Key Takeaways Google Pixel phones are highly regarded for their operating system and camera software, making them a top choice for tech enthusiasts and photography hobbyists.

Pixel phone deals offer affordable options for those in search of great performance without breaking the bank, with models available in various price ranges.

Major shopping events and seasonal sales provide opportunities to score Pixel phone deals, and it's worth researching and comparing prices to ensure you're getting a good deal.

The Pixel phone lineup was a hit upon its initial release in 2016, and while Google has faced stiff competition from brands like Samsung in recent years, the Pixel devices still rank among the best Android phones money can buy. They're renowned for their slick operating system and camera software, and as such, have gained a loyal following among tech enthusiasts and photography hobbyists. And while these cutting-edge devices aren't as expensive as some Android flagships on the market today, they can be surprisingly affordable – especially if you can smoke out some juicy Pixel phone deals.

Whether you're a photography enthusiast looking for a good phone camera to accompany you on your adventures, an Android fan seeking seamless integration into the Google software ecosystem, or simply a regular smartphone user in search of great performance that doesn't cost a small fortune, these Pixel phone deals have you covered.

Best Pixel phone deals

Google threw back the curtains on its first Pixel smartphone in 2016, and the lineup is currently in its seventh generation. For this roundup, we've smoked out Pixel phone deals on current and previous-gen models, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, and the new Google Pixel Fold. This covers all the Pixel deals on devices that feature suitably modern hardware and are still available new, excluding any pre-owned or refurbished phones or ones that might feel a bit long in the tooth in 2023.

Google Pixel 6 $400 $599 Save $199 It's not the latest and greatest, but if you're looking for a good brand-name Android phone you can buy outright, the Google Pixel 6 is still a capable device. It features a 6.4-inch OLD display, Google's Tensor chip, and a nice camera module, making it a solid choice if you don't mind buying a last-gen flagship. $400 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro $545 $899 Save $354 The Pixel 6 pro is the larger sibling of the Pixel 6, featuring a higher-resolution 6.7-inch display, more RAM, a bigger battery, and a better selfie camera. You get all that on top of the top-notch Android experience that the Pixels are known for. $545 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a $315 $350 Save $35 The Google Pixel 6a stands as a great mid-range alternative between a cheap Android phone and a premium flagship. For its price, it packs a number of nice features including an AMOLED display and a great camera module, even if it's not as high-end as its flagship siblings. $315 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When can you get the best savings on Pixel phones?

The most promising opportunities to score Pixel phone deals typically come during major shopping events and seasonal sales like Prime Day and Black Friday. Also, keep an eye out for other holiday sales and back-to-school promotions. Additionally, Google generally introduces new Pixel models every year, which leads to price drops on previous-gen models. These releases are perfect opportunities to score a deal on a great phone if you don't need the latest release.

Q: Where can you get the best savings?

Pixel phone deals are available across big online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Official Google Store promotions can also offer direct discounts, trade-in deals, and occasional freebies. Major wireless carriers frequently run enticing Pixel phone deals, often including trade-in options and exclusive bundles, to lure in new customers. Don't hesitate to take advantage of these if you're shopping for a new phone plan or looking to switch service providers, as this is often where you'll score the biggest savings (or even get a new phone for free).

Q: How can you tell if it's a good deal?

Determining whether a particular Pixel phone deal is worthwhile calls for a bit of research and comparison shopping. First, check the retail cost and the price history of the specific Pixel model you're interested in to gauge how much you're saving compared to its regular sticker price. Suppose your Pixel phone deal is tied to a trade-in offer and/or a new cellular plan. In that case, it's also essential to read the fine print and understand the terms or conditions associated with the deal, such as trade-in requirements or activation commitments. Online reviews and customer feedback also provide insights into the quality of the deal. Finally, you can check out price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to see pricing history on Amazon.