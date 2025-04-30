World Password Day is upon us, which means we need to chat about adhering to best practices for securing your online accounts. Most of us have countless accounts, which can span retailers, suppliers, social media, work, finance, and more. It's simply a way of life in 2025. If you do anything online, you're likely to require some form of account, but keeping all of these safe from prying eyes can prove challenging, especially if you use memorable passwords and no two-factor authentication (2FA). I'll showcase some easy-to-follow strategies to protect yourself online.

6 Consider a VPN

Maximum security