Searching for a pair of the best wireless earbuds is only half the battle. Once you get your hands on a pair, such as the Google Pixel Buds Pro , the next step is to ensure you prolong the life of your new wireless earbuds. One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to protect your buds from drops, water, dust and dirt, is a protective case. If that sounds like yet another task to wade through products to find the case, don’t worry, we’ve done that for you. Below you’ll find heavy-duty cases that help the less-sure-handed protect your cases from falls, to silicone and leather skins that look great, but also protect from dust, dirt, and scratches. Here are our picks for the best Pixel Buds Pro cases.

Although this protective skin case isn’t as drop-resistance as others, its still protects your Pixel Buds Pro from water, dust, dirt and scratches. You can even remove and wash the case if you feel it's getting a bit grimey. Not only is this case affordable, but its also available in several colors to help you match your personal style.

The durable silicone CaseBot Case Cover has a hard exterior, and a padded gel interior to protect and cushion your Pixel Buds Pro whether they slip out of your hands or are rattling around in your backpack. The case also includes a handy metal carabiner for attaching the case to your bag, keys or belt loop. This Pixel Buds Pro case is available in black, ice blue and lemon green glow.

The Fintie Carrying Case is a great companion for your buds. Your buds fit snuggly into the case, where the inside features handy netting to hold accessories like a charging cable. It’s water resistant and also protects from dirt and drops. Even if you don’t have the newest Pixel Buds Pro, the case is also compatible with older generations of the Google earbuds.

You don’t have to shell out more than a 10 dollar bill to protect your Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. The Geiomoo Silicone Case is a soft silicone case that is available in six different colors. It not as drop-proof as others, but it will certainly keep your buds from getting scratched up. And if you’re not a fan of carrying around your headphones in your pocket, it comes with a carabiner for added carrying convenience.

This clear case doesn't mask the Pixel Buds Pro. Instead, it lets the original case be the star of the show, while adding valuable TPU and polycarbonate protection. There are convenient cutouts for access to the pairing and power buttons. Plus, wireless charging remains intact.

This case is made of premium Horween leather that not only initially elevates your Pixel Buds Pro style points, but also gets better looking with age, as it develops a rugged patina coloration over time. There’s a lanyard clip notch built into the case for those who prefer to clip their earbuds to keys or a backpack. It’s a little more expensive than other cases, but the style alone certainly makes a statement.

Made entirely of TPU, the rugged Spigen Rugged Armor case securely covers your buds and protects it from butter-finger moments. Even though your buds fit snuggly within the case, you still have access to the charging pin, and pairing button, without the need to remove the case. It also features a handy carabiner to conveniently clip to your bag, keys or purse.

This Pixel Buds Pro case is strong enough to sustain multiple drops from four feet, yet without having a big and bulky design that feels like you have a baseball in your pocket. Comprised of a TPU-frame, and a clear body, it protects your buds from dirt, dust, drops and spills, while also allowing you to see the status light on the front. It’s also textured for better grip and comes with a handy carabiner for portability.

The best Pixel Buds Pro cases lengthen your earbuds lifespan

When it comes to noise cancelling earbuds, Pixel Buds Pro are some of the most comfortable you’ll find. And if you own a Pixel phone, you’ll also appreciate the convenience of being able to seamlessly connect between your Pixel and other Android devices. But like all tech, those features are only good if the device itself stays intact, further punctuating the importance of protecting your buds with a Pixel Buds Pro case.

For great design, protection, as well as look and feel, the Caseology Bumpy case is hands-down our favorite case. Not only does it have a protective TPU border to protect from drops, but it also has a clear, yet textured body to add grip and allow you to see the status light on your case. It’s not only one of the best functionally, but also one of the best looking cases available.

If you like the idea of a great looking, premium case, you should consider the Nomad Modern Leather Case. Not only does it initially look great, but the Horween leather ages like a fine wine and looks better and better over time. If both the Caseology and Nomad cases are a bit outside what you’re willing to spend on a Pixel Buds Pro Case, the Geiomoo Silicone Case is an affordable silicone case cover that’s available in five different color options.