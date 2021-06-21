Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 Ultra

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and so are the amazing deals. If you are holding onto an old flagship and looking for a replacement, these deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are definitely worth checking out.

Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 might not be as fancy as the Galaxy S21 Plus or Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it’s a solid device for anyone who wants flagship hardware and software but doesn’t care about curved displays or 100x zoom. The Galaxy S21 was launched at $849, but thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can pick it up for just $599. In addition, Amazon Rewards Visa Card holders can get an extra $50 off, effectively bringing the price down to $550. On top of that, you can also trade in your old phone to bring down the price even further.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G The vanilla Galaxy S21 offers a flat 6.2-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888, a 64MP primary shooter with 30X Space Zoom, 8K video recording support, and an-all day battery life. Buy from Amazon

Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE was a huge hit when it came out last year, earning rave reviews from all around the net. It has everything you would expect from a proper flagship: a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, capable cameras, the powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a big 4,500mAh battery. The only stickler is its plastic build, which is not a big deal considering its price. This Prime Day, the Galaxy S20 FE is down to $479, a $220 discount over its normal retail price of $700.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE The Galaxy S20 FE offers everything that made the Galaxy S20 so great at an affordable price tag. Buy from Amazon

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most powerful and feature-packed phone that Samsung has to offer right now, featuring a massive 6.8-inch curved display, a 108MP primary shooter with 100X Space Zoom, and the mighty Snapdragon 888 chip. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also happens to be the most expensive in the Galaxy S21 series, usually going for a whopping $1200. If that astronomically high price gave you pause before, you will be happy to know that this Prime Day, you can pick up this beast for just $899, a solid $300 off from its original price.