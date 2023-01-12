Prepaid carrier plans are perfect for those who are looking to keep their expenses in check. Not only do they keep you free from the shackles of a traditional postpaid contract, but they also let you conveniently track how much you're spending on wireless phone service every month. Thankfully, a lot of carriers in the US offer prepaid plans to bundle with your phones. Whether you're looking for unlimited data, international calling, or flexible plans, these carriers have something for everyone. Here are the best prepaid carriers in the U.S. to consider in 2023.

All major carriers in the US either offer their own prepaid plan or work with an MVNO that offers one. We picked a handful of reliable options after careful consideration and divided them into different categories to make it easier for you to find what you need.

Best value prepaid carrier: Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses T-Mobile's network to offer services in the United States. It's one of the fastest-growing MVNOs in the U.S. thanks to its affordable prepaid plans that offer good value to its consumers. Mint Mobile will set you up with a three-month prepaid plan for just $15/mo with unlimited calls, texts, and 4GB of data with nationwide coverage for 5G and 4G LTE. You can also choose to pay $30/mo and get unlimited data (with throttled speeds after 35GB), which is a good value compared to, say, Verizon's $45 basic monthly plan.

We recommend picking the $20/mo plan that gets you 10GB/mo data, as it offers a good balance between price and data. Mint Mobile also lets you bring your family members to the network, and it'll allow you to mix and match different plans. This way everyone in your family gets the data they want instead of having to stay locked to one particular plan. Mint Mobile also has a bunch of phones in its portfolio, so there's something for everyone.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 The Google Pixel 7 is just one of the many great phones you can buy from Mint Mobile. The carrier will let you pick the prepaid plan you want to bundle with the phone at checkout. See at Mint Mobile

Apple iPhone 14 Mint Mobile will also let you pick up an iPhone 14 with or without the Apple Care+ subscription at a relatively affordable price. See at Mint Mobile

Best for coverage: Verizon

Verizon is one of the "Big Four" carriers, so it's a fairly popular name in the U.S. with widespread connectivity. It may not have the most competitive plans out there to go head-to-head with other carriers in this collection, but it's hard to argue against Verizon's strong network coverage commitment. The carrier's coverage is regarded as the best in the country, so you're likely to stay connected to a network at all times with good reception and download speeds.

The widespread connectivity, however, comes at a cost of expensive prepaid plans, so be ready to shell out at least $40 for your first line. The basic entry-level prepaid plan with unlimited calls and texts with 15GB of data starts at $45, and it goes all the way up to $70 for an individual line with unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data. You tend to save more the longer you stay on a particular plan, so keep that in mind. The basic $45 plan, for instance, will cost you $40 and $35 after 3 months and 9 months respectively. Verizon also lets you bundle a prepaid plan with almost all smartphones in its portfolio, so you get a good amount of phones to choose from.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro You can save up to $300 on the iPhone 14 Pro with a Verizon Unlimited Prepaid plan. See at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is readily available to purchase from Verizon. You can pick it up in four different colors, and even bundle it with a prepaid plan. See at Verizon

Best for unlimited data: Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is one of the top picks in this collection because it offers unlimited data for $30. It's the same as Mint Mobile's $30/mo plan, except there's no need for a three-month commitment with Visible. You can also choose to pay $45/mo for Visible Plus to get Verizon's faster Ultra Wideband 5G connection too, so do consider that if you want more reliable speeds. The Visible Plus plan also comes with unlimited international calls and texts to 30+ and 200+ countries, respectively.

Visible also offers a bunch of different phones and wearables to buy, so you can also pick up a new device to go with your prepaid plan in case you don't have a phone to bring. Visible doesn't offer a family plan, so there's no way to save money or manage multiple lines. You can, however, check your phone's compatibility and try Visible for free before opting for a prepaid plan.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Plus Get a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with the iPhone 14 Plus on Visible. See at Visible

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Get a $150 Visible gift card and a free pair of Anker SoundCore earbuds with the Galaxy S22 on Visible. See at Visible

Best for families: Metro

Metro by T-Mobile is perfect for families that are looking for unlimited data plans. Metro's $160/mo for four lines of data is now down to just $25 per line. This means you now get four lines with unlimited data for just $100/mo. This plan will not only get you unlimited data, but all the lines also get to benefit from T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network coverage, which is considered to be among the best. Notably, you'll also get access to T-Mobile's Tuesday giveaways with this plan, making it easily one of the best family plans around.

The Metro family plan can only be availed in stores, so keep that in mind. This, however, gives you the option to head over to your nearest Metro store, and check out all their smartphone offerings which include the likes of the iPhone 14 series, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, moto g 5G (2022), and more.

iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 You can save up to $300 on an iPhone 14 by bringing your existing number to Metro by T-Mobile. See at Metro

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 FE You can get a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for as low as $100 by buying it from Metro along with a qualified plan. See at Metro

Best for free international calling: Tello Mobile

Tello Mobile, an MVNO that operates on the T-Mobile network, offers unlimited data plans for $29/mo. The unlimited data plan only offers 256GB of 4G LTE/5G data, after which your connection will throttle down to 2G speeds. It's not the best deal, but it's still a good way to get free data. The highlight of Tello Mobile, however, is the fact that its service comes with free international calls to dozens of countries.

The total talk time will count towards the minutes you get with your plan, but the fact that you get international calls for no additional charge makes it the best in the business. You can even grab Tello's $8/mo plan and get unlimited calls and texts to over 60 countries. You won't get any data with that plan, but it's still great for those who need an active connection for holidays and traveling. Tello Mobile has a very slim collection of phones to choose from, but you can take your GSM-ready phones to its network. Head over to Tello's website using the link in the box below.

Tello Mobile Tello offers free international calling to 60+ countries, and it also lets you build your own plan based on preferences. Build your own plan at Tello

Best for free calls and texts: TextNow

It's true that all carriers mentioned in this collection offer free unlimited calls and texts, but none of them will let you make those calls or send those texts without a plan. Well, that's why we wanted to highlight TextNow, an MVNO that'll let you make unlimited calls and send texts with just a 99 cents SIM card and a mobile app. It uses T-Mobile's network to let you communicate, and to make money, TextNow serves ads within its mobile app.

That's not necessarily a big deal considering you don't have to pay anything for your calls or texts. You will have to pay an additional charge to make international calls though, and mobile data is also quite expensive if you want to use that over T-Mobile's network. We definitely don't recommend paying $8.99/mo for 1GB of data, so consider using TextNow only if you want to make free calls and send free texts.

TextNow TextNow lets you make free calls and send free texts nationwide for absolutely free. All you have to do is get a SIM card and download the app on your device. Get an activation kit from TextNow

Best for pay-as-you-use: Google Fi

Google Fi's unlimited plans aren't as competitive as the ones offered by many other carriers mentioned in this collection. Its Flexible plan, however, is unique as it allows you to only pay for the data you use. It essentially costs $20/mo, with $10 for every GB of data you use. It'll definitely add up if you use a lot of data, but that's why it's good for those who need limited data and, hence, want to pay only for the data they use. Google Fi is also more reliable and better than other smaller MVNOs as you get unlimited calls and texts, built-in VPN and spam blocking, and more.

Google Fi also lets you easily upgrade to its unlimited plans, or even add more people to your existing plan. Notably, it also offers some solid deals on various modern devices, so it's also a great place to shop for the latest smartphones if you're in the market for them. You can head over to our best Google Fi phones to find some good options.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro You can get an instant $200 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro while purchasing it from Google Fi. See at Google Fi

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 You can save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 when you purchase it from Google Fi. See at Google Fi

That brings us to the end of this particular collection in which we've highlighted the best prepaid carriers in the U.S. There's no shortage of prepaid carriers and plans. Still, we only recommend picking the ones that are mentioned above. We've put them into different categories to make it easier for you to pick, but Mint Mobile is the one we recommend for those who are chasing the best value option. It operates on T-Mobile networks and offers good value for your money. We've also highlighted some other interesting options including the likes of TextNow, Metro, and Google Fi, so be sure to explore all of them and pick the one you like.

Prepaid plans tend to be cheaper than postpaid contracts, but a lot of them also have hidden charges and other confusing T&Cs. It's important to understand exactly what you get with the plan you pick, so we recommend either visiting a store or getting some help from a customer helpline. You can always just pick one of the best smartphones from our collection and avoid all the hassle by choosing to stick with a traditional contract from one of the major carriers too.