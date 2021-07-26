Best places to buy the 24-inch Apple iMac M1: Amazon, Best Buy, and more

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac has become a solid AiO solution for Mac users offering a brand new sleek design and powerful hardware powered by the company’s M1 Silicon chipset. It’s available in seven vibrant colors with matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse in various configurations. If you’re planning to get one for yourself or your family, there are various outlets where you can drop your money.

But before we look at those, it’s important to understand that, while the new 24-inch make is primarily available in three models (priced at $1,299, 1,499, and $1,699), you can configure these with more RAM, storage, and a bunch of other add-ons. To know more, check out our guide explaining which model of the M1 iMac should you buy.

Apple 24-inch iMac M1: Specifications

Specification Apple 24-inch iMac M1 Dimensions & Weight 547×461×58 mm (21.5×18.1×5.8 in)

4.487 kg (9.88 lbs) Display 24-inch 4.5k Retina display

4,480×2,520-pixel resolution, 218ppi

500 nits brightness

P3 color gamut support

True Tone Processor Apple M1

5nm

8-core CPU

16-core Neural Engine GPU 7-core/8-core GPU RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB memory

256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD Colors Blue

Green

Pink

Silver

Yellow

Orange

Purple I/O 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (Depending on model)

3.5mm audio jack

Gigabit Ethernet (via power brick) Connectivity Wi-Fi

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking

IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac compatible

Bluetooth 5.0 OS macOS Other Features 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 image signal processor

High-fidelity six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Spatial audio when playing video with Dolby Atmos

Studio-quality three-mic array with high signal-to-noise ratio

and directional beamforming

and directional beamforming Support for “Hey Siri” Price $1,299 (256GB)

$1,499 (256GB)

$1,699 (512GB)



Amazon

Probably one of the first places you’re going to head to is Amazon, as it’s one of the most reliable places you can get the new iMac from, and at times it’s faster than any other outlet. You can go for the 7-core GPU with 256GB of storage or the 8-core GPU version with 256GB or 512GB storage. Regardless of which model you choose, you only get 8GB of RAM as Amazon doesn’t sell the 16GB RAM variant at the moment. If you want a particular color, note there are limited options as not all of the seven colors are available. You can choose between Blue, Silver, Green, and Pink. Notably, Amazon is currently selling the base model at a discounted price of $1,249 instead of $1,299.

Apple 24-inch iMac The new 24-inch iMac is available with fixed 8GB RAM while you can choose between the storage and 7-core or 8-core GPU options if you're planning to buy on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is another good place you should definitely check out, although it offers the same configuration options as offered by Amazon. Essentially, what this means is you can’t buy the latest 24-inch iMac with 16GB of RAM from Best Buy; neither can you get it in Yellow, Orange, or Purple colors.

Apple 24-inch iMac Best Buy currently has the 24-inch iMac with a maximum of 8GB RAM, 512GB storage and four color options in stock. Buy at Best Buy

B&H

If you want a wider selection of configuration and color options on the 24-inch iMac, B&H has a good selection to choose from including the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at $1,299. The store also has the top-tier model with 16GB of RAM and 2TB SSD available in all seven color options.

Apple 24-inch iMac B&H is one of the few stores apart from the Apple store that offers all the configurations of the new 24-inch iMac including all seven colors. Buy at B&H

Adorama

Just like B&H, Adorama is another reliable online store that sells the new 24-inch iMac with M1. You get all configurations and colors, but make sure you choose the correct price as some of the models are being sold at a slightly higher price.

Apple 24-inch iMac Another good place where you can get the new 24-inch Apple iMac with all seven color options as well as configurations ranging from the base $1,299 model all the way up to the $2,499 model with 16-gigs memory and 2TB storage. Buy at Adorama

Apple

The most obvious choice for most customers planning to buy the new iMac is Apple’s official website. They take more time for delivery, but it’s currently the only place where you can configure the machine to its absolute limit. I’m talking about the 8-core CPU and GPU option with 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage available in all seven color options.

Apple 24-inch iMac Apple's official website is the best place to buy the 24-inch iMac if you want to customize it to the maximum configuration and want access to all the colors. Buy at Apple.com

Newegg

A popular place for all your PC requirements, Newegg also has a range of Apple’s computing devices including the new 24-inch M1 iMac. Currently, Newegg has limited stocks so you might not get the right configuration or color of your choice, but there are some discounted prices. I highly recommend ensuring you’re getting the right model with the right set of features and cross-check on Apple’s website for the correct MSRP before making a purchase.

Apple 24-inch iMac Newegg also has stocks of the new M1 iMac but they're limited in terms of configuration and doesn't offer the 16GB RAM variant. Buy at Newegg

These are some of the best places to buy iMac. Make sure you also check out our list of the best mice, keyboards, and docks for the 24-inch iMac that can help you make the best of your 24-inch iMac.