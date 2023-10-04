The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are finally here — along with the Pixel Watch 2 and an updated version of its Pixel Buds Pro. While the devices won't be making their retail launch for a little over a week, preorders are now open and there are some excellent promotions available from Google, Best Buy, Amazon, and US wireless carriers.

The Pixel 8 series devices offer a lot to love and come packaged in a beautiful and unique frame and are also powered by Google's brand-new Tensor G3 processor. In addition, you're also getting excellent cameras and new imaging capabilities thanks to improved software. Furthermore, Google is now offering extended support on its latest devices with seven years of software updates that include OS, security, and Feature Drops.

The Pixel 8 Pro is available in three colors, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian and will start at $999. The Pixel 8 will also come in three colors, Hazel, Rose, Obsidian, and will come priced at $699. During the preorder phase, there will be added incentives when placing an order like a free Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, financing, and more. So if you're interested in grabbing the new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, be sure to get your order in before the preorder phase ends.

Pixel 8 Pro

Best Buy The Pixel 8 Pro is available in all three colors and can be had starting at $999. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2. In addition, customers can trade in and receive up to $800 in credit. $999 at Best Buy

Amazon The Pixel 8 Pro is available in all three colors and can be had starting at $999. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2. $999 at Amazon

AT&T The Pixel 8 Pro is available in all three colors and can be had starting at $1040. As far as promotions go, AT&T is offering trade-in promotions that can drop the phone down to $0. $1040 at AT&T

Verizon The Pixel 8 Pro is available in all three colors and can be had starting at $1000. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2. In addition, customers can trade in and receive up to $1000 in credit. $1000 at Verizon

T-Mobile The Pixel 8 Pro is available in all three colors and can be had starting at $999. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2. In addition, customers can trade in and receive up to $800 in credit. $999 at T-Mobile

Pixel 8

Best Buy The Pixel 8 is available in all three colors and can be purchased for $699. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 will be able to trade in a phone to get credit back. $699 at Best Buy

Amazon The Pixel 8 is available in all three colors and can be purchased for $699. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 will receive a free Pixel Buds Pro. $699 at Amazon

AT&T The Pixel 8 is available in all three colors and can be purchased for $840. As far as promotions go, the wireless carrier is offering the phone for free when activating a new line of service. $840 at AT&T

Verizon The Pixel 8 is available in all three colors and can be purchased for $699. As far as promotions go, those who preorder the Pixel 8 will receive a free Pixel Buds Pro. In addition, customers can trade in and receive the phone for free. $800 at Verizon