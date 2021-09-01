What are the best places to buy the Dell XPS 15? Here are your options

It’s no secret the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops out there, so if you’re trying to buy one, we wouldn’t blame you. But finding the right place to buy it can be a challenge too, and so we’re here to help with that. Whether you want the latest and greatest or you’re fine with getting an older model instead, we’ve rounded up the best places to buy the Dell XPS 15.

Where to buy the Dell XPS 15 (9510)

If you’re looking to buy the latest model of the Dell XPS 15, there are only a few places where you can find it. Still, this is probably the best option, as you get Intel 11th-generation processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, which are great if you want a video editing laptop. Here are your options for the latest models.

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the most popular electronics stores out there, and buying from there has some notable advantages. You can order the laptop for in-store pickup if you want to see it in person before committing fully, plus you get easy access to repair services if needed. Plus, you have Best Buy’s price match guarantee. There are at least two variants of the Dell XPS 15 available at Best Buy.

The one we’d recommend comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 16GB of RAM, plus a 3.5K OLED display. This gives you enough power for just about anything you’d want to do, plus the OLED display will look absolutely fantastic. However, you can also opt for the cheaper model with a Full HD+ display and some other downgraded specs.

Dell XPS 15 (OLED) This Dell XPS 15 model comes with an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a gorgeous OLED display making this a phenomenal laptop for video editing, media consumption, and even some gaming. Buy at Best Buy

Dell

If you want the most control over your configuration, buying straight from Dell is definitely the best option. On Dell’s website, you can configure every aspect of the Dell XPS 15 to your taste. You can get up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage, which is fantastic. Plus you have the option for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and an Ultra HD+ display. You can combine these specs to your liking, so there are very few limits here. You can also try to buy the previous-generation model if you want to try and save some money.

Dell XPS 15 To get the most tailor-made configuration for your needs, buying from Dell is the way to go. You can configure the Dell XPS 15 with up to an Intel Core i9, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage, plus an Ultra HD+ display and powerful graphics. Buy at Dell

Newegg

The last place you can get the latest generation of the Dell XPS 15 is Newegg. There’s only one model available here, and it’s not as cheap as buying from Dell or Best Buy. However, if the other options aren’t available or you see a good discount, this is still a valid choice. You’ll be getting an Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You also get the base Full HD+ display option.

Dell XPS 15 (FHD+) While it's not usually the most affordable, Newegg is still a well-known electronics retailer and a good option for buying the Dell XPS 15. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and a Full HD+ display. Buy at Newegg

Where to buy the Dell XPS 15 (9500)

If you want to try and save some money by buying a previous generation of the Dell XPS 15, there are some more options available too. Some of these are renewed or refurbished, but they’re still solid options if you want a Dell XPS 15 for a lower price. Here’s where you can find it.

Dell Outlet (refurbished)

If buying from Dell is one of the best places to find a new XPS 15, it’s also one of the best places to buy the previous generation. Dell Outlet is where the company sells older refurbished or overstocked laptops at discounted prices, so it’s a great place to start searching. There are many configurations available here, although some have very limited stock. In some cases, it can actually be cheaper to buy the laptop new from Dell, but some configurations do have nice discounts. You can find all the available configurations below.

Dell XPS 15 (refurbished) If you're looking to save some money with a refurbished or used laptop, Dell Outlet is a good place to start looking. It has many different configurations available, and some offer some sizeable discounts over buying it brand new. Buy at Dell Outlet

B&H Photo

B&H Photo is known for selling all kinds of photo and video equipment, as well as some other electronics. This includes the Dell XPS 15, although only the previous-generation model is available. Specifically, you can get it with an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get an Ultra HD+ touch display, so this isn’t a bad laptop by any means.

Dell XPS 15 9500 This last-gen model of the Dell XPS 15 includes an Intel Core i7-10750H, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA graphics. You also get a super sharp Ultra HD+ display. Buy at B&H

Micro Center

Finally, Micro Center also has the previous-generation Dell XPS 15 available to buy. This is still a very powerful model, featuring an Intel Core i7-10750H and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which makes this a solid laptop all around. It does have a Full HD+ display, but this is still cheaper than it would be to buy it new from Dell with the same specs.

Dell XPS 15 9500 This version of the Dell XPS 15 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce 1650 Ti GPU, making it a decently powerful machine. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and the price is reasonable. Buy at Micro Center

This is one of the best laptops you can buy today, and while the last-gen model is harder to recommend now, there’s still value in that purchase if you want to save some money. If you’re interested in exploring other options, you may want to check out list of the best Dell laptops available right now. There are plenty of options there for different types of users.