflow in this case, but it’s there if you need more.

You can install two 120mm or 140mm fans on the top and two 120mm or 140mm fans on the front. The PC case itself doesn’t come with any pre-installed fans, so you’ll have to buy them separately. As for the radiator mounting support, you can only install them on the front, as there’s no mounting space on the top or the back of the case. You can install either a 240mm or a 280mm radiator on the front. Thermaltake says you can install a GPU with a max length of up to 320mm and a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 150mm. The PSU can be installed at the bottom, and there’s space for a PSU with a max length of 180mm.

The Thermaltake AH T200 is quite popular in the community for its unique looks. You don’t see this PC case being used a lot mainly because of how difficult it is to build inside it. That being said, it can’t get better than a pink Thermaltake AH T200 PC case if you’re looking for something that’s really unique. You can also buy the bigger version of this case, but that’ll cost you a lot more. The bigger case, however, will allow you to work with bigger components. You’ll be able to install a bigger motherboard and expand your features.

The Thermaltake AH T200 is also available in black and white color options but we’ve added the pink variant to this collection mainly because of how different it is from other cases. It’s worth pointing out that working with an open-frame PC case has its own set of issues. The most important one is the collection of dust on the internal components. You’ll have to make sure you’re constantly cleaning your PC.

Thermaltake AH T200 PC case The Thermaltake AH T200 is a fantastic airflow case with an open-frame design. It's quite difficult to work with this PC case, but it's worth the effort. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best mini-ITX PC case: InWin A1 Plus

The InWin A1 Plus is an excellent miniITX tower that’s perfect for those who’re looking to build a small form-factor PC. It’s also available in pink color, making it a great addition to this collection. The InWin A1 Plus is a premium miniITX case that comes with a lot of great features. There’s a see-through tempered glass side panel on one side while the rest of the panels are solid ones made out of metal. You do get cutouts for air vents on the side as well as the back, so the lack of vents on the front shouldn’t really be an issue.

The InWin A1 Plus is perhaps the most expensive case in this collection, but that’s because it also comes with a built-in power supply unit. That’s in addition to the two Sirius loop ASL120 fans that are also pre-installed inside the case. One of those are fans is mounted on the side while the other one is mounted at the back panel. There’s not a lot of room to work with, but that’s mostly the same for all miniITX PC cases. The radiator mounting option is also very limited in this case, so we don’t necessarily recommend using this for a high-end build. You can install a 120mm radiator either on the side panel or the back, but that’s pretty much it.

The pre-installed 650W PSU unit is an 80 Plus Gold rated unit. 650W PSU should be enough, especially for the kind of PC you’ll build inside a small case like this. The thing about having a pre-installed PSU is that the cables are managed out of the box, and you don’t have much to worry about while building the PC. You get two GPU connectors (PCI-E 6 + 2-pin) for high-end graphics cards too. This particular case supports CPU coolers with a max height of up to 160mm and GPUs with a max length of up to 320mm. That’s on par with a lot of other cases mentioned in this list, so no complaints there.

You only get two expansion slots on the case, so you may have some trouble trying to install some of the newer chonky GPUs on the market. You’ll also notice that there’s a translucent stand at the bottom on which the case rests. This makes it good for airflow from the bottom part of the chassis. One interesting thing to note about this particular PC case is the addition of a wireless charger on the top. It’s a WPC Qi 1.2 Certified charger capable of charging your phone or other wireless devices with a max of 10W power.

Overall, we think the InWin A1 Plus is a solid miniITX case to buy. Most of the issues that we mentioned about this particular case are common to almost all the miniITX PC cases, so there’s new. Working with SFF builds is more complicated than normal ones, so we only recommend this case for enthusiasts users. You can check out the best price for this case by hitting the link below.

InWin A1 Plus PC case The InWin A1 Plus is a great option for an SFF build. It comes with two pre-installed fans and a 650W PSU with 80 Plus Gold rating. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Alternate best mini-ITX PC Case: SilverStone SG13P

The SilverStone SG13P is yet another great option to consider if you’re leaning towards a mini-ITX PC build. This particular case is also available in a bunch of different colors including pink. Unlike the InWin A1 Plus PC case, the SilverStone SG12P comes with two front panel options. You can either choose the mesh panel for better airflow or go with a solid panel for a minimal look. We recommend opting for the mesh front panel to increase the overall airflow of the case. Having good airflow inside an SFF case will help you get the best performance out of your machine. The solid front panel is only suitable for those who want to build a relatively less-powerful PC and want a low-noise operation.

Either way, we think you can’t go wrong with the SilverStone SG13P case. In addition to the mesh panel on the front, there are plenty of vents on all sides. Will allow your case to have good airflow regardless of the front panel you choose to go with. As a mini-ITX PC case, you’ll be working with limited space inside the chassis. You can only install an ITX motherboard inside the case so be sure to pick the other components accordingly.

The SilverStone SG13P will only let you install a single 120mm or a 140mm fan on the front. You can also try to squeeze in another fan but you’ll be left with limited space. The options are fairly limited when it comes to radiator mounting options too. You can only install either a single 120mm or a 240mm radiator on the front panel. There is, however, space to add a 2.5″ and a 3.5″ drive inside the chassis. Since this case doesn’t come with a PSU unit like the InWin A1 Plus, we recommend picking up an SFX PSU for your build. An SFX PSU should have no issues fitting into the case. Notably, you can also install a CPU cooler with a max height of 82mm tall. That’s a little less than other cases, but this is commonplace for most SFF cases. SilverStone hasn’t mentioned the GPU clearance, but we expect the case to be compatible with all the available GPUs on the market, except the bigger 3090.

Overall, we think the SilverStone SG13P seems like a very good case. But due to the limited space, we don’t recommend using this particular variant for a high-end build. You may not be able to install a proper cooling solution for a high-performance build, so keep that in mind. That being said, you do get a lot of value for your money with the SilverStone SG13P. Coming in at just $57, this is one of the most affordable cases we’ve added to this collection. You can step up to the InWin A1 Plus if you want a high-quality mini-ITX pink case. There are plenty of other options besides this one if you’re not hellbent on buying a pink-colored case. You can find the best price for this case by hitting the link below.

SilverStone SG13P PC case The SilverStone SG13P is an affordable mini-ITX PC case that offers a lot of value for your money. You can consider this case for an entry to a mid-range PC build. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best RGB pink PC case: Apevia Genesis Pro G-PRO-PK

If you’re somebody who likes to have an RGB light show inside the PC case, then you might want to consider buying the Apevia Genesis G-PRO-PK case. Yes, a very weird name but the case looks absolutely gorgeous. And it’s available in pink color too, making it a perfect addition to this collection. This particular case comes with tempered glass on both the front as well as one of the side panels. The tempered glass will let you see the chassis internals from the side and the RGB fans from the front.

The thing we really like about this PC case is the addition of six fans. That’s right, this particular case comes with six pre-installed RGB fans which are plenty to maintain the thermal output. All these RGB fans can be easily controlled together either by connecting them to a controller or directly to the motherboard. The Apevia Genesis case looks very similar to the Corsair 4000D in many ways, although the price difference is significant.

You don’t have room for any more fans than the ones that are already installed, but you can install radiators for the cooler. There’s space to mount a 360mm or a 240mm radiator on the front or a 240mm radiator on the top panel. You can use either an ATX, M-ATX, or an ITX motherboard with this case, and you’ll have enough room for the radiators regardless. The top panel with air vents also has a mesh filter to keep the dust away from the internals. There’s a separate compartment at the bottom for the PSU and the drives. You can install more drives by mounting them on their dedicated spots behind the motherboard tray.

As for the GPU clearance, the Apevia Genesis case can fit in a card with a max length of up to 350mm. You can also install a CPU cooler with a max height of up to 160mm. Just like every other case in this collection, you get seven expansions slots for the GPU, but there’s no option for a vertical GPU mount. The front IO includes a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, an audio jack, and a power button. There’s plenty of room inside the chassis to work with and the panels are also easily removable.

Overall, we think the Apevia Genesis G-PRO-PK is a great PC case to consider. This mid-tower case is perfect for a mid-range or even a high-end PC. We like how there’s no lack of features for a full-fledged build. You can also check out the Vetroo A03 PC case we mentioned earlier if you don’t want a tempered glass front panel. That particular case comes with a mesh front panel for better airflow. The RGB lights also look subtle in that case. You can’t go wrong with either of the cabinets and they’re great options for someone who’s looking to buy a pink PC case. You can hit the link to find the best price for this unit on Amazon.

Apevia Genesis Pro-G-PK PC case The Apevia Genesis Pro is a good option for those who like to have lots of RGB lights inside their PC case. This unit comes with six pre-installed RGB case fans. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best pink PC cases to buy: Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are some decent and reliable pink PC cases on the market. In fact, almost all the cases we mentioned in this collection offer a lot of value for your money. We think the Vetroo A03 is a great option for most people who’re looking to build a decent mid to high-end PC. It comes with a mesh front panel for maximum airflow. You can also consider the Apevia Genesis Pro case if you want a tempered glass front panel. The Thermaltake AH T200 is also a fantastic option for high-performance PCs, but it’s a little hard to work with.

We’d love to know your thoughts about this collection in the comments below. Do let us know in case we missed any of your favorite pink-colored PC cases. If you’re planning a new PC build now, then you might want to check out our collection of the best CPUs and even the best motherboards to get started with some good options. Also, don’t forget to check out our XDA Computing Forums, where you can discuss your build, get product recommendations, and more.