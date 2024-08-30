Kodi is a powerful media platform for enjoying content on the same device the files are stored on. It's perfect for home theatre PCs and is more local than Plex or Jellyfin. Even though you will be rendering TV shows, music, and movies locally, you can still expand the functionality of Kodi through the installation of plugins. I'm going to run you through some of our favorites that work today and how to install them.

Although installing a Kodi plugin will not land you in hot water with the law, content available through certain add-ons may not be legal in your country. We recommend caution when accessing movies, shows, and other media using such sources.

Kodi Kodi isn't really a media server as such, but it's a great way to access video files stored on your network. Thanks to plugins, too, you can use it with Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby. See at Kodi

1 Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is an international liver TV plugin for Kodi. It's one of the few add-ons available that lets you stream live TV from networks in supported markets. Supporting Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.S., you can bookmark and enjoy all your favorite media with this plugin. Channels (or streams) are sorted by country, making it easier to locate the ones you wish to view.

Repository: https://slyguy.uk/

2 Scrubs

If you're unfamiliar with Scrubs, it's a fork of the Exodus add-on and allows access to thousands of movies and TV shows. It doesn't host any content and merely acts as an aggregator, providing access to various sources without needing to navigate different websites and other properties. It may not be legal (or reliable) in many markets but Scrubs remains one of the more popular plugins for Kodi for those wanting to enjoy free content.

Repository: https://jewbmx.github.io/

3 ESPN

An unofficial ESPN plugin is available for Kodi, which allows one to log into their ESPN+ account and stream sports to the big screen. Although you may have access to the official app on your TV, having it in the same place as all your other media is a great way to maintain a consistent experience.

Repository: https://slyguy.uk/

4 The Crew

Like Scrubs, XDA cannot verify the legality of sources available through these add-ons and we urge caution if you plan on using them. The Crew is a media streaming aggregator that pools multiple sources to provide more convenient access to thousands of shows and movies. It also works with some paid hosting services such as Real Debrid.

Repository: https://team-crew.github.io/

5 YouTube

Do you enjoy a lot of YouTube and want to view all your favorite channels through Kodi? It's possible with this unofficial plugin! You will need to configure an API key but you're good to go once up and running.

Repository: https://download.osmc.tv/dev/anxdpanic/repositories/

6 Shazam

Not to be confused with the official music tagging service, the Shazam Kodi add-on is yet another video streaming aggregator. You'll find plenty of sources for gaining access to various titles through Shazam and it can even be configured with Trakt to keep tabs on what you've enjoyed and recommend new media.

Repository: https://mylostsoulspace.co.uk/repo

How to install Kodi plugins

Before installing any plugins, configure Kodi to accept unofficial add-ons:

Fire up your Kodi installation. Click the system settings icon. Click on System. Click on Add-ons. Click Yes.

Kodi will now allow the installation of plugins not available from official sources. Return to system settings and follow the below steps to install each plugin: