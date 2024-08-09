Key Takeaways Plugins are being phased out on Plex Media Server, but a few are still available for improved streaming experience.

WebTools and Kitana are popular plugins that provide access to manage Plex plugins and enhance functionality.

FileBot, Tautulli, Ombi, and Sub-Zero are other useful plugins for better organization and monitoring of media content.

Plugins aren't what they used to be on Plex Media Server. The company announced the phasing out of plugin support and even removed the official repository of community-made add-ons. A handful of plugins that should work with Plex are available, but your mileage may vary as development eventually grinds to a halt and they become woefully outdated. I'll share some of my favorites to improve your Plex streaming experience.

Related Best NAS for Plex in 2024 Create your very own Spotify and Netflix streaming service.

WebTools is a popular Plex plugin as it acts as a plugin manager with access to what's known as the Unsupported App Store (UAS). It's from here numerous plugins can be downloaded and installed. It's not only a plugin browser as WebTools can also control subtitles, search for locally stored media, view log files, and display technical information about the server where Plex is installed. Development ceased years ago and a new fork is available but without access to them UAS.

2 Kitana

If you don't fancy using WebTools, Kitana is a worthwhile alternative. Similarly to how the Unsupported App Store functions, Kitana can provide access to manage Plex plugins. Interestingly, a single instance of Kitana can serve more than one Plex Media Server. This is an ideal solution for those with multiple installations. It does require Docker to get up and running, but it's well worth it.

3 FileBot

Some file names may not match what you have stored elsewhere, especially when pooling media from years of ownership. That's where FileBot comes into play. This handy plugin will ensure all your files are properly named for better cataloging and more accurate hits with metadata crawling. The plugin uses online database sources for sorting through media files, which makes it perfect for movies and TV shows, even more obscure entries.

4 Tautulli

Do you love diving into in-depth statistics? Do you play Football Manager on the go to get your spreadsheet fix? Tautulli for Plex is the plugin for you! With this plugin installed, you can monitor just about everything regarding your Plex Media Server instance. Features include a fully responsive design for mobile and desktop browsers, themed around the Plex UI, complete library statistics and media file info, and synchronization data on all connected Plex accounts. It's an impressive plugin I wish was included within Plex.

5 Ombi

Have you struggled to keep tabs on media requests for Plex Media Server? A notepad works well for family members to jot down requested media, but a plugin such as Ombi can make it much easier to see what content should be purchased and loaded onto Plex for streaming. The plugin automatically synchronizes with Plex and processes requests through a selected DVR app, allowing you to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the newly added media.

Kitana was originally developed for Sub-Zero but turned into a plugin of its own and yet Sub-Zero is still worth installing on Plex if you love your subtitles. Like many other plugins, Sub-Zero is no longer being developed. Compared to the subtitle engine offered by Plex, Sub-Zero is feature-rich with numerous cool features. The plugin will search up to 10 different providers and you can configure where you wish for the files to be stored. It can even search through your library and add missing subtitles automatically.

How to install plugins on Plex

The process to install a Plex plugin depends on the plugin itself. Some are simple .bundle files that can be moved to the Plex plugins folder while others may require a slightly longer installation process with Docker or Python. Things can quickly spiral out of control once you've compiled a shortlist of a few plugins with varying installation methods. It's worth it in the end, however, at least until Plex kills off plugins altogether.