Google's new Pixel Tablet is finally official, and it's now available to pre-order for $499 in the U.S. This is Google's first self-branded tablet in years, and there's a lot to like about it including its 10.95-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD panel, the aluminum enclosure with nano-ceramic coating, and more. But what I like the most about the Pixel Tablet is that it comes bundled with the charging speaker dock in the box. You don't have to buy anything separately to use the Pixel Tablet out of the box, but you can always pick up some accessories to improve your overall experience of using the Pixel Tablet.

The tablet, for instance, doesn't come with a USB charger, so you'll have to buy one separately if you're planning to travel with it. You'll also need a pair of earbuds when you want to listen to music or watch a movie privately. I have some good recommendations for accessories that I'd personally pair with the Pixel Tablet, and I am going to list them below.