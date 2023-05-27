Google's Pixel Watch is the company's first entry into the smartwatch category, and it has been a popular pick for fans of the Pixel ecosystem. It has a minimalist design and looks a lot like traditional watches with a circular and slim form factor. In fact, it's one of the best smartwatches in 2023. But the Pixel Watch is still a piece of tech, and it can break just like your smartphone and other devices can. To keep it safe, you might want to add a protective case to your Pixel Watch.

Though adding a case to a smartwatch does add some bulk to your wrist — and might make the Pixel Watch look less slim — the benefits are profound. Smartwatches are extremely difficult to repair once they've been broken, and companies charge a lot of money to fix accidental damage. In some cases, a broken smartwatch can cost almost as much to repair as it would cost to buy a new watch. For that reason, the best course of action is to add a case to your Pixel Watch to prevent a crack or scrape before it happens. Plus, paired with some of the best Pixel Watch bands, your smartwatch can look great too.