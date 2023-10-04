The Pixel Watch 2 is Google's latest smartwatch, offering a refresh of its first-generation Pixel Watch, which had a lot of potential but left us wanting with terrible battery life. The new model features a sleek design and advanced health sensors. However, to make the most out of it, you may need to invest in some accessories, including a protective case to maximize its durability, and a charger to refill its battery. Finding the right charger, however, can consume too much time. To help you out, we've listed some of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 chargers below.

This is another solid Pixel Watch charger with a 1-meter length. It has a USB Type-A connector and offer two color options to choose from.

This Pixel Watch charger also doubles as a keyring, enabling you to easily charge your watch on the go using a USB-C cable.

If you tend to go camping or charge your Pixel Watch on the go, then this 1,800mAh power bank offers a dedicated puck to charge your smartwatch 1-3 times.

Apart from a regular charger, this pick offers an optional stand for your Google Pixel Watch. You can insert your charger into it or remove it at any given time.

If you tend to charge your Google Pixel Watch in more than one location, then this pack offers two chargers for a reasonable price. The cables are 3.3 feet long, so they can be comfortably used on a desk or nightstand.

This Google Pixel Watch charger is similar to the official one, but it costs significantly less. It offers two color options to pick from.

If you're seeking to declutter your desk, then this 3-in-1 station will charge your Google Pixel Watch, along with your Qi-enabled phone and wireless earbuds.

The official Google Pixel Watch charger offers up to 5W charging speed and connects to a brick through a USB Type-C port. It's similar to the one included in your watch's box, so it's great if you want a spare.

Our favorite Google Pixel Watch 2 chargers

As our list reveals, there are plenty of solid chargers available for the Google Pixel Watch 2. If I personally had to pick one of them, I would opt for the official 5W USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable because it's manufactured by the same company behind the watch, and it will likely outperform other pciks.

If you're not a fan of Google's charger, then you can find plenty of other options. Each of the Google Pixel Watch 2 chargers caters to a certain category of users. So, for example, you've got portable ones for charging on the go. That's not to mention the 3-in-1 stand that can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Ultimately, you will have to weigh your needs and budget to find out which Google Pixel Watch 2 charger is the best for you.

Either way, the Pixel Watch 2 is looking to be one of the best Android smartwatches to come out in 2023. If you're interested in this incredible smartwatch, check it out below.