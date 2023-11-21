If you've settled on a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU for your next build, then you have many options for choosing the best PSU for it. The RTX 4080 occupies the middle ground among the newer RTX 40 series GeForce graphics cards, and according to Nvidia, it draws 320 watts of power. Nvidia recommends at least 750 watts for your build, although 850W is the minimum we suggest. The RTX 4080 is one of the best gaming graphics cards, so there's no reason to skimp on its power supply.
Regardless of your wattage needs, any seasoned PC builder will advise you not to treat your power supply as an afterthought. After all, the PSU delivers electricity to all your computer's components, and an underpowered one can cause all sorts of issues. But if all the options on the market have your head spinning, worry not: We've already smoked out all the best PSUs for your GeForce RTX 4080 build and rounded them up below.
MSI MPG A1000GEditor's choice
Corsair RM850xBest value
be quiet! Dark Power ProPremium pick
Seasonic PRIME TX-1000Best Titanium Certified
Cooler Master V850 SFX PSUBest for Compact Builds
MSI MPG A1000GEditor's choice$145 $200 Save $55
The MSI MPG A1000G is one of the best all-around power supplies for the RTX 4080 and other high-end graphics cards. It delivers 1,000 watts of power and is 80+ Gold certified thanks to its efficient Japanese-made capacitors. It's also fully modular, allowing you to remove any unused cables for a clean build.
Corsair RM850xBest value$130 $150 Save $20
The GeForce RTX 4080 is not a cheap GPU, so if you're looking to save some money on the other parts of your build, the Corsair RM850x is an excellent and affordable PSU that doesn't cut corners. Along with an 850-watt output capacity, the RM850x is 80+ Gold certified and features a clean, fully modular design.
be quiet! Dark Power ProPremium pick$360 $420 Save $60
The Dark Power Pro 13 is our favorite power supply for enthusiast gaming PCs, and it's a great PSU for the RTX 4080 GPU. At 1,300 watts, it's got more than enough muscle to deliver clean power to all parts of your build, thanks to its 80+ Titanium efficiency rating. It's pricey, but if you're looking for a top-tier PSU for a top-tier gaming PC build, this is the one.
Seasonic PRIME TX-1000Best Titanium Certified$285 $330 Save $45
80+ Bronze certified PSUs are good enough for most builds, but if energy efficiency is a priority, you want an 80+ Titanium certified power supply like the Seasonic PRIME TX-1000. This fully modular PSU delivers 1,000 watts of efficient power, and its hybrid fan control keeps things running quietly. It also comes with a generous 12-year warranty.
Cooler Master V850 SFX PSUBest for Compact Builds$140 $160 Save $20
If you're working inside a smaller case, then you should opt for an SFX PSU like the Cooler Master V850. This 850W PSU has a 80+ Gold efficiency rating, a fully modular design for reduced cable clutter, and a 10-year warranty. It's a great PSU for more compact RTX 4080 builds, although it even includes an SFX to ATX bracket, so you can use it with an ATX tower if you wish.
EVGA 850 BQ 850W Semi-modular PSUBest Semi-Modular$105 $120 Save $15
If you don't need a fully modular design, you can shave a few bucks off of your final build cost by opting for a semi-modular PSU like the EVGA 850 BQ. Although not fully modular, the EVGA 850 BQ is 80+ Bronze certified and delivers 850 watts of power to your system, making it a great value PSU from a top-rated brand.
Corsair RM1000x ShiftBest Cable Access$185 $210 Save $25
The Corsair RM1000x was already one of the best 1000W PSUs on the market, but the RM1000x Shift improves the design even further by placing the power sockets on the side of the power supply for easier access. This makes building, maintenance, and cable management just a little bit simpler. It's also 80+ Gold certified for excellent energy efficiency.
Corsair HX1500i 80 PLUS PlatinumBest For Dual GPUs$267 $400 Save $133
If you need all the power you can get, such as for a dual-GPU build, then the Corsair HX1500i is a superb PSU. This 80+ Titanium rated power supply delivers a whopping 1,500 watts, which is more than enough for even the beefiest PC builds. Its fully modular design also offers more connections than you're ever likely to need.
How to choose the best PSU for your RTX 4080 build
According to Nvidia, the RTX 4080 draws roughly 320 watts of power, and the GPU maker recommends a 740W PSU as the minimum. We'd suggest keeping the floor at 850 watts just to give you some wiggle room, but of course, this depends on your needs and what you need your PC to do.
When selecting the best PSU for the RTX 4080, we focused on 850W to 1000W PSUs as the ideal power range, although the sky's the limit for high-end gaming PC builds. Our top pick, the MSI MPG A1000G, is a top-rated PSU that delivers 1,000 watts of power and is 80+ Gold certified. For the price, it's a powerful and efficient power supply for the RTX 4080.
Those looking for a good budget PSU for their RTX 4080 build should consider our value pick, the Corsair RM850x. With 850 watts of power and an 80+ Gold certification, it's another great option for the price, although budget builders can save a few more bucks with the semi-modular 80+ Bronze EVGA 850 BQ PSU.
However, you're probably not on a shoestring budget if you've chosen a $1,200 GPU for your build. The RTX 4080 is an enthusiast-tier card and our premium pick, the be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13 1300W PSU, is a good match with its 1,300 watts of power. If you want even more juice, such as for a dual-GPU build, the Corsair HX1500i 1500W PSU has all the power you need.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 is an impressive graphics card that's capable of smooth 4K gaming with ray tracing enabled. It's expensive and likely not the best value GPU for your PC build, but it's still an incredible card for gaming.