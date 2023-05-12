We've been looking at the Pixel Tablet renders for quite some time now, but it's finally here in its flesh. It's Google's first Android tablet in years and is already shaping up to be one of the best options out there. The Pixel Tablet looks and feels premium with an aluminum enclosure and AED/nano-ceramic coating. You'll definitely want to use a case to protect it against scratches, cracks, and other types of damage and keep it in pristine condition. The Pixel Tablet is relatively new to the market, so there aren't too many cases for it just yet. I came across a couple of options I'd personally buy for this tablet, and I am going to highlight them below.

This particular sling bag from MoKo will easily fit the Pixel Tablet, so you can comfortably carry it with you. It comes with a compartment on the front for accessories, and you also get both handle and a shoulder strap.

This tablet cover bag is perfect for those who want to carry their Pixel Tablet when they go outside. It comes with a couple of pockets for accessories, and there's also a handle to carry it easily. This waterproof cover bag is also available in a bunch of different colors.

The MoKo tablet sleeve is made out of PU leather and looks premium, but it goes easy on your wallet with a $13 price tag. It's available in a few different sizes, and it comes with a large pocket on the outside for accessories or documents.

The Stow Slim from Native Union isn't tailor-made to fit the Pixel Tablet, but it'll get the job done. It's also a good option to consider if you don't like bulky cases and want a sleek sleeve with a premium finish and an easy-access magnetic closure.

You can also consider a sleeve for your tablet if you don't like any of the cases out there right now. This padded sleeve from ProCase will fit the tablet easily, and it even features an extra pocket for accessories.

The Standyshell standard case for the Pixel Tablet is a simple TPU case that comes with a kickstand at the back. The quick-release kickstand comes with a button at the back and is very easy to use. It's available in black, coral, and off-white color, so you can match the case with your tablet's color.

Speck's MagFolio case is perfect for those who want complete protection for their Pixel Tablet. It attaches using magnets, and it also lets you prop up the tablet in landscape mode using the kickstand. It's also compatible with Google's charging speaker dock, but it's only available in one color.

Google's official case for the Pixel Tablet comes in three colors to match the tablet itself, and it has a metal ring stand at the back. This stand keeps it upright, and it comes with an adjustable hinge that lets you adjust the angle. The best thing about this case is that you don't have to take it off to place the tablet on the charging speaker dock.

Best cases for Pixel Tablet: Final thoughts

As you can see, there are only a handful of cases on the market for the Pixel Tablet, but you can always buy a sleeve or a bag to carry it around. I'll bring you more options as soon as they're available to buy. If I were to pick one from the ones I've highlighted above, then I'd go with Google's official case. Not only does it look great and offer a decent amount of protection, but it also comes with a premium-looking metal ring at the back that can act as both a kickstand and a handle while still being compatible with the charging speaker dock. I would also pick up a tablet sleeve, so I can tuck it in and pack it inside my bag when I am going out.

Google Pixel Tablet Google has re-entered the tablet space after a while, and its all-new Pixel Tablet marks a great start. It features a large 10.95-inch display, the flagship Tensor G2 SoC, two 8MP cameras, and impressive battery life. But the best part is that it comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock that converts it into a handy smart display. $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

The Pixel Tablet starts shipping on June 20, 2023, and you'll definitely see more cases for it on the market before that. If you're yet to pre-order the Pixel Tablet, then you might want to stop by our roundup of the best Pixel Tablet deals to see if you can save some money with a discount and use it to buy one of these cases or sleeves.