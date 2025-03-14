One of the cornerstones of any home lab is a powerful firewall to learn the ins and outs of traffic control, packet inspection, and other important security tools. While there are a ton of options for use, pfSense and its fork OPNsense are often used, partly because they're free to use, but also because there is a wealth of information out there to help guide you through initial setup stages and any complex scenarios you might want to create.

Plus, you can spin up a custom firewall in no time at all using any old PC hardware you may have sitting around, making it an affordable way to learn advanced networking skills. With the sheer number of options and configurations afforded by custom firewall software, it might be tricky to know exactly where to start. Whatever other use cases for your firewall, setting up these options first will give you a solid foundation to build on.

6 Ensure restricted admin access

You don't need access from outside your network—that's what VPNs are for