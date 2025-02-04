On its own, OpenMediaVault is a decent OS if you want to build a NAS out of a low-spec device. After all, it has the holy trifecta of a simple UI, lightweight nature, and compatibility with ARM systems. However, hidden under that beginner-friendly exterior is a highly customizable operating system that can be outfitted with powerful plug-ins to extend the functionality of your NAS. So, here’s a quick list of my favorite add-ons every OpenMediaVault user needs to try out.

Although many of these plug-ins are available on OMV by default, you may need to install the omv-extras add-on to access some of the advanced extensions. All you have to do is log into the CLI terminal (either by connecting a display to your NAS or with the help of SSH) and run the wget -O - https://github.com/OpenMediaVault-Plugin-Developers/packages/raw/master/install | bash command.

10 openmediavault-anacron

Not as precise as Cron, but still pretty useful

If you’ve ever worked with Linux systems, you may have heard of the Cron daemon. Designed to execute tasks periodically at precise intervals, Cron scripts let you automate complex home server operations. But if you tend to use your NAS sporadically instead of running it 24/7, you can try using the openmediavault-anacron plug-in instead of Cron jobs, as the former ensures your automated tasks get executed the next time you turn on your NAS.

9 openmediavault-apt and openmediavault-apttool

When you want to add more packages to OMV