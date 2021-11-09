These are the Best Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Screen Protectors in 2021

After a few years of mid-range offerings, Google is taking another stab at the premium smartphone segment with its new Pixel 6 series. The company’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones target the likes of the iPhone 13 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and other Android flagships with their high-end specifications and aggressive pricing.

The highlights of the Pixel 6 series include Google Tensor chip, IP68 water, and dust resistance, Android 12, and high refresh rate OLED displays with HDR support. Although Google includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both Pixel phones to add a little bit of extra protection for the screen, given the slippery nature of the phone, it’s ideal to include some of your own protection in the form of a screen protector and a case. We have already recommended the best Pixel 6 series cases, and now, it’s the time for the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors.

Several screen protectors are available on the market, but not all of them play nice with the in-screen fingerprint protector of the Pixel 6 phones. So Google recommends using a screen protector from one of the “Made for Google-certified” manufacturers. Fortunately, there are many “Made for Google-certified” brands, so there won’t be an absence of choice. In addition, other popular but not “Made for Google”-certified brands have also released screen guards that are compatible with the fingerprint sensor.

Best Google Pixel 6 Screen Protectors

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ Strong glass protection The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite+ is an excellent screen protector for the Pixel 6. As its name suggests, it's a tempered glass protector. It also comes with an anti-microbial coating to inhibit the growth of bacteria. In addition, the screen protector will play well with the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor. View at Best Buy

OtterBox Clearly Protected Lifetime warranty The OtterBox Clearly Protected is a plastic screen protector for the Pixel 6 that is confirmed to work with the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor. It fits well, even with cases, and comes with a lifetime warranty. View at Best Buy

PanzerGlass Tempered Glass 9H hardness The PanzerGlass Tempered Glass protector is rated for 9H hardness and can safeguard the OLED screen of the phone from scratches and scuffs. The protector is also just 0.4mm thick, so it doesn't add any unnecessary bulk. It also works with the fingerprint sensor and has an oleophobic coating. View at Mobile Fun

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro Screen Protectors

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite Anti-microbial treatment ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite screen protector provides top-notch protection to the Pixel 6 Pro. It also comes with an anti-microbial and oleophobic coating. In addition, it works well with the curved edges of the phone's screen. Buy from ZAGG

PanzerGlass TPU Screen Protector Oleophobic coating PanzerGlass is one of the Made for Google-certified brands, so you can be confident its screen protector will work with the phone's fingerprint sensor. In addition, it's scratch-resistant and comes with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. View at Mobile Fun

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield The budget option The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a TPU-based screen protector for the Pixel 6 Pro. It will protect the phone from scratches and scuff marks. In addition, the protector also has self-repairing properties and can repair minor scratches and other dents over time. Although it doesn't come from a Made for Google-certified brand, the screen protector works well with the fingerprint sensor. View at Amazon

These are some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that you can buy right now. All our recommendations work with the in-display fingerprint sensor. While ZAGG has excellent tempered glass protectors, you can go with OtterBox Clear Protected for Pixel 6 and PanzerGlass protector for the Pixel 6 Pro if you want a TPU-based screen guard.

Which screen protector are you planning to get? Let us know in the comments section. If you’re still not sold on the device, you can read our Pixel 6 Pro review to assess if the device is worth it for you.