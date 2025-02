Picking one of many turnkey Network-Attached Storage (NAS) servers can prove daunting, especially considering the operating system (OS). Each branded enclosure has a proprietary OS, but which is best for your storage needs? That's where this list of the best prebuilt NAS OS comes into play, ranking all the top software. Each of these NAS operating systems is available free with their respective servers.

4 TerraMaster TOS

Great if a little rough