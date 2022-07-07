These are the best places to buy the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022)

Apple introduced the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) during WWDC22. This Pro notebooks packs the company’s all-new M2 chipset in a classic/dated chassis. Unlike the MacBook Pro (2021), though, this addition to the Mac lineup doesn’t feature the cleaner, notched design. It sticks to the older body that offers a Touch Bar and no MagSafe port. If you’d rather get your hands on the overhauled models, you can buy refurbished units for a cheaper price. Otherwise, you can buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) from plenty of retailers.

Where to buy the Apple MacBook Pro (2022)

Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro M2 (2022) for the same price as Apple — $1,299. It’s available in multiple configurations, including both Space Gray and Silver finishes.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2022) The 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch offers a classic design, reintroduces the Touch Bar, and packs the M2 chip. You can buy it now from Best Buy. View on Best Buy

Adorama

If Adorama is your retailer of choice, it’s selling the MacBook Pro 13 (2022) for the same price as Apple, too. From this online store, you can choose from two color configurations, three memory capacities, and four storage options.

Amazon

If Amazon is your go-to online store, you can buy the MacBook Pro M2 (2022) from there as well. It’s available in two color options and two storage configuration for the same price Apple is offering.

Online Apple Store

Obviously, you can buy the MacBook Pro (2022) from the Online Apple Store. It’s available in all configurations there, as you’d expect. You also get to have the company pre-install Final Cut Pro and/or Logic Pro for an additional fee. Additionally, if you are an eligible student or work at an education institution, you can get a discount on your purchase.

The MacBook Pro (2022) is ideal for those who want to go through intensive tasks on the go. The M2 is a very capable SoC, and this Mac — unlike its Air counterpart — includes a dedicated cooling system to avoid throttling the processor’s performance.

From which retailer will you buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro M2 (2022). and why? Let us know in the comments section below.