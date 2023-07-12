Not everyone wants to build their own gaming PC, even with the deep Prime Day savings on offer. Sometimes it's nice to know that your expensive computer is backed by warranty service or that tech support is just a call away. We've been keeping an eye on all the sales this Prime Day to find the best prebuilt PC deals. These PCs are all heavily discounted and will all push high frame rates in your favorite games.

Dell Alienware Aurora R14

Alienware has a long, storied history of putting out performance gaming rigs. The Alienware Aurora R14 here is the AMD Edition, which is powered by the Ryzen 9 5950X processor. That's the flagship from the last generation of AM4 processors, and it's still a beast today. With 16 cores and 32 threads, the 4.90GHz boost clocks will make short work of any tasks you need to accomplish. With an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of GDDR6X memory, this gaming PC will handle AAA titles and beyond for some time to come.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of speedy NVMe SSD storage, and a sci-fi inspired case. We haven't gotten to the best part though, the deal. This powerful gaming PC is $1,500 off for Dell's Black Friday in July sales. That brings the price down to $1,700 for a capable machine that can be upgraded down the line to keep you in the game, and not in the loading screen.

Omen 45L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 45L gaming desktop is our favorite high-end gaming PC prebuilt, with a large case with tons of space for hardware and potential upgrades. While it can come with either Intel or AMD processors, the configuration in this deal comes with the speedy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. With eight cores, sixteen threads and a boost of up to 4.7GHz, it's perfect for gaming or for productivity tasks. HP adds an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to this build, which is capable of solid frame rates at 1080p.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 3733MHz RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The best part about buying direct from HP is that you can customize this build if you want more power, from upgrading the CPU to a Ryzen 9 5900X or more DDR4 RAM or storage, or a faster Nvidia graphics card. At the $1,130 deal price of this configuration, we suggest buying it as-is and worrying about upgrades later. That way, you can be sure of the latest hardware to add.

IdeaCentre Gaming 5i (Intel) Tower

This stylish sleeper gaming PC build from Lenovo is under $1,000 for Prime Day. That's a lot of gaming power for not much money, and there is a lot to like here. Powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12700 processor, that gives you up to 3.60GHz boost on the E-cores and up to 4.80GHz on the P-cores for smooth frame rates. You also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6X, giving you enough power for 1440p gaming in many titles.

Lenovo also adds 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to the mix. And the low price isn't the only bonus you get, Lenovo also throws in a basic USB optical mouse and full-sized keyboard, so you can get gaming straight away.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC

CyberPowerPC is one of the better boutique prebuilt gaming PC makers, and this Gamer Xtreme VR model is one of our favorite budget recommendations. It comes in a stylish case with a hexagon pattern on the front panel, hiding all the powerful hardware inside. This particular model has an Intel Core i5-12400F processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 8GB of video memory. That's good for 1080p gaming, and the best part about this PC is the price.

This Prime Day deal brings the already affordable gaming PC down to a slim $800. That's a 16% discount off the normal price, and CyberPowerPC also throws in a gaming mouse and keyboard so you don't have to budget for accessories. Hurry, though, at this price, it won't last for long.

