



TerraMaster F4-423 $400 $500 Save $100 With an Intel processor, four drive bays, M.2 slots, and upgradable system memory, the TerraMaster F4-423 is a great buy at this discounted price. This NAS is perfect for running Plex and more. $400 at Amazon $400 at Newegg

Did you know it was possible to cancel your Netflix, Spotify, Google Drive, and other cloud-based subscriptions and not lose out on any of the features you paid for? That's precisely where a NAS enclosure comes into play. These smart devices connect to your network and not only allow you to store a lot of data, but they can run apps and services. I'm a big fan of Plex Media Server, a platform that can catalog purchased media and stream it to just about anywhere. For Black Friday, one of the best Plex NAS enclosures is on sale.

Why the TerraMaster F4-423 is great for Plex

It all starts with the drive bays and processor. Priced at $400, this is still a fair chunk of change to part with, but you're buying a NAS enclosure with four drive bays. This gives the F4-423 a maximum capacity of 96TB before using any form of RAID. The Intel Celeron processor is perfect for such an enclosure and is the same chip found inside many other great servers. It supports hardware transcoding for media and has ample performance for running multiple apps simultaneously.

There's 2 GB of RAM available with the option to upgrade the capacity to 32 GB. Two M.2 slots are at hand for installing NVMe SSDs to improve performance and 2.5GbE networking offers ample bandwidth. TerraMaster's TOS operating system makes it easy to get up and running in a matter of moments. There's a user-friendly web interface for managing just about everything on the NAS, and there's a mobile app for Android and iOS if you'd prefer to access the enclosure from a smaller device.

$400 is a bargain for such a NAS and is one I'd pick up for creating my own media server from scratch. Just remember that most NAS are sold without drives, so you will need to buy at least one before storing anything on the F4-423. Luckily, there's an 8TB Seagate IronWolf HDD on sale for Black Friday!