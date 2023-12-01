Although the power supply is probably the least exciting aspect of a new PC build, it still plays a crucial role as a part of your computer system. And when you have a nice mid-range GPU like the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, there are several different directions you could go with a PSU. If you’re on a budget, you could opt for a relatively simple PSU and save some cash upfront. Or, you can go big and save in the long term with a peak-efficiency high-end PSU. And to make your decision even more complex, there are extra features like modular cable systems and ATX 3.0 support to consider as well.

If you need a quick and dirty rundown of the best power supplies for your RTX 4070 Ti build, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve done all the research for you, short of calculating your build’s peak power usage. And you can easily do that with an online tool like Newegg’s power supply calculator. (Spoiler alert: you’ll want a PSU with a peak power usage of at least 750W). As for the other details? That ultimately depends on exactly what you are looking for.