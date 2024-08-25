While GIMP already boasts powerful features, installing third-party plugins can take the entire image editing experience to the next level. Whether you want to enable non-destructive RAW editing, apply artistic effects, or run batch image manipulation, there is a plugin for every use case. Here are the top GIMP plugins to unlock the full potential of this free Photoshop alternative.

Unlike other software solutions, there is no dedicated store to find and install GIMP plugins yet. The company is working on a unified solution in the GIMP 3, which is slated to release later this year. As of now (version 2.10), you need to find and download plugins from their official websites or GitHub. The steps to install plugins vary based on your desktop operating system.

8 Darktable

One of the glaring limitations of GIMP is the lack of RAW support. The software can’t open and edit RAW files, which discourages professionals or even power users from moving to GIMP. Here is where a third-party plugin called Darktable comes into play.

Darktable excels due to its non-destructive RAW editing capabilities. The original image file is preserved intact, while edits are saved as instructions applied during the export of the final image. This ensures you can experiment freely and flexibly without risking any damage to the original photos.

Darktable also offers a long list of tools for RAW development, including exposure and tone control, color correction and grading, lens correction, noise reduction, local adjustments, and more. The plugin opens RAW files directly in GIMP, transfers them to Darktable for editing, and returns them to GIMP for final touches and exporting process. Darktable is an open-source software that is free to download and use. Although it does come with a learning curve and requires a high-end machine to complete RAW editing.

7 G’MIC

G’MIC is another must-have plugin for GIMP users. It unlocks a bunch of image-processing tools on your favorite software. The list of key features includes a vast collection of filters and effects, image enhancement tools, such as adjustments, contrast, color correction, and noise reduction, artistic effects, and more.

You can also create a custom filter or effect using its scripting language or download additional filters from the G’MIC community. The plugin offers an easy-to-use interface, and due to its open-source nature, it is free to download and use.

6 BIMP

BIMP stands for Batch Image Manipulation Plugin, and it does exactly what its name suggests. If you frequently edit multiple images simultaneously, the process may feel limiting and time-consuming in GIMP. Here is where you need to explore the BIMP plugin for GIMP.

You can apply a large number of manipulations, such as cropping, resizing, rotating, watermarking, renaming, adjusting colors, blurring, sharpening, and more. With BIMP, you can also create and save custom workflows with specific sequences and apply the same action with a single click in the future. Overall, it’s a must-have tool to automate repetitive tasks in GIMP. It may look outdated at first glance but the developer has confirmed that a major update is in the works.

5 Resynthesizer

Resynthesizer is another excellent addition to your GIMP setup. It unlocks powerful features to elevate your image editing experience in GIMP. The plugin offers a heal selection and transparency tool to fill specific areas with new patterns. You can remove unwanted objects as well as photobombers from your images.

The plugin also supports smart remove selection to remove complex objects, the ability to generate new textures based on existing ones, and more.

4 RawTherapee

As the name suggests, RawTherapee is a GIMP plugin to enable RAW editing. It’s a capable alternative to Darktable. It offers non-destructive editing for better flexibility. The list of tools includes exposure and tone control, white balance and color correction, lens correction, noise reduction, detail enhancement tools, and more.

The entire workflow is quite similar to Darktable, where you can edit RAW images in RawTherapee and send them back to GIMP for final editing touches and the export process.

3 Hugin

Hugin is an excellent plugin for image enthusiasts. It lets you create panoramic images right within GIMP. You can stitch multiple images, and create a stunning panoramic picture in no time. It supports various projections and offers much-needed flexibility with different visual effects.

Hugin receives frequent updates, and since it’s open-source software, the plugin is free to download.

2 Elsamuko’s Filters

As the name suggests, this plugin unlocks several trendy filters in your GIMP setup. You can apply an Instagram-worthy Lomo filter, create your images into a vintage picture with a Sprocket Hole filter, add film grain, and implement other popular effects to your boring images in no time.

1 OpenVINO AI

Let’s end the list with the OpenVINO AI plugin for GIMP. As the name suggests, it’s an AI image generator plugin to generate unique pictures for your projects right within GIMP. Now, do note that it works with the latest developer preview of GIMP 2.99 only. Besides, it does require dedicated hardware, Intel NPU drivers, and Python to complete the integration. You can check the developer’s dedicated guide to complete the installation.

Once you complete the setup, simply open the Stable Diffusion menu and enter text to generate an image. You can even add a negative prompt, select a number of images, guidance scale, and more.

Supercharge your editing

Whether you are a hobbyist photographer, a professional designer, or someone looking to replicate their Photoshop setup in GIMP for free, these hidden gems can transform your workflow and boost productivity in no time. If you are still in two minds about switching from your trusted Photoshop setup, check out our comparison guide with GIMP to see if you're ready to jump over.