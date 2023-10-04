The Pixel Watch 2 made its debut at Google's October 4 event, and now it's available for preorder from Google, retailers, and wireless carriers. The watch brings new changes like improved battery life, enhanced heart rate tracking, in-depth Fitbit support, new safety features, and more. For the most part, you're getting a really solid watch from Google, which improves on last year's offering.

As far as pricing goes, the standard model is going to cost $349.99, and the LTE version will come in at $399.99. As part of the Pixel 8 series promotions, Google is offering the Pixel Watch 2 for free with the purchase of the Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, if you're only looking to upgrade your smartwatch or buy a new one, this deal doesn't really help out much. Luckily, we've also combed the internet for some of the best Pixel Watch 2 deals in order to save you money.

Best Buy The Pixel Watch 2 is now available for preorder from Best Buy. The retailer is offering all four colors and financing when using the Best Buy credit card. The watch will also come with six months of Fitbit Premium for free. $349 at Best Buy

Amazon The Pixel Watch 2 is now available for preorder from Amazon. The retailer is offering all four colors and financing when using the Amazon credit card. The watch will also come with six months of Fitbit Premium for free. $350 at Amazon