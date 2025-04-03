We all know that data loss happens and that we should be backing up our data periodically, even if we don't always put that knowledge into consistent practice. Maybe you have copies of your data on various external hard drives, which is better than no backups but still isn't a proper backup strategy. You might have a self-hosted backup solution that automatically backs up your devices, which is most of the way towards the end goal.

But whether you're backing up your home lab or your whole home, your backup isn't really a backup without one crucial stage. Think about it: you wouldn't trust your printer to produce a perfect copy of the documents you send to it every time, so why would you trust your backup software? Once you've created your backup, it's important to preserve the data integrity of that file, and there are a few ways to do that.

5 Do regular consistency checks

Decide if checksums or hashing is enough of a check for you and implement a schedule to test