Adding a great monitor to your work or gaming setup can boost performance and efficiency. However, if you're always on the go, it can be challenging to lug around a 27 or 32-inch monitor with your laptop. Portable monitors are a great way to resolve this problem since they're more compact and easy to carry around. These smaller displays connect via USB-C and mini HDMI, meaning you can use them with almost any device, from the best gaming laptops to tablets, smartphones, and standard work laptops. Some monitors even come with their own batteries, so you can enjoy consistent productivity and media playback without impacting your laptop's battery.

I've curated a list of the best portable monitors for many use cases, highlighting their features to help you make the right choice. Whether you're looking for a smaller screen to combine with an exceptional laptop to enhance your productivity or a budget pick for entertainment and casual gaming, you will find the right small-form display below.

Best portable displays in 2023

ASUS ROG Strix XG16AHPE Best overall Perfect secondary monitor for anyone $374 $430 Save $56 The Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE is a top-notch portable monitor for gaming and productivity. It has a quality IPS display, versatile connectivity options, and excellent performance with its 144Hz refresh rate. Pros Offers a high refresh rate

Integrated battery included

Compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync Cons A bit pricey for a 15.6-inch display

Kickstand could be of better quality $349 USD at Amazon $374 at Best Buy

Considered by many to be the perfect small screen for gaming, the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE is also one of the top options for increased efficiency and productivity. It features a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning you get enough real estate whether you're working or gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time makes it speedy for gamers, providing low input lag and pristine motion with an almost imperceptible blur when encountering fast-moving objects.

You can connect this portable display via USB-C and mini-HDMI, so you don't have to worry about incompatibility when connecting to a laptop, camera, console, or tablet. Also, thanks to its 97.7% sRGB coverage, you'll get beautiful and precise colors, and its G-Sync support allows for an unrestricted gaming experience. And since its brightness peaks at 300 nits, using it outdoors and indoors won't be a problem.

Additionally, this monitor has an integrated battery that lasts about three hours if you activate the 144Hz refresh rate. While the battery power might be on the lower side, it should be good enough for quick gaming or work tasks. And to make things better, the monitor's quick-charge feature ensures that it can be used for another 2 hours after charging it for just one hour. The price might be high, but there's no denying the fact that it is one of the best to work with because it features a bit of everything you'll need.

Innocn 15.6-inch OLED 4K monitor Premium pick The perfect blend of color and sharpness The Innocn PU15-PRE is the best 4K OLED monitor for creative professionals thanks to its color accuracy, sharp pictures, touch support, and improved battery life. Pros Battery can last up to four hours

Works with various devices, including laptops, cameras, and smartphones

4K display and good build quality Cons Expensive

Uses more power since it's an OLED display $779 USD at Amazon

Creatives with no budget limitations should look no further than the Innocn PU15-PRE. It's a premium display that features an OLED panel, 4K resolution, and excellent color accuracy. This means you enjoy vivid colors, deep blacks, and exceptional color calibration.

You’ll get a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, peak brightness of 400 nits, 60Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, so the monitor can be used in any lighting condition and provides better responsiveness (which is great for gaming) and sharper colors. It also comes with stereo speakers for quality sound and a power switch, something you won't find on most portable monitors. Even at low and high brightness, this monitor doesn't degrade its 100% DCI-P3 color, making it an excellent accessory for photo and video editing, presentations, and entertainment. There's also a 5,000mAh battery included that lasts for up to four hours with moderate brightness levels. Overall, the PU15-PRE is one of the best portable monitors for professionals looking for a secondary display.

Lepow Z1 Portable monitor Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor Best value Superb text clarity and multitasking capabilities The Lepow Z1 is a mid-range portable monitor that works with various devices and also has built-in speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and different connectivity options. You'll love having this display as your portable office monitor. Pros On-screen display menu is intuitive and easy to navigate

Features mini-HDMI and USB-C connectivity options

Great price Cons Image quality is substandard

Colors are dull $159 USD at Amazon

If you're looking for a low-cost office portable monitor, then the LePow Z1 is one of the most optimal choices. It has a large 15.6-inch display with relatively small bezels, providing enough space for work and entertainment. The 1080p resolution ensures that you can get great colors, though that won't match a lot of our other picks in terms of image quality. However, you can use the OSD menu to recalibrate the colors.

The brightness here peaks at about 240 nits, even though Lepow says it's 300 nits. Either way, you might find it difficult to use it in direct light. But the Z1 supports HDR, which translates to better video versatility. You can connect your devices via the mini-HDMI port and two USB-C ports. And one of the two USB ports supports 5W power delivery, so you can use your monitor to charge small devices like your smartphone. It also has built-in speakers, which will get the job done for video watching even if the sound is thin.

Weighing just 1.76 pounds and having a slim 0.3-inch profile, carrying this monitor with you on your business travels won't be a problem. Keep in mind that you'll be sharing power from your device with this monitor since it doesn't come with a built-in battery. But overall, this portable monitor is a good deal for the wallet-friendly cost.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Best for productivity The model for an improved workflow Boost your productivity with the Lenovo M14d's 14-inch display, lightweight design, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 2440x1400 high resolution. It's the ideal monitor for your presentations and meetings. Pros High 2440x1400 resolution

Portable and lightweight

16:10 aspect ratio makes it perfect for productivity Cons No touch support

High price tag

No built-in speakers $471 USD at Amazon $473 at Best Buy $473 at CDW

The Lenovo M14d is a top-of-the-line portable monitor that's built for productivity. This external display provides enough room and clarity to do as much work as you'd like, featuring an uncommon 16:10 aspect ratio and a high resolution of 2440x1400. The screen boasts 300 nits peak brightness, which should be fine for many lighting conditions.

The M14d is a slim and lightweight display. It's actually thinner than most modern smartphones when closed and weighs just 1.3 pounds. Thanks to this portability, you can travel with your secondary monitor without worrying about adding too much weight to your backpack. And to make things better, Lenovo added a carrying case to the mix for easy travel.

On the port side, the M14d has only two USB-C ports, so you may want to choose an alternative if you need a mini-HDMI port, which you can find on other options. It also doesn't have built-in batteries or speakers, making it a bummer for video watching. Also, the refresh rate peaks at 60Hz, so gamers might want to look at other monitors with better refresh rates. Despite its downsides, the Lenovo M14d is still a great productivity display thanks to its aspect ratio, bright and vivid display, color accuracy, and portability.

LG Gram +View Best 2K monitor Quality display meets excellent build The LG Gram +View has a 2560x1600 resolution, a 16-inch screen, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. If you're a professional who's always on the go, you won't be disappointed with this monitor's clarity. Pros Great color performance

Excellent build quality

Display is better than most competitors Cons Low refresh rate and slow response time

Pricey for a portable monitor See at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

The LG Gram +View is a portable monitor you'll love at first sight just by looking at its display and build quality. You'll get a 16-inch screen with minimal bezels that provide enough room for productivity and creativity. Carrying it around won't be a hassle as it only weighs 2.18 pounds and measures about 0.3 inches in thickness. And it features a folio cover that works as a stand when folded in a triangle.

Connecting this portable monitor to a laptop is as easy as pie; all you have to do is plug in a USB-C cable, and you're good to go. Unfortunately, the +View only comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 30ms response time, which are substandard for gaming. Plus there's no built-in speaker either.

However, the 2460x1600 WQXGA resolution, 350 cd/m2 brightness, and 1200:1 contrast ratio compensate for its shortcomings by offering excellent text clarity, brightness, and contrast. Since it supports 100% sRGB, 99% DCI-P3, and a deltaE average of 1.99, you can get some content creation and editing work done without problems. If you're a professional who is keen on getting a secondary display that is beautiful, functional, and has a sharp screen with top-notch image quality, then the +View is an option to consider.

Viewsonic 15.6-inch IPS portable monitor Best no-frills option Affordable and easy to setup The Viewsonic VA1655 is the ideal productivity accessory for anyone who wants a lightweight, portable, plug-and-play monitor at a reasonably low price. You can carry this monitor with you to expand your workspace or create more room to enjoy some movies and gaming on the go. Pros Lightweight and portable

Relatively cheap Cons Speakers are too thin

Slow reaction time $139 USD at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

For many freelancers, it's crucial to find computing accessories that are functional and on budget. The Viewsonic VA1655 is one accessory that achieves the perfect balance, providing excellent functionality at a low cost. This monitor features a 1920x1080 display and 250 nits of peak brightness, so it's easy to read texts, view pictures, and watch videos. It is a versatile 15.6-inch display that works with Mac, Windows, and Android 10+, so you can use it almost anywhere. Hooking this display up to your computer is simple; just connect both devices via one of the two USB-C ports or the mini-HDMI port, and you're good to go.

While the monitor does have touchscreen support, its touch functionality isn't reliable; you may experience difficulties using touch inputs connecting this monitor to a MacBook. The VA1655 also has integrated speakers, but they are not of the best quality. Unfortunately, the reaction time on this monitor is also slow, so gamers should consider selecting a different monitor. Additionally, the volume controls are not easily accessible; you'll need to open your settings menu to control the speakers' volume.

However, despite its downsides, the VA1655 is still a good option for the price. You'll get a protective sleeve, 60W charging over one of its USB-C cables, and a durable kickstand to view your content in portrait and landscape mode. It's also lightweight at 1.5 pounds and has a thickness of 0.7 inches, so taking it with you on your travels, picnics, and sleepovers, won't be a problem.

Nexigo NG17FGQ 300Hz Best for gaming Provides a more responsive and smoother experience The Nexigo NG17FGQ is the portable monitor you'll want if a quick response time and high refresh rate are critical for your daily routine. Gamers will love having this display as their secondary monitor. Pros Superb gaming performance and video processing

High refresh rate and low input lag

Excellent color accuracy Cons Doesn't have an internal battery

Expensive $449 at Amazon

When most people decide to purchase monitors with a 300Hz refresh rate, they immediately start browsing through desktop monitors. Nexigo intruded on that notion and created the NG17FGQ, a smaller, portable monitor with a 300Hz refresh rate. This display is a 1080p 17.3-inch screen that connects to laptops and other devices via USB-C and HDMI, providing enough real estate for your games and work and the most suitable connection for your computer type (new-gen and older laptops).

However, to get the full 300Hz, you'll need USB-C connectivity and full bandwidth capabilities. But if you use HDMI connectivity, you'll get a 240Hz refresh rate instead, which is still superb for a portable monitor. This refresh rate and its 3ms response time are excellent for gaming, and the monitor can even get great color accuracy once properly calibrated. Also, since it comes with 300 nits of peak brightness, you'll be able to see your opponents, maps, and other in-game properties easily.

This Nexigo monitor also has dual speakers, allowing you to enjoy some quality tunes on the go. The OSD menu is easy to navigate thanks to the remote included in the package. It doesn't feature an integrated battery, so you will need an external power source. While it isn't the lightest monitor on this list, its thickness of 0.39 inches and weight of 2.13 pounds shouldn't be a problem when you're taking it to game with friends. Whether you're an avid gamer or a productivity aficionado, you will find this monitor useful for your games and tasks.

ASUS ProArt PA148CTV 14-inch Portable Monitor Best for creatives Your photo and video editing companion The Asus ProArt PA148CTV is the best portable monitor for creative professionals thanks to its color accuracy, sharp pictures, touch support, and good battery life. Pros Features quality touchscreen calibration

Excellent color reproduction

Intuitive menu controls Cons 60Hz refresh rate makes it subpar for gaming

Expensive $394 USD at Amazon

The PA148CTV has a peak brightness of 300 nits; combine that with its anti-glare technology and reflection handling, and you get a monitor that can be used anywhere, even in well-lit scenarios. It's 0.47 inches thick and weighs just 1.43 pounds, which means that you can carry it with you for on-the-go creation and idea generation. On the connectivity front, this monitor has two USB-C ports and one micro HDMI port, allowing it to be used with modern laptops or older computers. While the 60Hz refresh rate doesn't make it a good option for hardcore gamers, it's still perfect for casual players.

But you're here because you use Adobe products like Photoshop or Premiere Pro, and for that the ProArt PA148CTV is excellent. This monitor is actually integrated with Adobe products, making it the ideal control panel for software like Photoshop. It also promises excellent color accuracy, with 100% sRGB/Rec.709. We've used other ProArt monitors and found they're great at producing color, so that should still be the case with the portable option.

However, there's no integrated battery here, and Mac users may have a hard time using this model since its touch input is often deactivated once it's connected to a Mac computer, and some properties, such as fonts, may load poorly.

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AMT Best battery-powered Great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity If longer battery life, good brightness, touch support, and 60Hz refresh rate are what you're looking for, the Asus MB16AMT monitor should be at the top of your list. Pros High-capacity battery

10-point touch support

Excellent brightness and contrast ratio Cons Colors are somewhat dull

Touch support not precise for creatives $370 at Amazon $380 at Best Buy

The Asus ZenScreen MB16AMT is a popular portable monitor for two reasons. The first is that it features a multi-touch screen that supports interactive pen inputs, allowing you to be precise when working. The second is its gigantic 7,800mAh battery, which can last up to four hours at full brightness and over five hours at moderate brightness.

This 15.6-inch display features a 1080p resolution with a peak brightness of 250 nits, providing enough screen space to work smoothly and an excellent viewing experience, although you may have some difficulty using this monitor in direct sunlight. Connection-wise, this monitor has one micro-HDMI connector and a hybrid-signal USB-C connector that'll connect to many devices. It works with cameras, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Consider that while the touchscreen is excellent for general-purpose use, creatives may not like it since it doesn't feature the precision needed for such tasks. The monitor also has limited color coverage, which means that some colors, such as red and purple, will likely look dull. It's also a tad heavy for a portable monitor at 1.9 pounds, even though its thickness of 0.4 inches makes it easy to slide into backpacks and purses. That said, this monitor is still a great option, even though the price is a bit high.

Best portable monitors in 2023: Wrapping up

This list contains many great portable monitors that should fill your needs and budget. However, if you're looking for the ideal model, the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE is it. It caters to gamers, professionals, and regular users and is widely available. From a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time to a quality 1080p display and accurate touch support, the XG16AHPE has a lot going and is sure to please just about anyone.

If you are big on efficiency and want a monitor that focuses on productivity, the Lepow Z1 is a good option for those with task-oriented needs and who are on a budget. But let's not forget the creatives out there. The ASUS ProArt PA148CTV fills their secondary monitor needs, providing the best color accuracy, color reproduction, and touch accuracy. So, there really is a monitor option out there for everyone.