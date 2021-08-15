Where are the best places to buy the HP Pavilion Aero?

HP recently introduced a brand-new member of its Pavilion family, the Pavilion Aero, and it didn’t take very long for it to start making waves. As we noted during our initial impressions of the laptop, this is a laptop that punches above its weight. Starting at just $759, it packs some impressive performance specs, while also being super light. It does make some compromises, but they don’t detract from the great value proposition it brings to the table. As such, we imagine you might be looking for the best place to buy the HP Pavilion Aero. As it stands though, you only really have one option and that’s HP itself.

HP Pavilion Aero Specs HP Pavilion Aero Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (2.3GHz base, 4.2GHz boost, 6-core)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (1.9GHz base, 4.4GHz boost, 8-core) Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (7-core, 1.8GHz)

AMD Radeon Graphics (8-core, 2GHz) RAM 8GB

16GB Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB Display 13.3-inch, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits

13.3-inch, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits Audio Dual speakers, Audio by B&O, HP Audio Boost Webcam HP True Vision 720p HD camera Windows Hello Optional fingerprint reader Battery 3-cell 43Whr battery

65W charger Ports 1 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

2 USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps)

1 HDMI 2.0

3.5mm combo audio jack

AC smart pin Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (1×2) + Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) + Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Natural Silver

Ceramic White

Warm Gold

Pale Rose Gold Size (WxDxH) 11.72 x 8.23 x 0.67 in (297.69 x 209.04 x 17.02 mm) Weight <2.2 lb (<997.9 grams) Starting price $759.99

First, let’s backtrack a little bit. We just said the HP Pavilion Aero punches above its weight, but why exactly should you buy it? There are a few factors that make this a great choice. First off, the base model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U. That’s a 6-core, 12-thread processor based on AMD’s 7nm Zen 3 cores. It’s a very powerful chip and even though you can upgrade to a higher tier, this can already handle almost any day-to-day task you could have. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, another solid combination at this price. Of course, you can upgrade from there, up to a Ryzen 7 5800U, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Things start to get even more interesting when you consider the display. The base model comes with a Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) display. Many laptops at this price tend to start with something like a 1366 x 768 panel, so this is big. On top of that, this is one of the very few — if not the only — Windows laptop in this price range to come in a 16:10 aspect ratio. The extra vertical space is great for productivity, and if Full HD isn’t enough, you can upgrade to a Quad HD+ panel for just $30 more. Finally, all this comes in a crazy light laptop — under 2.2lbs. When you consider the other specs and the price, this is truly a fantastic value, even compared to other budget HP laptops.

As a bonus for those who want to stand out, the HP Pavilion Aero comes in four different color options, so you can choose something that suits you. These days, it’s rare for any laptop to offer that many options. This is truly one of the best mainstream laptops to come from HP recently, and it also stands out compared to other AMD Ryzen-based laptops.

The best place to buy the Pavilion Aero is HP

Since the HP Pavilion Aero is so new, there’s really only one place where you can find it at the time of writing, and that’s from HP itself. That’s not a bad thing, though. You’re dealing with the manufacturer directly, so customer service should be easy to deal with and understand your problems better. Plus, you know HP is a reputable brand that cares about how it’s perceived, so you’re bound to have a good experience with customer support.

Buying from HP also means you have all the customization options available, instead of being limited to the models a specific retailer may be carrying. You can choose your color, storage, RAM, processor, and display so everything fits your taste (and budget). HP’s configurator also lets you bundle in some items you may or may not need, like a Microsoft 365 subscription, extended warranty, and so on. These are optional, but they’re easily visible and accessible on HP’s website if you want them.

HP Pavilion Aero The Pavilion Aero is HP's lightest consumer laptop, but it still packs a punch. With powerful AMD Ryzen processors, and a tall and sharp display, it's extremely comptetent for its price. Buy at HP

As the HP Pavilion Aero rolls out, it should start to become available in more places, but for now, this is it. We’ll update this article if it goes on sale anywhere else.