These are the best places to buy a refurbished MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy today. Mac computers are very different from the best Windows laptops out there, but that’s not a bad thing. Being powered by macOS makes it easier to understand for many users, and it’s one of the best laptops you can get for students or older users alike. Of course, being a premium product means it’s not cheap, so it’s not something everyone can buy easily. One thing you can do to help you save money though is buying a refurbished or used MacBook Air.

There are quite a few places where you can buy refurbished Macs, including the MacBook Air. Finding the latest model — powered by the Apple M1 chip — is a bit challenging, but buying older models can also mean bigger savings. We’ve rounded up some of the best places where you can buy a refurbished MacBook Air and save a few bucks while still getting a great product. We’ve also included some stores that sell used or open-box Macs, which are also great ways to save some money.

Amazon

Arguably one of the best places to find almost anything, Amazon sells refurbished products under its Renewed branding, and that comes with a few benefits. Amazon Renewed products are inspected by Amazon to make sure they work like new. Amazon promises there are no visible imperfections at an arm’s length and that the battery is at least at 80% of its original capacity. That promise is backed by a 90 day warranty, so you can always return it if something isn’t how you want it to be.

You can get the latest Apple M1-powered MacBook Air from the link below, featuring 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You can also try to peruse some older models at the Amazon Renewed store.

MacBook Air (Apple M1) The latest MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chipset is available refurbished from Amazon, allowing you to save some money on this great laptop. It's got a sleek design, powerful performance, and plenty of storage. Buy at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is another great place to buy electronics, and you can also find some refurbished products there. When it comes to the MacBook Air, proper refurbished units are a little hard to come by, however. But if you expand your scope to open-box or pre-owned items, there are still some good deals to be had. Best Buy has multiple tiers of Open-Box, so you can choose how close to brand-new you want it to be depending on how much you want to spend.

There are already some options if you want the latest model with the Apple M1 chipset, and you can find them below. You can also look through all the open-box, pre-owned, or refurbished MacBook Air models at Best Buy.

MacBook Air (Apple M1) While not refurbished, Best Buy does have some used or open-box models of the latest MacBook Air. This is the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, which is plenty to get you started. Buy at Best Buy

Apple

You may not know this, but Apple sells its own refurbished Macs if you’re looking to save some money. In terms of variety, Apple’s store probably offers the most options when it comes to buying a refurbished MacBook Air. You can find the latest Apple M1 models there already but there are also some older versions if you’d rather get an Intel-powered model. Apple also has a certification process for its refurbished items, and everything is packed in a new box with all the accessories and cables. Plus, you can still get AppleCare support if you need it.

You can browse Apple’s refurbished selection here, or get the latest Apple M1 model from the link below.

MacBook Air (Apple M1) Apple has a wide selection of recent models available, including this base model with the Apple M1 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's $849, which is significantly less than the brand-new price. Buy at Apple

Back Market

Back Market specializes in selling refurbished and used items, including the MacBook Air. There’s a fairly wide variety of models here, dating a few years back, but you can also find the latest Apple M1 version already. Laptops here are tested to make sure everything is working properly, including all the components you’d expect to be fully functional. Plus, Back Market offers a 12 month warranty and money-back returns within 30 days.

If you’re specifically looking for the latest model, it’s available at the link below. Otherwise, you can browse other deals on older MacBook Air versions.

MacBook Air (Apple M1) If you're looking for a used MacBook Air with the latest Apple M1 chipset, Back Market is a great place to check. This model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Buy at Back Market

IWM (ItsWorthMore)

Similar to Back Market, IWM is a website focused on selling used devices, and the MacBook Air is one of the options you can find. The conditions are also similar, with a 30 day money-back guarantee and a 12 month warranty on the product. IWM also claims a thorough inspection of the devices to make sure they’re usable, though you may find different conditions for each device.

At the time of writing, you can get a solid deal on the latest MacBook Air with the Apple M1 processor and 512GB of SSD storage in Like New condition, and it’s available in both Space Gray and Silver. You can also browse for older models if you want something even cheaper.

MacBook Air (Apple M1) IWC also has some solid deals on the MacBook Air, specifically this model with an 8-core GPU and 512GB of storage, which makes it quite a powerful machine Buy at IWM

Mac of all trades

If you’re OK with going further back in time, Mac of all trades is a dedicated website for used and refurbished Apple products. Of course, refurbished MacBook Air models are included, but there are no models with an Apple M1 listed just yet. Still, if you want an Intel-powered laptop or you’re OK with something older and cheaper, it’s a valid option. Like other websites of the kind, devices are certified refurbished and you get a one year warranty included.

The latest model available is from early 2020, powered by an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, and you can find it below. Otherwise, you can browse some of the older models to try and find even lower prices.

MacBook Air This MacBook Air has an Intel Core i3 processor, making it ideal for younger users or those with lighter workloads. It's got a sleek design and a very sharp and tall display that's great for productivity. Buy at Mac of all trades

Newegg

Newegg is a large well-known retailer of electronics, so they’re one of the best places to buy any product of this kind. The company does sell some refurbished MacBook Air models, but again, the Apple M1-powered versions aren’t available yet. You can, however, find a model with an Intel Core i7-1060NG7, which is still a high-end processor. It’s the latest Intel-based MacBook you can get, plus it has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, so it’s not a bad device by any means.

You can get this model in either Gold or Space Gray, or browse Newegg for older refurbished models. Navigation is a little harder on Newegg than some of the other retailers we’ve listed, though.

MacBook Air This MacBook Air has an Intel Core i7 processor, plus 16GB of RAM, so it's a very powerful PC for work and even some light entertainment. It's got a sleek design and a very sharp and tall display that's great for productivity. Buy at Newegg

Regardless of which option you choose, you’re bound to get a great laptop, since that’s exactly what the MacBook Air is. Most models are fairly powerful, though naturally the Apple M1 versions are the best. Because it’s so recent, you won’t find it everywhere yet, but more options may show up over time.