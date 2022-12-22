We have rounded up the best Pixel Watch bands to help you find the one that speaks to you.

The Pixel Watch might not be the most advanced smartwatch on the market, but it's certainly a great-looking watch. The Pixel Watch’s clean and minimal design is enhanced by the 3D domed glass, which nicely blends with the sleek stainless steel case to give it an aesthetically pleasing look. While we did like the included silicone band during our review and how nicely it complements the watch's overall appearance, it’s always nice to have a few additional options at your disposal for variety.

Fortunately, Google has a solid collection of first-party bands with options ranging from sporty to breathable and luxurious. However, the company’s decision to opt for a proprietary connector means there aren’t many third-party bands for the Pixel Watch on the market. To help you find the best options, we have put together a list of the best Pixel Watch bands.

Google Pixel Watch Active Band The default Active Band that comes with the Pixel Watch is the best option for most people. Made from soft Fluoroelastomer, the Active Band is incredibly versatile and comfortable. It's sweat and water-resistant, making it a perfect option for intense workouts and other physical activities. You get five eye-catching colors to choose from — Lemongrass, Hazel, Obsidian, Chalk, and Charcoal. See at Google Store

Google Pixel Watch Strech Band The official Stretch Band for the Pixel Watch is soft and comfy. Made from recycled polyester and spandex yarns, this band is not only environmentally friendly, but also sweat resistant. Its unique design features no clasp, making it comfortable to wear all day. However, it's not ideal for workouts as it lacks a buckle to secure it in place and may slip during intense activity. See at Google Store

Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band The stylish Crafted Leather Band for the Pixel Watch is made from high-quality Italian leather, which gives it a soft and supple feel. The band is adorned with elegant stitching, adding a touch of sophistication to its overall look, while the stainless steel clasp and lugs provide a secure fit. Note that the band doesn't have any water or sweat resistance. See at Google Store

KOREDA Google Pixel Watch stainless steel mesh loop This band is made from high-quality stainless steel and features a mesh design that is stylish and comfortable. Plus, with a size range of 140mm - 288mm, it's suitable for most wrists. The band also comes with two steel connectors for quick and easy installation and removal. Color options include Silver, Rose Gold, and Black. See at Amazon

Ringke Leather One Pixel Watch Band This leather band from Ringke is a great alternative to Google's official leather band. It's made with genuine Italian leather that's soft to the touch, making it a good choice for those with sensitive skin. The strap has 11 holes for precise adjustments. You can pick it up in Black and Brown colors. See at Ringke

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band The official Woven Band is one of the more unique bands for the Pixel Watch. It's quite stylish and fun looking — though a bit on the expensive side. It's made of recycled yarn and comes in three gorgeous colors: Coral, Ivy, and, Lemongrass. See at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch Two-Tone Leather Band This is another premium leather band from Google. It's made from supple Italian leather, which gives it a clean and sophisticated look, while the stainless steel clasp and lugs add a nice contrast. It comes in Linen, Charcoal, and Chalk colors and fits wrists between 137 - 203mm. See at Google Store

These are the best bands for the Google Pixel Watch on the market. Our favorite is the official Stretch Band; it's comfortable, breathable, and sweat-resistant. If you don't mind paying $80 for a watch band, the Crafted Leather Band is another great option to give your Pixel Watch a premium look. In addition, the lugs on this band act as an adapter, allowing you to use any 20mm watch band with the Pixel Watch. The Two-Tone Leather Band also offers this perk.

As you can see, band options for the Pixel Watch are fairly limited compared to many of the other excellent smartwatches on the market, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch. This is mostly due to Google opting for its own connector instead of using the more common pin system. We hope that Google will partner with accessory makers to expand the availability of bands for the Pixel Watch and create a strong ecosystem.

