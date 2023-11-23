The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is the best value graphics card on the market, sustaining high frame rates at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. With a 200W TDP, it doesn’t need a huge wattage power supply to run, but as most models use the 12VHPWR connector, you will want an ATX 3.0 compatible unit. As the best CPUs for this graphics card can use over 300W on its own, you’re looking at a 650W unit for mid-tier processors and anywhere up from 750W for top-tier CPUs. I’ve rounded up my favorites from the current market to simplify your purchasing decision.

Our picks of the best PSUs to go with the RTX 4070 in 2023

Source: Cooler Master Cooler Master V750 Gold i Editor's choice The PSU to buy for most RTX 4070 builds $140 $180 Save $40 The Cooler Master V750 Gold i is 80 Plus Gold certified with full support for the ATX 3.0 standard, including a native 12VHPWR cable for the RTX 4070. It's also got some handy features like live performance monitoring via USB link and fully modular cables. Pros Fully modular

Capacity of 750W

Fully supports ATX 3.0 Cons Connectors can be a bit tight $161 at Amazon $140 at Newegg

To ensure that your Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 has enough power, no matter which consumer processor you pair it with, we recommend a minimum of 750W power capacity for your power supply unit. The Cooler Master V750 Gold i is one of our favorite 750W PSU units, and is more than a match for the RTX 4070. It's fully modular, so you can choose only the cables you need, while the rest can stay in the box instead of cluttering up your PC chassis. It's also ATX 3.0 compliant, so it can handle the transient spikes of modern graphics cards and has a native 12VHPWR cable. Inside the box you also get one 24-pin ATX cable, two EPS 12V (4+4 and 8) cables, and three 6+3 PCIe cables.

That's plenty for your planned build, and the two EPS 12V cables means more headroom for overclocking on motherboards that have supplementary EPS connections. This PSU is quality, and at an affordable price, but supplying ripple-free power to your components isn't all it can do. Thanks to a semi-digital platform, you can get real-time performance monitoring by connecting the PSU to one of the internal USB headers. That gives you a better understanding of what's going on inside your PC, and how things like fan speed changes affect the rest of your build.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 650W Best for Intel Core i5 $85 $100 Save $15 Thermaltake's Toughpower GF A3 series was one of the first to fully support the ATX 3.0 standard, with inbuilt handling for transient spikes and a dedicated 12VHPWR cable. It's also got fully modular cables and a Smart Zero fan that won't spin at low loads, keeping your build silent. Pros ATX 3.0 support and ready for PCIe 5.0

12VHPWR cable

Modular cables Cons No headroom for upgrades $85 at Amazon $85 at Newegg

For mid-range processors like Intel's Core i5 variants, you can get away with a lower capacity power supply. The Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 650W is fully ATX 3.0 compliant, so it can handle the current spikes of modern GPUs, while also having a native 12VHPWR cable to power your RTX 4070. With an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, most of the power from the wall will be transferred into your PC, making this good value as well. It's also of modular construction, which should be the standard for any modern PSU that costs more than $50. In the box you get one 24-pin ATX cable, two EPS 12V (4+4) cables, two PCIe 6+2 cables, the 12VHPWR cable, two SATA cables and one Molex cable. You also get a floppy disk adapter, which isn't a cable that most modern PSU units come with, as most users don't have it on their machines.

This power supply is also PCIe 5.0 compatible, which means it's ready for whatever the next generation of graphics cards brings. Currently, there are no PCIe 5.0 GPUs, but we can be sure they will fit the requirements that this PSU is built to meet. The longevity of this unit is helped by a ten-year warranty, showing that Thermaltake puts its weight behind users of this relatively low-cost unit.

Source: MSI MSI MPG A750G Premium pick Everything you need for a modern build $110 $140 Save $30 The MSI MPG A750G has 750W total output, covering all but the most power-hungry workstation CPUs when paired with the RTX 4070. It's compact to fit in more cases, has fully modular cables, and is 80 Plus Gold rated for efficiency. Pros 105C-rated Japanese capacitors

ATX 3.0 support with 12VHPWR cable

Compact size Cons EPS and PCIe cables share the same pool of sockets $110 at Amazon $110 at Newegg

MSI isn't a name you might associate with power supply units, but they came out swinging with some of the first ATX 3.0 compatible PSUs. They make some of our favorite PSUs with quality components like Japanese capacitors that are rated to 105C, and this MPG A750G is a great example. It has a native 12VHPWR cable that's rated to 600W, plenty for even the RTX 4090, let alone the RTX 4070 we're talking about here. It's also fully modular, with the ability to pick the cables you need for your build, while leaving the rest in the box. You'll get a 24-pin ATX cable, two EPS 12V (4+4) cables, and two PCIe 6+2 cables with two plugs on each.

Interestingly, even with premium features and components, the MPG A750G is often cheaper than other similar 750W units. We would prefer if the power sockets were a little further apart for ease of plugging in cables, but that's really all we can pick out as an issue. While the EPS and PCIe cables do share a common pool of sockets, there are five to use, so with the 12VHPWR cable using two of them, you still get enough for your other components.

Source: be quiet! be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 650W Best for AMD Ryzen 5 Quiet by name, quiet by nature. The be quiet! Pure Power 12 M has 650W of total power output, easily enough for a mid-tier Ryzen 5 build with the RTX 4070. It has a quiet fan, fully modular cables, and a native 12VHPWR cable, so you don't have to use an adapter. Pros Whisper quiet cooling fan

Fully modular construction

12VHPWR cable Cons EPS 12V cables are 4+4 and 4, so limited overclocking potential

No single-rail option $105 at Amazon $105 at Newegg

If you're building a PC with a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5, this be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 650W is a great choice. It supports ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, with a dedicated 12VHPWR cable rated at 450W. It's also 80 Plus Gold certified, for up to 92.7% efficiency in electrical conversion, which makes your electricity bills slightly easier to deal with. And any heat generated during the conversion is handled by a 120mm be quiet! fan, which is known for its silent operation. The modular construction means you only need to use the cables your hardware needs, and the unit isn't much bigger than the fan, so it will easily fit in most PC chassis.

In the box, you get the 12VHPWR cable, a 24-pin ATX cable, a PCIe cable with two 6+2 plugs on the end, and two EPS 12V cables (4+4 and 4). That last choice would limit overclocking on many high-end motherboards which have two 8-pin EPS sockets, but for a mid-range AM4 or AM5 motherboard, you might not even need the supplementary 4-pin cable for peak performance.

Source: Corsair Corsair SF850L Best for SFF One of the best SFF power supplies $130 $150 Save $20 The Corsair SF850L is one of the best SFF power supplies, with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compliance, a quiet 120mm fan with PWM control, and a zero RPM mode, so the fan doesn't even go on under low loads. The included modular cables are fairly short, but that shouldn't matter in the small cases this is designed to go in. Pros Not much bigger than the 120mm fan inside

12VHPWR cable

Relatively affordable compared to other SFF PSUs Cons 12VHPWR cable isn't native $130 at Newegg $130 at Amazon

Smaller cases often don't fit ATX spec power supply units, so you have to look for SFX or SFX-L units which are substantially smaller. Trusted by many small form factor (SFF) enthusiasts, the Corsair SF850L is an excellent choice for those more compact builds. Capable of pumping out 850W of power, it has an 80 Plus Gold rating for efficiency, which means less heat being dumped back into the small enclosure of your case. It has a fully modular construction, and the cables are all designed with SFF cases in mind, so they're all shorter than those found in ATX units. Keep that in mind if your case isn't compact with compatibility with Mini-ITX motherboards only, as the cables might not work for you.

You get a 24-pin ATX cable, two EPS 12V (4+4) cables, two PCIe 6+2 cables with dual plugs, two PCIe 6+2 cables with single plugs, and a 12VHPWR cable that is powered by two micro-fit cables on the PSU side. While it's not a native 12VHPWR cable on both ends, it will still get the job done with your RTX 4070, so you won't have to worry. The PSU also has a quiet 120mm cooling fan, and a manual power switch on the outside, something often left off from SFX units to save space.

Source: FSP FSP Hydro G Pro 850W Best for workstations Plenty of power for peripherals $133 $170 Save $37 The FSP Hydro G Pro 850W is great for those looking to put their RTX 4070 into a workstation for productivity tasks. It has a physical Eco switch to keep the fan off below 30% load, a native 12VHPWR cable, and tons of additional cables for SATA-powered devices. Pros 12VHPWR cable

80 Plus Gold efficiency rating

850W of power capacity for more peripherals Cons Basic cables $155 at Newegg $133 at Amazon

For workstation builds, you'll want a little more power headroom than the other units on this list to power either higher core-count CPUs, additional hard drives, or both. This FSP Hydro G Pro gives you 850W of power capacity, perfect for handling all but the most power-hungry HEDT processors. It's fully compliant with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, and has a quiet 120mm cooling fan. In the box, you get a native 12VHPWR cable rated to 600W for your RTX 4070, three other PCIe 6+2 cables, two EPS 12V (4+4) cables, and an assortment of SATA and Molex cables for all your storage requirements.

The ATX 3.0 version of the Hydro G Pro is more compact than the previous version, giving you more space left over in your PC case after installation. It's 80 Plus Gold certified for efficient performance, and an Eco button enables the fan to stay off under low loads, adding to the silent operation of your computer. And all the internal components are sprayed with a conformal coating, which provides an additional layer of protection against dust, dirt, and moisture.

Source: Corsair Corsair RM750x Shift Best for Intel Core i7, i9 For easier building $110 $130 Save $20 Corsair's RM750x Shift turns PC building to a new angle, by putting the power cable connectors on the side of the PSU. That makes them easier to get to while building, and keeps them available once the PSU is installed. It's also got enough power for top-tier CPU use with the RTX 4070. Pros Side-mounted power sockets for ease of access

750W of power capacity

Fully modular cables Cons 12VHPWR cable isn't native $110 at Newegg $110 at Amazon

When building a gaming computer with a top-tier CPU like an Intel Core i7 or i9, you want to look at power supply units of at least 750W to handle the power requirements of those CPUs under both normal and overclocked states. You'll also want an ATX 3.0 compliant PSU at this stage, as it will be tested to handle the current draw of modern graphics cards. And it'd be nice if the PSU made the building process easier, right? The Corsair RM750x Shift ticks all those boxes, and then some, with the first meaningful design change to the PSU for years. That's shifting all the modular power sockets to the side of the unit instead of the front, so that they're always visible as soon as the side panel is removed.

This makes it easier to plug in individual micro-fit cables for powering your hardware, and easier to unplug them to do maintenance or swap in new hardware. In the box you get a 24-pin ATX cable, two EPS 12V (4+4) cables, two PCIe 6+2 with dual connectors, one PCIe 6+2 cable and one 12VHPWR cable that's fed by two micro-fit sockets on the PSU side. It's not a native cable, but that doesn't affect anything in functional use. A 140mm low-noise fan keeps all the components cool, and it's 80 Plus Gold rated for efficiency.

Source: be quiet! be quiet! BN619 Straight Power 11 750W Best for Ryzen 7, 9 Quality power The be quiet! BN619 Straight Power 11 750W uses a Silent Wings 3 fan to keep its components cool, so you'll probably not notice it's there. It's also got an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. While it doesn't come with a 12VHPWR cable in the box, be quiet! does have a cable you can get separately. Pros Silent fan

750W of capacity

Fully modular cables Cons No 12VHPWR cable in the box $136 at Amazon $136 at B&H

The German manufacturer be quiet! is known for its fantastic tower cases like the Dark Base Pro 901 and its silent case fans, but they also make some of the better PSUs around. The BN619 Straight Power 11 750W uses one of those low-noise fans, a 135mm Silent Wings 3, to cool the components inside the PSU, bringing in tons of air with a funnel-shaped inlet. It's also got a fully modular design, and is 80 Plus Gold rated for efficiency.

The modular cables in the box come with a 24-pin ATX, four PCIe 6+2 cables, two EPS 12V (4+4 and 8), and four SATA cables. What you don't get on this particular model is a 12VHPWR cable, but be quiet! does have a cable that you can buy separately, which is rated to 600W and powered by two of the PSU-side PCIe sockets. With RTX 4070 cards coming with an adapter anyway, you likely don't need to spend the extra on the dedicated cable, unless you're worried about the adapter melting, as happened on a crop of RTX 4090 models.

What you need to know about picking a PSU for the RTX 4070

The relatively low TDP of the RTX 4070 means you might not even need to upgrade your PSU. With 750W as the benchmark to clear to pair with even the most power-hungry processors, many of you likely already have a comparable unit. What you might not have is native PCIe 5.0 support from a power supply built to the ATX 3.0 specification. Among a few other things about power handling, that means a dedicated 12VHPWR cable for the RTX 4070 or above. You don't need to spend a small fortune on this, with the Cooler Master V750 Gold i fully supporting the ATX 3.0 standard while being relatively affordable. You get a 10-year warranty and digital real-time monitoring by connecting it up to a USB 3.0 header on your motherboard. If you're planning on using a mid-range Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, that wattage drops substantially, and you can look at the Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 650W or be quiet! Pure Power 12 M 650W. Both will give you ATX 3.0 compliance, a 12VHPWR cable, and some cash left in your wallet.