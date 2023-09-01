Back in the day, vacation photos shot on film could only be seen by the family after the film was developed and the images were printed. In this mobile-first age, photos shot on smartphones can instantly be seen and shared via digital photo albums. And thanks to advances in printing technology, you now have the option to print your digital photos on the go. Flagship phones such as the iPhone 14 Pro or the Google Pixel 7 Pro offer some of the best pocket cameras out there. Pairing these with portable photo printers can help you have a physical copy of these high-quality photos that can be compiled in physical photo albums or even be stuck onto surfaces.

Camera-maker Canon offers a square format printer that uses a dye sublimation printing process. The Selphy QX10 looks excellent with its patterned design, indicators for charge, battery status, and minimal branding. All photos are printed inside a frame that has enough space to write a note below the photo. It’s rated at 20 prints per charge. It works with the Selphy Photo Layout app that lets you do basic editing and collages.

Fujiflm’s Instax Link Wide printer comes recommended for its 3x4-inch wide format on an ISO 800 film paper that’s housed in a cartridge. The Link Wide app allows resizing photos, applying filters, making collages, adding text or a QR code, and adjusting contrast. Videos can also be frozen on certain frames to be printed as photos. It weighs under 1 pound and can easily fit into your backpack. It is rated for 100 photos on a single charge and takes around 120 minutes for a full charge.

HP Sprocket Studio Plus prints 4x6-inch photos and uses a dye-sublimation printing process, which means you get a high-quality print, but printing may take longer. The HP Sprocket app lets you add stickers and filters, make collages, and do basic editing before sending the print command over Wi-Fi. Given its sturdy build with four rubber feet, the presence of a tray, and wired charging, it’s not a photo printer you’d want to take everywhere with you. It’s best for at-home use.

HP Sprocket 3x4 Instant Photo Printer is a portable printer that weighs under 1 pound and can easily fit in your back pocket. It uses Zink technology for printing, which means you’ll get prints fast but without the same high quality as dye-sublimation printers. The photos have adhesive back, so they can be used as stickers. The Sprocket has a neat design with a glowing LED in the front. You need to download the HP Sprocket app that lets you do basic editing, apply filters, and use stickers.

The Kodak Step Wireless photo printer is pocketable and uses Zink technology to print 2x3-inch photos. The printer almost looks like an external hard drive, especially the model in black. The Kodak Step app offers immense editing options, including filters, stickers, frames, and creative collage modes. The photos come with a sticky back to paste them on many surfaces. Despite Zink tech, it offers a protective layer.

When it comes to instant photo printing, the Polaroid brand name comes with a lot of heft. Polaroid HiPrint has a minimal but pleasant design and uses a dye-sublimation process to print 2x3-inch photos. Polaroid promises fade-proof prints, and the photos can be peeled to be used as stickers. It houses a 620mAh rechargeable battery and is rated for around 20 photos per charge. It works with the Polaroid HiPrint app that has basic editing options and filters.

Liene M200 prints 4x6-inch photos with the dye-sublimation technique, and they come in a neat rectangular design with sharp edges. The photo tray, when not in use, can be placed atop the printer with a magnetic suction design. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that needs 1.5 hours to charge and is rated for 40 prints on a single charge. The Liene Photo App is needed to print the photos.

The Kodak Mini 2 Retro ticks off most boxes. It offers high-quality dye-sublimation printing, it’s pocketable, prints 2x3-inch photos, and weighs under 1 pound. The photos are protected against smudges, dust, and water thanks to a lamination layer. Only Bluetooth connectivity works, no Wi-Fi. The Kodak Photo Printer app offers basic editing, filters, and frames. It’s rated for up to 25 prints on a single charge, and it takes an hour to charge the battery. The Mini 2 lets you print borderless photos as well.

Different printing technologies for portable photo printers

There are three main types of printing technologies employed by portable photo printers. The Polaroid or film paper printing is when you can see the image developing soon after it’s shot. Zink printing or "zero ink" printing uses a special kind of paper with a matte finish that gives you instant prints. Zink papers are stored inside a plastic cartridge. This isn’t the best quality print, but it’s economical.

For high-quality prints, the preferred choice is the dye-sublimation printing technique. The photo paper passes through four cycles of Cyan(C), Magenta(M), and Yellow(Y) color printing, followed by the last pass that puts a protective layer on the print. This technique is time-consuming, as compared to the other two, but offers high-quality prints.

Things to consider when buying a portable photo printer

The list above gives you a good idea of some of the best portable photo printers in the market. But here are a few things you should keep in mind before buying one:

Quality: There are three photo printing technologies for portable photo printers. Each comes with its own advantages and shortcomings. If you want quick prints, then the Zink printers work best. For long-lasting, high-quality photos, opt for dye-sublimation printers. Size: What size do you want these photos to be? Portable printers can print 3x3-inch, 2x3-inch, or 2.7x2.7-inch photos/ Some can even print 4x6-inch photos, but they’re not as portable. Costs: Just buying the portable photo printer is one component of the cost. You need to also pay attention to the price of the cartridge and photo paper. It doesn’t make sense to go for the cheapest portable printer if you will end up spending a lot on the photo paper. You need to be mindful of the photo printing costs and if they would fit in your budget. Battery life: Portable photo printers offer wireless printing, but because of their compact size, they do not house huge batteries. If you know you won’t be near a socket, it’s best to also invest in a power bank to ensure the portable printers always have charge when you hit the print command. Features: Do you want any extras with your printer? Some paper comes with an adhesive back, so you can use the photo as a sticker, and others have apps with more features.

Our top picks for the best portable photo printer

The Kodak Mini 2 Retro P210R printer was our top pick as it offers high-quality 2x3-inch prints in a compact package weighing under 1 pound. If you are looking for a larger photo format, then the Liene M200 is the printer to get for its quality prints at an economical price. For those on a budget but still looking for a decent portable printer, you cannot go wrong with the Polaroid HiPrint. The retro design paired with affordable printing costs is a win.