Google's Pixel Watch is the company's first entry into the smartwatch category, and it has been a popular pick for fans of the Pixel ecosystem. It has a minimalist design and looks a lot like traditional watches with a circular and slim form factor. In fact, it's one of the best smartwatches in 2023. But the Pixel Watch is still a piece of tech, and it can break just like your smartphone and other devices can. To keep it safe, you might want to add a protective case to your Pixel Watch.
Though adding a case to a smartwatch does add some bulk to your wrist — and might make the Pixel Watch look less slim — the benefits are profound. Smartwatches are extremely difficult to repair once they've been broken, and companies charge a lot of money to fix accidental damage. In some cases, a broken smartwatch can cost almost as much to repair as it would cost to buy a new watch. For that reason, the best course of action is to add a case to your Pixel Watch to prevent a crack or scrape before it happens. Plus, paired with some of the best Pixel Watch bands, your smartwatch can look great too.
-
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Pixel WatchEditor's choice
-
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Promoted pick
-
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Premium pick
-
Caseology Vault for Pixel WatchSlim pick
-
Wugongyan Screen Protector Case for Google Pixel WatchStylish pick
-
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Pixel WatchEditor's choice
Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case is a slim way to protect your Pixel Watch. It only adds a bit of thickness to your watch, while providing added protection. Most importantly, the case comes with a built-in screen protector. It doesn't come with a strap, but you can connect one you already have.
-
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Promoted pick
In partnership with Supcase
Supcase is known for its rugged cases, and they've got a solution for the Pixel Watch. It has a sturdy strap built-in and a rubber bumper that fully encloses the Pixel Watch. With this case, you can rest assured that your Pixel Watch is protected.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Premium pick
Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro case for the Pixel Watch is a rugged option that still keeps a low profile. It's slimmer than other rugged cases, but still offers rubber reinforcements around the smartwatch. Plus, it also comes with a built-in strap.
-
Caseology Vault for Pixel WatchSlim pick
The Caseology Vault is probably the slimmest smartwatch case on this list. If you're looking for a low-profile way to protect your Pixel Watch, look no further than this case. It offers full access to the button and crown, and allows you to slide in a watch band of your choice.
-
Wugongyan Screen Protector Case for Google Pixel WatchStylish pick
Wugongyan's case for the Pixel Watch might not be the most protective, but it sure is colorful. It does offer a built-in screen protector, but most of all it allows you to add some personality to your watch. This is surely the most fashionable case on this list.
-
Caseology Nano Pop (Google Pixel Watch)Built-in band
The Caseology Nano Pop is a subtle but stylish case with a built-in band for the Pixel Watch. It features dark colors on the body of case, but adds a bright accent color around the watch face. Made with Silicone, it's thinner than using a separate band and case.
-
Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel Watch)Best value
Spigen's Thin Fit case for the Pixel Watch is the only hard case on this list. It's made out of hard plastic, which is capable of providing an extra layer of protection in a slim form factor. The material can't absorb shocks like rubber can, but it'll protect against scratches and scrapes.
-
MoKo Screen Protector Case for Google Pixel WatchClear case
If you're looking for a clear case for your Pixel Watch, this MoKo Screen Protector Case is the way to go. It covers just about every part of the Pixel Watch, including the screen. Plus, its transparent design still shows off your Pixel Watch.
Our top picks for the best Pixel Watch cases in 2023
There are a ton of different cases available for the Pixel Watch, from slim to rugged options, and you can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list. However, the best case for you will depend on what you're looking for. The MoKo Screen Protector Case will show off your Pixel Watch the best, as it's transparent, and it'll be a good pick for people with stainless steel smartwatches. It also comes with two cases in the box, so you can replace it once it starts to yellow.
For a more rugged and durable option, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case is the most protective of the bunch. Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro isn't far behind, though, and keeps a lower profile than the Supcase option. If you're looking for a case with a built-in screen protector, Spigen's Liquid Air Armor fits that need perfectly. All these cases are great and affordable ways to protect your Pixel Watch from cracks and scratches, and we suggest adding a case to add an extra layer of durability.
Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is.