Google's new Pixel Tablet is finally official, and it's now available to pre-order for $499 in the U.S. This is Google's first self-branded tablet in years, and there's a lot to like about it including its 10.95-inch 2,560 x 1,600 LCD panel, the aluminum enclosure with nano-ceramic coating, and more. But what I like the most about the Pixel Tablet is that it comes bundled with the charging speaker dock in the box. You don't have to buy anything separately to use the Pixel Tablet out of the box, but you can always pick up some accessories to improve your overall experience of using the Pixel Tablet.
The tablet, for instance, doesn't come with a USB charger, so you'll have to buy one separately if you're planning to travel with it. You'll also need a pair of earbuds when you want to listen to music or watch a movie privately. I have some good recommendations for accessories that I'd personally pair with the Pixel Tablet, and I am going to list them below.
The Pixel Tablet charges at 15W using a UBC-C cable when you're not using the bundled charging speaker dock. There's no support for wireless charging, so you can only the included dock or a wired charger.
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C chargerEditor's Choice
Google 30W USB-C Power ChargerMade by Google
Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging stationPremium Pick
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest power bank
Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided CableNylon braided cable
UGREEN USB-C cableL-shaped connector
Logitech K480 wireless keyboardBudget wireless keyboard
HP Wireless Rechargeable USI PenRechargeable USI Pen
Penoval USI Stylus pen for Pixel TabletWith spare tip
iPlume USI StylusCheaper USI Stylus
Google Pixel Buds ProBest TWS earbuds
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Budget earbuds
Google Pixel Tablet
Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C chargerEditor's Choice$18 $26 Save $8
The Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro charger uses GaN technology to keep its size smaller and generate less heat than other Silicon-based chargers. It also comes with a Type-C port and supports up to 20W fast charging.
Google 30W USB-C Power ChargerMade by Google
Google's 30W USB-C charger is perfect for its Pixel Tablet. It's a PD charger with 30W output, powering up the Pixel Tablet quickly without any issues. It's only available in white, but it's relatively small and easy to carry around.
Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging stationPremium Pick
This Baseus 6-in-1 charging station is what you need to reduce clutter from your desk or when you're traveling. You get two USB-C and two USB-A ports along with two AC outlets to help you charge all your devices and even extend the charging outlets for additional devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 100W power when used individually, so it's quite powerful too.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest power bank$60 $80 Save $20
This particular power bank from Baseus comes with a massive 20,000mAh battery inside, and it comes with a bunch of output ports too. It also features a numerical LED charger indicator to tell you the battery status.
Anker Nylon USB-C to USB-C Braided CableNylon braided cable
This pack of USB-C to USB-C cable contains three 6-feet braided cables. They support up to 60W fast-charging and are available to purchase in three color options.
UGREEN USB-C cableL-shaped connector
This pack of UGREEN cables comes with two USB-C to USB-C cables that support up to 60W charging. They're also braided and come with a right-angle connector on one side, making them easier to use while gaming or simply using the device.
Logitech K480 wireless keyboardBudget wireless keyboard$35 $50 Save $15
The Logitech K480 is one of the best wireless keyboards out there. It can connect to three devices wirelessly via Bluetooth, and it also has a built-in cradle to hold your tablet.
HP Wireless Rechargeable USI PenRechargeable USI Pen
The main downside to many USI styli is the annoyance of dealing with batteries. Luckily, HP has a USI pen that's rechargeable via USB-C. The battery life on this pen is also excellent, averaging over 2 weeks of typical use.
Penoval USI Stylus pen for Pixel TabletWith spare tip$36 $50 Save $14
The Penoval USI pen is a premium-looking stylus that comes with a fine tip and a tail eraser. This particular stylus doesn't need Bluetooth, and it recharges via USB-C. You also get a spare tip which is fairly easy to install.
iPlume USI StylusCheaper USI Stylus
Another excellent USI stylus with a nice-looking overall design. It's comfortable to hold and it doesn't have the useless eraser button other models do. iPlume also boasts impressive low latency on this model, making it easier to write and draw with precision.
Google Pixel Buds ProBest TWS earbuds$160 $200 Save $40
The Google Buds Pro are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Budget earbuds
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are affordable earbuds that offer solid audio quality and surprisingly functional ANC. They're some of the best budget earbuds you can buy right now.
Best accessories for Pixel Tablet in 2023: Final thoughts
The Pixel Tablet, as you can see, can be paired with a ton of accessories. If you're simply looking to buy a charger for it, then I recommend picking up the 20W Spigen ArcStation GaN charger. It has a compact form factor, and it also supports 20W output. I'd also pick up a USB-C cable since a lot of chargers on the market don't come with one, and Google doesn't include it in the box either. I've also added a keyboard and a few stylus options in case you're looking for some productivity accessories.
Google Pixel Tablet
Google has re-entered the tablet space after a while, and its all-new Pixel Tablet marks a great start. It features a large 10.95-inch display, the flagship Tensor G2 SoC, two 8MP cameras, and impressive battery life. But the best part is that it comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock that converts it into a handy smart display.
I've curated a collection of best cases for Pixel Tablet in a separate post, so be sure to check out my recommendations if you want to keep your tablet in pristine condition.