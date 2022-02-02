These are the best pre-built gaming PCs you can buy in 2022

Finding the right parts for your new PC build is extremely difficult right now due to component shortages. Buying the best graphics card, for instance, is almost impossible. Even if you manage to find one in stock, it’s probably going to cost you a ludicrous amount of money. This is why we’ve been recommending buying pre-built computers in a lot of PC build guides. Buying a pre-built gaming PC will save you a lot of hassle trying to find components at a reasonable price. And in this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best gaming PCs you can buy in 2022.

Best overall AMD gaming PC: HP Omen 30L AMD Gaming Desktop

A lot of manufacturers have managed to bring compelling value for money builds to the market. We’ve added plenty of budget builds to this particular list but we think it’s the HP Omen gaming desktop that deserves a top spot in this collection. As such, it’s our pick for the best overall AMD gaming desktop on the market right now. This particular gaming desktop offers a decent of specs for an attractive price.

Starting off with the specifications, the HP Omen 30L gaming desktop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor. This particular processor, in case you’re wondering, is an octa-core CPU with 16 threads. You get a base clock of 3.8GHz and a max boost clock of up to 4.7GHz. It delivers great performance for both gaming as well as other resource-intensive workloads. It may not be the most powerful, but the Ryzen 7 5800X is, without a doubt, one of the best CPUs out there right now.

HP has paired the Ryzen 7 5800X with an RTX 3060 Ti for gaming, making it a pretty good rig pushing even the newer titles out there. It’s not going to yield super high frame rates at 1440p, but we think this particular build should have no issues running games at 1080p. The RTX 3060 Ti is more close to the RTX 3070 in general performance, so you’re essentially looking at a gaming rig that’s just as fast as a lot of other high-end builds in this collection.

Other important specs of the PC include 16GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB SSD, support for wireless connectivity, and Windows 11 out of the box. The HP Omen 30L gaming desktop case is also among the best we’ve seen on the market so far. It’s not as premium as the newer 45L PC case as it lacks the dedicated Cryo Chamber, but we think it’s still spacious enough to house all the components. The case is also big enough to allow future upgrades, something that a lot of pre-built computers don’t take into consideration. While this PC case does have intake grills on the front, it would’ve been nice to have a mesh front panel with more fans for better cooling.

All things considered, there’s a lot to like about the HP Omen 30L gaming desktop. We think the PC is powerful enough to easily last you for a few years. It can handle even some of the most demanding games out there right now including Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite, and more. We also like the overall design and the build quality of the Omen gaming desktop. It’s got just the right amount of RGB bling with a clean internal layout. At $1,648 (at the time of writing this article), you really can’t be wrong with this build. It offers solid specs for the price and it’ll save you the hassle of chasing individual parts for your build. You can always visit HP’s website to configure your build, but we suggest you hit the link below to find the best price online for this configuration right now.

Best overall Intel gaming PC: ASUS ROG ROG Strix G10CE Gaming Desktop

ASUS is also a popular brand when it comes to pre-built gaming PCs. In addition to PC components and gaming laptops, the brand has a lot of pre-built gaming desktops under the ROG name. While ASUS is yet to update its existing gaming desktops with Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs, we think this particular ROG desktop powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core processor is still worth considering. As such, it’s our pick for the best Intel gaming desktop you can buy right now in 2022.

The ASUS ROG ROG Strix G10CE gaming desktop of choice here is fitted with an Intel Core i7-11700F chip along with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The Core i7-11700F is no Alder Lake chip, but we think it’s still powerful enough to handle most games out there right now. The Core i7-11700F, in case you’re wondering, comes with a base frequency of 2.9GHz and turbo max frequency of 4.90GHz. The ‘F’ suffix here means this particular chip doesn’t have integrated graphics. That, however, isn’t an issue considering the PC also has a discrete graphics card.

In terms of the other specs, the ASUS ROG Strix G10CE gaming PC also comes with 16GB DDR4 memory and a dual-drive storage system which includes a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard disk drive. We always recommend adding an HDD as secondary storage to your build as it increases the overall raw storage of the computer. You can also opt for an SSD upgrade but that’ll cost you significantly more money. ASUS appears to be using air cooling for this particular build but it seems to have no thermal issues. The ROG Strix G10CE PC case also looks quite sophisticated with plenty of RGB bling and a striking design with sharp edges. It’s definitely one of those cases that aren’t shy of showing off its gaming aesthetics.

This particular PC case, as you can see, also looks smaller than a lot of other high-end PCs out there that use a full-tower case. The PC case appears to be available in black and silver color options, so be sure to pick the one that suits your setup. The ROG Strix G10CE may not be the most powerful gaming PC on the market right now but we think it’s powerful enough to run plenty of games. You can always opt for something that’s powered by the new Alder Lake chips, but those PCs will definitely cost you more money, especially when you consider things like the new motherboard, DDR5 memory, and more. Also, the 11700F and the RTX 3060 combo should be plenty to keep things running for at least a few years before demanding an upgrade.

At $1,400, we think the ASUS ROG Strix G10CE is definitely one of the best gaming PCs that you can buy right now. It’s also bundled with a keyboard and mouse for gaming, which is pretty good for casual gamers to quickly get started with gaming without having to spend more on those peripherals. We don’t expect the prices to go down anytime soon considering how hard to source PC parts out there, but you can keep an eye on the link below to get the best price for this PC online.

Best high-end gaming PC: OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop

If you’re in the market to buy a high-end gaming PC and if you don’t mind spending a good amount of money on it, then we recommend picking up the OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop. This particular desktop is available in a bunch of different configurations, but we’re recommending the one that’s powered by Intel’s new 12th-gen Alder Lake CPU and an RTX 3080 graphics card. This is a fantastic desktop that has a lot of other things going for it.

In terms of the specs, the HP Omen 45L packs an Intel Core i7-12700K with a base frequency of 3.6GHz and a turbo boost frequency of 5.0GHz. For graphics, we mentioned earlier, the Omen by HP 45L packs an RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of VRAM. It also has 16GB of DDR4-3733 MHz memory and a 500GB WD Black M.2 SSD. It also has a secondary 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD. One of the best things about this particular PC is that it comes with plenty of ports and expansion slots. It also has Intel WiFi 6 AX 201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0. HP has also used an 800W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply for this particular PC.

When it comes to the design and build quality, HP is using a new full tower PC case that comes with what it calls the “OMEN Cryo Chamber”. This unique cooling chamber houses the liquid cooler radiator. It pulls in fresh air from the surroundings as it is located away from the main internal chamber of the case. This gap between the cryo chamber and the main chassis can also be used as a handle to pick up the case.

The performance of the Omen by HP 45L gaming desktop, as you’d expect, is top-notch. We tested a variant of this desktop with a Core i9-12900K and an RTX 3090 GPU, but we think the 12700K and the RTX 3080 combo is going to be just as impressive. Both the Core i7-12700K and the RTX 3080 are our top picks in the best CPU and the best GPU collections, respectively, so you can expect them to show impressive performance in gaming and other workloads.

The Omen by HP 45L, as you can see, is also fully kitted with RGB lights. The Omen logo on the front lights up along with the three RGB fans. There’s also a light inside the case that can be configured to your liking. The case also has plenty of ports on the front panel, making it a great option. Overall, there’s a lot to like about the Omen by HP 45L gaming desktop. It’s impressive in terms of both the design as well as performance. You can learn more about it in our HP OMEN 45L Desktop review. We reviewed a different version of the desktop, but it should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from it. Also, be sure to hit the link below to find the best price for this particular gaming PC online right now.

Best budget Intel gaming PC: CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC

If you’re in the market to buy a budget gaming PC, then we recommend checking out the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC. CyberPowerPC, in case you’re wondering, is a reliable brand in the computing space with a lot of different gaming PC configurations under its belt. In fact, we have a dedicated collection detailing the best CyberPowerPC gaming PCs in case you want to check out those options. This particular PC that we’re recommending here is powerful enough to easily handle 1080p gaming.

When it comes to specifications, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC is powered by the Intel Core i5-11400F, which is known to be one of the more reliable options from Intel’s 11th-gen lineup. It’s an hexa-core CPU with a base frequency of 2.6GHz. This particular CPU is being paired with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, which is another solid budget offering. The RTX 2060 packs 6GB of VRAM and we think it’s powerful enough to handle 1080p gaming. According to the CyberPowerPC listing, the PC is said to be using an Intel B560 chipset-based motherboard, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 500GB of PCIe NVMe SSD.

Even though the listing doesn’t explicitly mention the PC case, CyberPowerPC appears to be using a Cooler Master PC case for this particular build. The case, as you can see, sports a tempered glass side panel and it also has a ton of RGB lighting. We’re looking at four RGB case fans in total – three of them are installed on the front, while a single exhaust fan is installed at the back. There’s also a mesh front panel on the front which is good for airflow. The PC also appears to be using a fan-based CPU cooler, which should be enough to keep things cool inside the chassis.

In terms of the performance, we think the Core i5-11400F and the RTX 2060 combo should be enough to run even some of the modern titles out there. The ‘F’ suffix in the CPU name denotes that it doesn’t have integrated graphics. That, however, shouldn’t really be an issue considering the PC has a dedicated graphics card. Intel has also launched an upgraded version of this CPU, but the build involving one of the newer Alder Lake chips might cost you significantly more money.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about this particular build from CyberPowerPC. It’s listed for as low as $959 at the time of writing this article, which is excellent pricing for the kind of specs on offer. You can’t tweak/reconfigure the specs on Amazon, but you can head to over CyberPowerPC to add or remove any of the components used in this build. It’s also worth pointing out that you get a free keyboard and mouse with this PC, which means you won’t have to spend more on those peripherals for your setup. The only thing we recommend adding to this particular PC is an additional HDD to be used as secondary storage. There are plenty of reliable and affordable options out there, so be sure to check them out.

Best liquid-cooled gaming PC tower: Thermaltake Reactor 380

While a lot of other gaming PCs mentioned in the collection are fitted with an AIO liquid cooler, we wanted to add a gaming PC with enough room for adding a sophisticated cooling solution. Well, the Thermaltake Reactor 380 gaming PC perfectly fits the bill with a full tower chassis and clean internal layout. This particular build, as you can see, is a lot different from other traditional PC builds and we think it definitely deserves a spot in our collection.

In terms of specification, the Thermaltake Reactor 380 tower is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also packs 16GB DDR4 memory with 3600MHz memory speeds, and a Seagate FireCuda 520 NVMe SSD 1TB for storage. Building inside a tower chassis like this isn’t necessarily an easy task. That, however, should really be an issue considering it’s a pre-built computer. One thing that we’d like to point out about this particular build is that it’s using a B550 mITX motherboard. While it can handle the Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, it’s not particularly suitable for overclocking. The mITX form factor may also limit the kind of components you can install on the PC in the future.

We recommend picking up a full-tower chassis like this for those who want to upgrade their components, specifically the cooling system. The chassis, as you can see, offers plenty of room for more sophisticated cooling solutions. The Reactor case is perfectly capable of accommodating a custom loop too. That, however, might not be necessary for the kind of specs it comes with out of the box. Some other noteworthy features of this particular gaming PC include a vertical GPU mount, wireless connectivity, and more.

Thermaltake is also selling a slightly more affordable version of this build with a Ryzen 5 5600X CPU instead of the 5800X. It also trades the RTX 3080 for an RTX 3070 GPU, which we think is a good pair for the 5600X over the RTX 3080. Both PCs are powerful enough to run even the most demanding titles out without any issues. It also goes without saying that building a custom PC yourself will cost significantly more money given how expensive the GPUs are right now. And since it’s a desktop PC, you can also upgrade the components at any time in the future. It’s not an immediate requirement but we recommend upgrading the motherboard of this particular PC before looking at other potential upgrades.

Overall, we think the Thermaltake Reactor 380 is a fantastic gaming tower. It packs some of the most powerful components you can find (or maybe not) on the market right now. The Ryzen 7 5800X and the RTX 3080 combo is also plenty to handle even the most demanding task including creative workloads applications. The Thermaltake Reactor 380 is available in both black and white color options, so be sure to pick the one that suits your overall setup.

Best enthusiast gaming PC: CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop

If you’re in the market to buy a high-end gaming rig and the budget is no factor to consider, then we present the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop. This particular PC is armed to its teeth. It’s also the only gaming PC in this particular collection that’s powered by Intel’s new Alder Lake chips. In fact, it’s using the Core i9-12900KF, which is one of the best CPUs on the market right now.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop, as you can see, uses an NZXT PC case with a see-through tempered glass side panel. It’s not the best PC case for this particular build but we think it offers plenty of room for all the components and it also handles the thermals. The case is also fitted with enough RGB case fans to maintain good airflow inside the chassis. In terms of specification, this PC is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900KF CPU. As we mentioned earlier, this is one of the best CPUs on the market right now. The ‘F’ suffix in the name means it doesn’t have integrated graphics, but that’s not really an issue considering the build also uses a discrete GPU.

The Intel Core i9-12900KF Alder Lake chip features a combination of both performance and efficiency cores. This particular chip is capable of hitting a max turbo frequency of up to 5.20GHz, making it one of the fastest CPUs around. The 12900KF is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. The RTX 3090 is currently the most powerful GPU on the market and it represents the best of what Nvidia has to offer, at least at the time of writing this article. Other specifications of the PC include 16GB of DDR4-3000 memory, 1TB M.2 SSD, and 2TB of SATA HDD. It also offers wireless connectivity, a good selection of ports, expansion slots, and more. The PC also uses liquid cooling, which is not surprising considering the specs on offer.

It goes without saying that the Intel Core i9-12900KF and the RTX 3090 combo make this the most powerful PC in this particular collection. It should easily be able to handle 4K gaming at high frame rates. Pair this PC with a high-end 4K gaming monitor and you’re looking at a fantastic gaming experience overall. One of the best things about this particular PC is that it also comes with a keyboard and mouse to go along. They’re probably not going to be among the best keyboards or the best gaming mice, but it’s good to get started without having to spend more.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme gaming desktop carries an eye-watering price of $4,129, making it one of the most expensive builds in this collection. This is the kind of PC you’d buy if you’re looking to get the absolute best performance without having to compromise on anything. You can also head over to CyberPowerPC’s website to configure this build, but we recommend keeping an eye on the link below for any potential price drops to grab it at a discounted price.

Best gaming PC with 32GB RAM: Skytech gaming Prism II Gaming Desktop

While you can upgrade the total memory of a lot of gaming PCs mentioned in this collection, we wanted to highlight at least one gaming PC build with a minimum of 32GB RAM. There’s no need for 32GB of memory if you’re only going to play games on your PC, but having more memory will definitely allow you to get better performance in a lot of other tasks including some creative workloads. As such, we’re recommending the Skytech Gaming- Prism II as our pick for the best gaming PC with 32GB of RAM.

The Skytech Gaming Prism II gaming PC, as you can see, is one of the most powerful systems in this collection. We’re looking at an Intel Core i7-11700K CPU along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. While Intel’s new Alder Lake chips are also out right now, we think the Core i7-11700K is still plenty to handle gaming or similar highly-threaded applications. The RTX 3080 is also a solid graphics card that’s powerful enough for 4K gaming. The PC is also using a Z590 chipset-based motherboard, which is good for this kind of build as it also allows you to overclock in the future.

Other specifications of this particular PC include up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM with memory speeds of up to 3600MHz. Skytech is including a total of four sticks, which means you will have to replace the entire kit in the future if you want more memory. For storage, you only get 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. It’s a PCIe Gen 4 SSD which means you can expect it to offer impressive file transfer speeds for faster boot times, game loading times, and more. If you have more money for the PC then we highly recommend adding a secondary drive to increase the overall system storage.

One of the best things about this particular PC is that it’s using the Lian Li O11 Dynamic PC case. This is one of the top picks in our collection of the best PC cases. It comes with plenty of room inside the chassis that lets you add all the high-end components. The case, as you can see, also has lots of room to add fans and radiators for the cooler. The PC is fitted with a 360mm AIO and a bunch of RGB-enabled case fans.

Overall, the Skytech Prism II is one of the most powerful gaming PCs you can buy on the market right now. You can probably put together a custom gaming rig for significantly less money, but you’ll probably have a hard time finding stocks on the market, especially the GPU. For $2,700, you’re getting an excellent gaming PC with a solid set of specs and impressive build quality. The case also has plenty of RGB lighting that can also be turned off easily if you prefer having no lights. If this gaming PC is out of your budget then we recommend checking out some other options including the OMEN by HP 45L gaming desktop that we’ve mentioned above.

Best compact gaming PC: Corsair One i200

The Corsair One has been one of the most reliable compact gaming PCs on the market for quite some time now and the company has done a pretty good job of keeping these PCs updated with new internals. While we’re still waiting for an Alder Lake refresh of these gaming PCs, we think even the older ones are still worth recommending in this collection. The Corsair One is available in a bunch of different configurations but we’re recommending the Corsair One i200 for this particular list. It’s our pick for the best compact gaming PCs you can buy on the market right now.

When it comes to the specifications, the Corsair One is powered by an Intel Core i9-11900K CPU which is the top-of-the-line chipset from Intel’s 11th-gen family. It comes with a base clock of 3.50GHz and a turbo boost frequency of 5.30GHz. It’s a powerful chip that demands a lot of thermal headroom, but Corsair is pretty confident about keeping the thermals in check. For graphics, the Corsair One i200 packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which is one of the most powerful GPUs on the market right now.

The Core i9-11900K and the RTX 3080 GPU combo should be enough to offer plenty of performance, be it for gaming or other creative workloads applications. According to Corsair, both CPU and GPU use independent liquid cooling solutions, and the hot air is pumped out of a single 140mm maglev fan. Other specifications of this particular PC include 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 memory, a 1TB M.2 SSD stick, and more. The case also offers other noteworthy features including wireless connectivity, RGB lights, and more.

The case also has plenty of ports at the back as well as on the front. This includes both the ports at the back that come with the motherboard and a short selection of front panel ports. It’s worth pointing out that a small-sized PC case like this doesn’t leave much room for future improvements, so keep that in mind. Accessing the internal components itself can be a little bit of a pain, let alone upgrading them.

Overall, the Corsair One is one of the most powerful compact gaming PCs you’ll find on the market right now. It’s a little on the expensive side but you’re essentially paying a premium price for the sophisticated hardware and build quality of this particular PC. It’s a sleek and potent machine that’s designed to deliver the best performance without taking up too much space on your desk. If that’s not necessarily a concern then feel free to look at other options mentioned in this collection. Alternatively, you can also step down to a relatively more affordable version of this PC, but you’ll obviously be giving up on the high-end specifications too. There aren’t too many reliable compact gaming PCs on the market, so this might just be one of the best options for you if you’re working with limited space.

The best pre-built gaming PCs in 2022: Final Thoughts

Buying a prebuilt computer not only saves you the effort of chasing PC parts on the market, but it also relieves you of the hassle of putting it together. And as you can see, there are plenty of options out there when it comes to reliable prebuilt gaming PCs. We think both the HP Omen 30L gaming desktop and the ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop, are two of the best gaming PCs you can buy right now. Those who’re looking at budget options can consider checking out the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme PC. Additionally, we’ve also added a couple of high-end enthusiast builds to the collection if you don’t mind splurging.

If you’re building a new setup from scratch, then be sure to check out some of our collections including the best monitors, best webcams, and more too. As always you can also join our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your build or get more product recommendations from gaming PC.