The Best Portable Chargers for your Smartphones in December 2020

There’s really nothing worse than running out of battery on your smartphone. When your phone dies, you realize how much you actually need it, after all. Suddenly, you can’t call or text people, and it’s significantly harder to look things up or get directions. No one wants to return to the 90’s way of doing things! If you have a phone that has a failing battery, or just have a lot of programs going on in the background, a low battery warning might just be a fact of life. If that’s you or a loved one in your life, there is a solution to your problem, though… a portable charger!

Charge your phone while out and about, and you won’t have to worry about not having your smartphone in case of an emergency. Even if your smartphone is good on battery life, having a charger stacked away can help if you forgot to charge your device or are traveling.

And wouldn’t you know it, we have nine portable charges that will suit your needs below!

Aukey Basix Pro Prop, Charge, and Watch A number of powerbanks offer wireless charging, but the Aukey Basix Pro allows you to wirelessly fast charge your device while having it propped up in landscape mode. This is perfect for charging and watching YouTube in cramped travel areas, and saves you from buying a kickstand case. Buy at Amazon

GoerTek Solar Charger No Outlet? No Problem With solar charging power, this GoerTek battery pack is perfect to stash in the car or with camping gear for emergencies. If you're worried about your phone and powerbank running dry while exploring the Great Outdoors, a solar battery pack will put your mind at ease. Buy at Amazon

T-Core Power Bank Small Size, Big Power Bulky, heavy powerbanks can be an absolute chore to carry around. T-Core's battery pack is built to be small and light-weight, making it easy to slip into a purse or laptop bag without adding bulk. It packs in 10,000mAh of battery capacity, so you're pretty covered for a fair few charges. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Small, Round, and Cheap While this battery pack isn't as strong as other power banks on this list, the low price and compact nature of Anker's PowerCore make it an easy choice for a backup. Buy at Amazon

Mophie Powerstation AC Outlet For Laptop Charges Morphie's battery pack really stands out due to its ability to have an AC charged plugged into it, in addition to 22,000 mAh capacity. You can charge your laptop as well as your mobile device! Buy at Amazon

RAVPower Portable Charger RAVPower Quick Charging Quality If you want reliable quick charging, then you can't go wrong with RAVPower. This basic 20,000 mAh battery pack will get the job done, and get it done quickly. Buy at Amazon

iMuto 30,000 mAh Portable Charger Big Battery for Multiple Charges iMuto's portable charger is one of few on the market with 30,000 mAh of power, meaning that it can charge more before needing a charge itself. However, this is not an air-travel-friendly charger, so this battery pack is for domestic use only! Buy at Amazon

Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery Samsung Price, Samsung Quality Samsung's battery pack is more expensive than the competition, but with the premium name comes a premium and sleek product. You can also bundle it with a phone or other accessories for payment plans to make the price easier to swallow. $80 at Samsung

RAVPower 80W AC Portable Charger RAVPower Charge for Laptop and Smartphone Another battery pack that has an AC port, RAVPower's AC charger can power your laptop or your mobile devices, and has 20,ooo mAh capacity. It's a bit of an odd shape compared to the Morphie pack, but you can't argue with the RAVPower name! Buy at Amazon

With so many battery packs on the market, you can be sure these will stand up to the test. My personal recommendation is the Aukey Basix Pro, and it’s my go-to for day-to-day use, especially with my aging phone’s slowly failing battery. I also live in an area where a hurricane or strong thunderstorm can knock my power out for an extended period of time, so a charger that uses solar power like the Goertek charger is perfect.

From there, it all depends on your preferences. If you travel a lot, Morphie’s powerstation will be great not only for your phone, but for your laptop as well. If you just need something that you can carry with you everywhere because you forgot to charge your phone or the battery can’t last the whole day, the Anker Powercore is super easy to pack anywhere, is cheap, and can top off your phone when you need it the most.