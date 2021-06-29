These are the best portable monitors for Mac: Lenovo, HP, ViewSonic and more

Having a dual monitor setup is super convenient as it helps boost your productivity, especially if you have to deal with multiple apps. Today you’re no longer limited to large clunky monitors planted on your desk as there are quite a few portable options that can be carried around for an on-the-go dual monitor setup.

Today we’re looking at some of the best portable monitors for Mac devices. Whether you have an old Intel-based Mac or one of the latest M1-based Macs, all of the options below should work without any issues. However, if you’re planning to hook up more than one display, it’s advised to check on how many monitors your Mac device supports. For instance, the new 24-inch iMac with M1 can support only one external monitor with up to 6K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Using more than one external screen will only end up mirroring the display. In short, read the documentation of your Mac before planning to buy any of the portable monitors below.

ViewSonic TD2230 Large yet portable The ViewSonic TD2230 is a 22-inch IPS touchscreen monitor that comes with its own kickstand. You can't really toss it in a backpack, but it can be easily moved from one desk to another rather easily. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display PA148CTV Best color accuracy ASUS has a portable version of its ProArt Display for customers who seek color accuracy. It features a 14-inch full-HD IPS panel with capacitive 10-point multitouch, 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color gamut, and Calman Verified with factory pre-calibrated Delta E < 2. It even has an intuitive dial-based OSD control. Buy from Amazon

HP EliteDisplay S14 Sleek and minimalistic The HP EliteDisplay S14 is one of the slimmest portable monitors featuring a 14-inch 1080p panel and a USB-C port for a seamless single cable connectivity solution. Buy from Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 For business users The ThinkVision M14 is an excellent portable monitor featuring a 14-inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports embedded into the foldable kickstand for a seamless connectivity experience. Buy from Amazon

AOC I1601FWUX Best budget monitor AOC offers one of the most affordable portable monitors featuring a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) IPS panel along with USB-C connectivity option that can be used to power the display and offer video connectivity. Buy from Amazon

UPERFECT 4K Portable Monitor Feature loaded with 4K resolution This isn't a popular brand but it's one of the only decent 4K portable monitors on the market. It comes with touch support, USB-C connectivity, built-in speakers and is claimed to offer 400-nits brightness with HDR and FreeSync support. Buy from Amazon

During our research to find the best portable monitors for Mac, we noticed there are a number of portable monitors but only a handful of them come from reliable brands. So our recommendation would be the Lenovo ThinkVision M14. It looks good, comes with a solid foldable kickstand, dual USB-C ports, and a reliable 1080p panel.

If you’re new to the Mac ecosystem, it might take a while for you to get accustomed to the system. Check out our simple guides that can help you overcome hurdles on macOS like how to force quit an unresponsive app on a Mac or how to uninstall an app on Mac and clear all junk files. We also have a list of the best MacBook Pro cases if you want some extra protection for your notebook.