Blender is an open-source 3D design and motion tool. There are tons of great add-ons available for Blender to increase how you can use the software. You can also use Blender to design 3D models for 3D printing , but the 3D textures work best for digital 3D design. They can be used for texture on static models, including visualizations of interior or exterior engineering plans, or you can use them within 3D animation in Blender.

7 Blender Market

3D marketplace from various creators

Blender Market is a marketplace collection of various Blender tools, add-ons, textures, and other features. All textures and other Blender features here can be bought directly from Blender Market.

The library lists thumbnail images, prices, descriptions, and the seller or developer of each item. After selecting a texture, you’ll see a detailed description with further images of the texture and a purchase button. You need a Blender Market account to make a purchase.

You can toggle by price, starting from $0 to over $100, allowing you to find 3D textures within your budget. You can also toggle by license, which ensures you access correctly licensed materials for your purposes.

There are over 1800 textures available on Blender Market, some of which are packs with multiple textures within them. Each is rated on the marketplace to ensure you know the quality before purchasing.

6 Awesome Blender on GitHub

Curated list of Blender resources

This GitHub repository from Agmmnn is a near-unending list of resources for use with Blender. It contains links to a variety of Blender add-ons, tools, and tutorials. The list includes a section of over 25 3D texture resources, with direct links to download them.

While the GitHub page itself isn’t where to get the textures, it is a fantastically curated resource for finding more 3D Blender textures.

Each link has the texture name followed by a short description of what its downloadable package contains. The list itself doesn’t include prices, but it features a variety of free or premium links, with the premium options ranging vastly in price. The quality of the curated textures is high.

5 AmbientCG

Public domain 3D textures and materials