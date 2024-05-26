Ever since Windows 3.0 all the way back in the 1990, Windows has included a few wallpapers to choose from. And even though we really like the Windows 11 wallpapers, it can get pretty tiring to have only a handful of images to choose from after using a PC for months and years.

Thankfully, making your desktop more interesting is a pretty easy feat. There are tons of sources for great wallpapers out there, so we're highlighting some of our favorites here to help you spice up your own PC.

Related Check out every wallpaper that's ever been included in Windows Take a trip through the history of Windows by checking out and downloading every wallpaper that's ever been included with the OS.

WallHaven

So many options

Close

WallHaven is an excellent resource for wallpapers of all just about any kind. There are thousands upon thousands of images here, and there are tags and filtering options to make it that much easier to find the wallpaper for the exact topic you're looking for. If you want some Marvel-themed images, well, you can browse every post tagged with that term, and there are thousands to choose from.

You can filter by aspect ratio, primary color, and other criteria to really get the look you want, so it's a great resource.

Go to WallHaven

Wallpaper Engine

The best place for animated wallpapers

Close

Static images are all fine and dandy, but what if you want your desktop to be truly alive? That's where Wallpaper Engine comes in. This is a paid app, so it's not for everyone, but what it offers is an incredible degree of customization. Here, you'll find hundreds of wallpaper options in all kinds of categories, much like WallHaven. However, these aren't your average static images. All of these are animated wallpapers that really bring your desktop to life, with both 2D and 3D animations at play.

Related 18 best wallpapers on Wallpaper Engine worthy of your PC Wallpaper Engine is home to the most stunning live wallpapers on Windows. Here are the ones worth your attention

We've actually highlighted some of our favorites on Wallpapaer Engine, but there's a lot more to choose from, and with this many options, we'd argue it's hard to complain about the $4 price tag for the app. Once you have Wallpaper Engine, the wallpapers themselves are free, so it's really worth a shot if you want something unique.

Get Wallpaper Engine on Steam

DeviantArt

Get artsy