Although the power supply is probably the least exciting aspect of a new PC build, it still plays a crucial role as a part of your computer system. And when you have a nice mid-range GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, there are several different directions you could go with a PSU. If you’re on a budget, you could opt for a relatively simple PSU and save some cash upfront. Or, you can go big and save in the long term with a peak-efficiency high-end PSU. And to make your decision even more complex, there are extra features like modular cable systems and ATX 3.0 support to consider as well.
If you need a quick and dirty rundown of the best power supplies for your RTX 4070 Ti build, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve done all the research for you, short of calculating your build’s peak power usage. And you can easily do that with an online tool like Newegg’s power supply calculator. (Spoiler alert: you’ll want a PSU with a peak power usage of at least 750W). As for the other details? That ultimately depends on exactly what you are looking for.
The Cooler Master V750 Gold i tops our list of the best PSUs overall and is an ideal power option for a 4070 Ti build in particular. That is because it is quiet, fully modular, and in the sweet spot for peak power draw. This ATX power supply is 80+ Gold-certified for efficiency, which guarantees a minimum efficiency of 90% under normal operating conditions. It also supports the latest ATX 3.0 connector, which is standard on the 4070 Ti.
The MEG Ai1300P is overkill for most 4070 Ti builds, but it is still a viable option for maxing out on power efficiency. This ATX 3.0 PSU offers plenty of headspace at 1300W max power output, allowing it to operate more efficiently. In the unlikely event that you push it to its limits, it will suffer hardly any energy lost as heat thanks to its 80 Plus Platinum certification. No wonder this is one of the best PSUs for gaming.
If you’re just looking for a no-frills PSU to power your PC and protect from short-circuits, the Thermaltake Smart BX1 750W is a great pick. It offers quiet performance and 80 Plus Bronze-levels of efficiency for a reasonable price. You won’t get fancier features like ATX 3.0 support and modular cables, but it certainly gets the job done.
If efficiency is your most important metric, the be quiet! Dark Power 13 1000W stands in a class of its own. It is 80 Plus Titanium-certified, which can achieve up to 95.2% efficiency under the right conditions. The 1000W max power output is more than you will probably need, but again, the more headroom you add to your build, the more efficiently its PSU will operate in the long run.
Considering the RTX 4070 Ti is a mid-range GPU, it is only fitting to pair it with a mid-range PSU like the EVGA Supernova 750 GT. It has solid power efficiency backed by its 80 Plus Gold certification and a max power output in the sweet spot area of 750W. It still doesn’t have ATX 3.0 support, but it does have modular cables, an Auto Eco Mode, and a built-in Power ON Self Tester.
While most 4070 Ti builds out there will use a standard ATX-size case, a compact 4070 Ti build is still possible. To make it work, you need an SFX-sized PSU like the Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold PSU. It fits comfortably in a Mini Tower, Micro ATX, or even a Mini ITX case while still delivering adequate power. This kind of build is not for beginners, though, so carefully select your other components to ensure they all fit.
While our top pick is plenty quiet even with a fan, you can get even stealthier with a fully fanless PSU like the Seasonic Prime Fanless TX-700 ATX. Yes, this 700W PSU is a bit overpriced considering its specs, but it is an essential purchase if you are chasing after the ultra-silent swag of the fanless PC. At least it is 80 Plus Titanium-certified.
Although RGB builds have fallen to the wayside in the past few years, many PC builders still love the shimmering rainbow aesthetic of LED-illuminated PC components like the ASUS ROG Strix 750W Aura Edition. This PSU is specially built to work with other Aura Sync products from ASUS, but there is an equivalent 750W PSU for all the other RGB light systems too.
Best RTX 4070 Ti PSUs: Bottom line
Since the RTX 4070 Ti is such a flexible GPU, it is hard to name one single PSU option as the absolute best power supply for this card. For example, if you only want to buy one power supply for the next decade, the MEG Ai1300P is the easy choice as one of the most premium PSUs out there. However, if you are just looking for a simple power solution to keep total costs down, you can get by just as easily with the Thermaltake Smart BX1 750W. For those who fall in between, our top pick, the Cooler Master V750 Gold i, is an all-around solid option.
No matter which option you choose, we still recommend you double-check the peak power usage of all of your parts to ensure you get a power supply that can handle all of these parts. And be sure to add 100 to 150W of overhead in case of miscalculations and upgrades. Also, double-check the dimensions of your case, especially if you are going with a nonstandard case size. As long as you follow these two principles and ensure you are getting a PSU that is 80 Plus-certified, you can’t go wrong.
The RTX 4070 Ti is an incredibly popular entry point into current-gen GPU tech, and it offers great 1440p performance on AAA titles. However, it requires a hardy PSU to run at peak power, so consider cutting costs elsewhere in your build.