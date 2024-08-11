Key Takeaways Always backup your data following the 3-2-1 rule to prevent data loss from various failures and corruptions.

Document every detail of your setup to avoid starting over and use tools like Mermaid and Terraform for tracking.

Use containers and VMs for hosting to prevent conflicts, spend time configuring firewall settings for added security, and choose your OS wisely.

If you’ve ever owned a home lab, you may already be familiar with the pain it takes to manage everything. There are network settings to contend with, important data that needs archiving, and so on and so forth. Over time, these problems can add up, and if not sorted out properly, can result in reduced performance, loss of data, or even security breaches. So, we’ve put together a list of five pointers that every beginner home lab owner should follow to reduce the complexity of managing their own server.

5 Create regular backups

And follow the golden 3-2-1 backup rule

Although modern storage devices are quite resilient to failures, it’s still easy for data to become irrecoverable for a variety of reasons. From storage pool corruptions to accidental overwrites and multiple drives failing in RAID setups, there’s a depressingly large number of ways you can lose access to precious data.

As such, it’s imperative to follow a backup strategy and safeguard all your important files. The 3-2-1 rule is an age-old standard passed down in the data hoarding and NAS communities, and it holds up quite well even today. It states that you should possess a total of 3 copies of data. Two of these copies should be stored on separate devices, and these can range from PCs and NAS to even a set of hard drives. Meanwhile, the last copy of the data should be stored off-site, be it on a cloud platform or another PC at a remote location.

4 Document everything

To avoid starting over from the beginning when things go wrong

At the beginning of your home admin journey, you may only possess a media streaming server or a simple file-sharing NAS setup. But once you’ve experienced the pleasures (and pains) of a home lab, your setup can quickly devolve into an abomination of switches, server PCs, and a host of devices connected via a cobweb of cables. And all it takes is one error to force you to rebuild everything from scratch.

As such, it’s important to keep track of all the important details in your setup. Charting tool Mermaid offers an easy yet effective means to create flowcharts and diagrams of your home lab’s architecture and wiring. If you’re into containerization, Terraform can help manage all your configuration files. Finally, for those who encounter errors frequently, I recommend exporting your log files and creating short notes for the debugging process via Obsidian or other text editors.

3 Containers and VMs are your best friends

Especially if you want to host multiple apps and services on your server

Close

Most server operating systems support virtualization, meaning you can create containers and virtual machines on top of an existing OS. So, instead of installing multiple packages and coding environments on your central server, you can initialize an isolated virtual machine or container.

Not only does this prevent package conflicts from arising on your main system, but it also makes troubleshooting a breeze, as all you have to do is modify the config file for the container/VM.

2 Spend extra time configuring the firewall settings

Better to be safe than sorry

With spyware, keyloggers, and viruses prowling the Internet, the last thing you want is some malware compromising your home lab. Thankfully, firewalls can keep most threats at bay by filtering harmful packets and preventing unauthorized devices from accessing ports on your network.

The bad part? Setting up proper firewall rules can take a while. If you’re a newcomer, it can take hours to configure the ideal inbound and outgoing rules for all your router ports. But once you do finish this ordeal, you can rest easy knowing that your devices have a robust layer of security between them and all malware targeting your home network.

1 Pick your OS carefully

Be sure to go over the pros and cons of each operating system

Close

Besides the hardware, your home lab setup is highly customizable on the software front as well. There’s a plethora of operating systems for you to choose from, with each OS specializing in some niche server task or the other. While you’re free to test them all out, suddenly switching to a different OS after building your home lab can result in a host (pun intended) of network-related issues. So, I recommend doing all your research on server operating systems before homing in on one.

For instance, Windows 11 Pro is a beginner-friendly jack-of-all-trades OS that’s great for those who want a familiar UI, though it’s weakest in terms of functionality, customizability, and performance in server workloads. Meanwhile, Proxmox is the de-facto leader of virtualization platforms, while TrueNAS and Unraid are great when you want to host the NAS and the server on one system. For Kubernetes aficionados, you can either go the simple Ubuntu route or set up entire clusters using Alpine Linux or Talos Linux. All-in-all, each OS has its strengths and weaknesses, and you’d do well to check them all out in the early stages of building your home lab.

Making the most of your home lab