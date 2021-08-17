These are the best places to buy a refurbished MacBook Pro

MacBooks are some of the most sought-after laptops, especially among students. After all, these are great premium laptops that have a lot to offer. However, buying them can be significantly more expensive than you’d prefer. That applies doubly for the MacBook Pro, which is Apple’s most powerful laptop. But if you absolutely want to have a MacBook Pro while bringing the price as low as possible, one option is to buy a refurbished model. There are a few places where you can buy refurbished MacBook Pro models, and in this article we’re going to highlight the best ones.

The problem with looking for refurbished laptops is you may find a limited selection of configurations, and finding the latest models is especially tough. As such, you may have to settle for some older models, but they can still offer a great experience. Here are some of the places you’ll probably want to look at if you want a refurbished MacBook Pro.

Apple

If you’re looking for the widest selection of MacBook Pro models, especially recent ones, there’s no better place than Apple’s own store. The company sells its own refurbished Macs, and if you go that route, you get a one year warranty and Apple-certified products. That means the products are cleaned and inspected to make sure they’re fully functional, plus you get all the accessories included with a brand-new model.

The biggest benefit to buying from Apple is definitely the selection though. You can already find the latest Apple M1 models there, many with fairly significant discounts compared to buying them brand-new. If you prefer the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can also find the latest models of it there. The savings you get from buying refurbished might not be the biggest, but they’re still significant.

Refurbished MacBook Pro Buying a refurbished MacBook Pro at Apple means you can easily find the more recent models in various configurations with Apple-certified quality. You also get a one year warranty and free returns if necessary. Buy at Apple

Amazon

Amazon is the go-to destination for many people to buy all kinds of products, and you can find refurbished products there too. Many refurbished or renewed products are backed by the Amazon Renewed Program, so you can return them for a refund within 90 days. The products are also inspected to meet certain standards, such as the battery having at least 80% of its original capacity, no visible blemishes at arm’s length, and included compatible – but not original – accessories.

The big problem here is the limited selection, as it can be very hard to find the latest models. We did manage to find the latest 16 inch MacBook Pro, which is a couple of years old, but still quite powerful. This model comes with a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. At the time of writing, it’s significantly cheaper than the equivalent model found at the Apple Store too. You can always try to find some older models at the Amazon Renewed store.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (Refurbished) This 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a ninth-generation Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It's still quite powerful, and you can save a few hundred dollars buying it refurbished. Buy at Amazon

Back Market

Another great place to find a refurbished MacBook Pro is Back Market, which is a website specializing in selling pre-owned and renewed products. There’s actually quite a bit of choice here, and you can find some solid deals compared to buying these products brand new. Each product is labeled as either Fair, Good, or Excellent condition, and you can easily see the prices for each one on a given product. The products on Back Market are also tested to make sure everything is in working order and the battery is at least at 80% of its original capacity.

The deals on Back Market include both the latest models and some older ones, so it may be a good idea to peruse the site to see what you find. Right now, you can find the base MacBook Pro 13 inch configuration with the Apple M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $999, which is the same price as the MacBook Air. But that’s just an example. If you’re looking for a 16 inch MacBook Pro, you can get it with a Core i9, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for just $1,799 in Fair condition. You can browse all the deals below.

Refurbished MacBook Pro Back Market has a fairly wide range of MacBook Pro models available to choose from, including the latest ones with the Apple M1 processor. You can get significant discounts compared to buying them new and they include a one year warranty. Browse at Back Market

Best Buy

Best Buy is a very popular place for buying electronics, and the MacBook Pro is no exception. Admittedly, the selection of proper refurbished laptops here is limited, but Best Buy also sells pre-owned and open-box products, which can get you a nice discount over buying them new. This will depend on the model you’re getting of course, and for newer ones, it’s definitely tougher to find a good deal.

However, right now you can get an open-box 16 inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9, Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage in “Excellent” condition for $2,000.99, and those are big savings compared to the official price. You can go lower with Satisfactory and Fair conditions, but some accessories may be missing if you go that route. You can also browse all of Best Buy’s refurbished, open-box, or pre-owned MacBook Pro models to find something that suits you better.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (Refurbished) This 16 inch MacBook Pro comes with a ninth-generation Intel Core i9, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. It's still a powerful laptop, and buying it in open-box condition can get you some additional savings. Buy at Best Buy

ItsWorthMore (IWM)

Similar to Back Market, IWM specializes in selling used products, and while they’re not necessarily labeled as refurbished, the laptops here are certified to meet certain requirements. All the essential components should be in working order, and for many products, you can choose what condition you want them in to fit your budget and needs. You also get 30 day returns and a one year warranty should anything go wrong.

You can save a decent amount of money here, and even some of the newest MacBook Pro models are available. For example, the 13 inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 processor, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage can be had in “excellent” condition for $2,074.99, a couple of hundred dollars less than the official price. Of course, there are other models to choose from, and you can browse them below.

MacBook Pro ItsWorthMore has a solid selection of MacBook Pro models available to choose from, including the latest ones with the Apple M1 processor as well as older ones. You can get significant discounts compared to buying them new and they include a one year warranty and payment plan options. Browse at IWM

Mac of all trades

Finally, another place focusing on selling used and refurbished products is Mac of all trades. This website focuses specifically on Apple products, and while the selection isn’t quite as wide, there are still some deals to be found. Unfortunately, there aren’t any Apple M1-powered models yet, but if you want one of the older Intel ones, you can still get some good deals.

One of the largest discounts available right now is a 16 inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9, 64GB of RAM, 8TB of storage, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB of memory for $4,729. That’s still a lot of money, but buying that configuration new from Apple would cost you over $6,000, so this isn’t a small discount by any means. There’s also a new in-box variant with 32GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of memory for $2,499, $700 less than the official pricing. You can browse other deals below.

MacBook Pro Mac of all trades has a more limited selection of products available, but you can still get some solid deals on older MacBook Pro models. Many products are hundreds of dollars off their official pricing. Browse at Mac of all trades

These are some of the ways you can save some money by buying a refurbished or used MacBook Pro. Many of these sites offer solid deals compared to the official pricing you get buying these products new. Of course, buying refurbished or used products can have its caveats, but these marketplaces include a one year warranty and returns within 30 days, so you don’t have to worry about getting something that’s not up to snuff.

