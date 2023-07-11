Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means mega-savings on a bunch of popular products, from earbuds to monitors to laptops and beyond. Prime Day TVs top the charts when it comes to sought-after products, so take advantage of these major discounts while they last. Amazon Fire Stick, TCL, Samsung, and Insignia models, are all on sale, so there is something for everyone, whether you have a tiny space or a huge room to fill. We've put together our favorite models, so you can get ahead of the game before heading over to grab your new television.

Best Prime Day TV deals

Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 The Insignia F20 series is a great option for affordable TVs at an even cheaper price. They are available for as little as $70 and come in 24 and 32-inch models. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV QLED Omni Series The Amazon Fire Omni Series is rife with discounts and QLED televisions ranging across various sizes with support for Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, and hands-free control with Alexa. From $380 at Amazon

Samsung Q60C The Samsung Q60C series is a solid option for anyone looking for a new television. Manufactured in eight sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches, there is a TV for any room available now at a discount. $798 at Amazon

This Prime Day features a bunch of popular brands with entire series of televisions available for less. The Samsung Q60C line is available for up to 30% off, with the Amazon Omni and Insignia F20 series following suit. Insignia has you covered with small TVs and low, low prices, while Samsung's models are a bit more premium, featuring a beautiful 85-inch model.

Best small TV Prime Day deals

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD TV $150 $180 Save $30 The TCL 40-inch TV is the perfect size and the perfect price at $150, almost 25% off the original sale price. This is a Roku TV offering 1080p resolution and access to free, live, and premium "channels", with a voice control remote that is compatible with Alexa, Google, and Apple HomeKit. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $260 $370 Save $110 A part of a stellar series, this 43-inch TV is currently available for just $260, that's over $100 off. This TV supports 4K Ultra HD resolution for a clearer picture. It also includes Fire TV, giving you access to smart home capabilities, Alexa connectivity, and more. This Fire TV is able to host all your favorite streaming services in one place including Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. $260 at Amazon

Pioneer 43 Class LED Full HD Smart Fire TV $170 $320 Save $150 The Pioneer 43-inch Smart Fire TV is a great option for smaller, yet high-end model. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision for sharper images and greater contrast. The Fire TV experience is integrated, so you can access your favorite streaming services. DTS Virtual-X Sound creates a more immersive listening experience straight for the unit itself and the included remote is equipped with Alexa control. $170 at Amazon

Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 This Insignia Smart Fire TV is available in 24 and 32-inch models. Each is equipped with 720p resolution, Alexa voice control, HDMI Arc support, Fire TV streaming capabilities, and AirPlay support. Snag the 24-inch model for just $70 and the 32-inch for $80. $70 at Amazon

TVs under 55 inches are great for smaller spaces and smaller budgets. Keep in mind a 40-inch screen is still over 3 feet long, so though these options are now considered "small," you shouldn't write them off for smaller living rooms or bedrooms. Plus, you don't need a giant screen for excellent resolution; each model features HD resolution for a practically perfect picture.

Best mid-size TV Prime Day deals

Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K $1098 $1800 Save $702 The Sony BRAVIA XR is currently available at a major discount: over $700 off for a total of $1098. This model is 55 inches, but you can get a BRAVIA XR in 65 and 77 inches as well, for a different price of course. This TV features a Cognitive Processor XR which delivers "intense contrast and natural colors," an OLED display, and 8.5ms of latency while gaming with specific support for PlayStation 5. $1098 at Amazon

TCL Q6 QLED TV $400 $538 Save $138 The TCL Q6 55-inch television is a great budget-friendly model that you can get for $400. It has 4K Ultra HD resolution, QLED display for brighter images, and motion enhancement technology making this TV an excellent choice for sports fans. Fire TV support keeps all your streaming services in one place and Auto Game Mode enables low input lag. $400 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $460 $600 Save $140 The 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series TV is now available for roughly 24% off. This popular series comes in a variety of sizes from 43 to 75 inches. It features a 4K QLED display, adaptive brightness, and Dolby Vision IQ for deeper, richer color. The Fire TV Ambient experience turns your TV into a customizable display showcasing artwork, widgets, photos, and more. $460 at Amazon

A mid-size TV sits generally between 55 and 65 inches, with 55 inches being the most commonly sought-after size for all. We've included our favorite 55-inch models above, which are all available for a solid discount. The Amazon Fire Omni series has discounts across all sizes, so if 55 isn't exactly right for you, there are other models on sale for all the way up to 75 inches.

Best large TV Prime Day deals

If you have a lot of ground (or wall) to cover when it comes to a new TV, check out these models between 65 and 75 inches. The biggest TV is over 6 feet wide, which is taller than the average human, so you won't have any trouble achieving a "big-screen" feel in your home. A large television is certainly an investment, so now is the perfect time to make a big purchase for a little bit less.

FAQ

Q: How much should I spend on a TV?

When it comes to TV prices, there are a few things to consider: size, display, and special features. Of course, a larger television is going to be more expensive than a smaller model. The same principle applies to screens-if you want a QLED 4K display, you'll have to pay more than you would if you bought a 720p display. You can generally grab a small TV with a lower resolution for under $250. The most commonly bought TVs generally go for between $400 and $500; this should get you a 50 to 55-inch screen with 4K resolution. The $500 to $1,000 price point holds later TVs with 4K, and anything above $1,000 generally encompasses a fancier display with QLED or OLED displays and sizes up to 85 inches.

Q: What makes a good deal?

A new TV can be pricey, so, generally, any discount is a good deal. Even before you check the price, you should be looking at the brand/manufacturer. Buying a super cheap television from an unknown brand is never the way to go; if the price point seems too good to be true....it probably is. Reputable brands include Sony, Samsung, TCL, Amazon, LG, Hisense, and Insignia, among a few others. From there, you can consider size and features. Before you buy, measure your space and get specific about ideal TV dimensions. A 55-inch 4K television at 15% off is likely a better investment than a 32-inch TV marked down by 25%.

Q: What is Dolby Vision?

You may have noticed that more and more televisions list Dolby Vision as a part of their special features, but what exactly is it, and should you pay more for it? Most TVs now incorporate 4K Ultra HD or HDR (high dynamic range) display; Dolby Vision is a version of HDR. It is designed to preserve metadata that includes brightness and color information from the original content creation, like a movie studio, and delivers that info, frame by frame, to your screen. This means more picture fidelity and higher quality images overall. In order to take full advantage of Dolby Vision, every component of your TV watching needs to incorporate that technology, not just the TV itself. Most of us get our content through streaming services, but not all services support Dolby Vision, companies that do include Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Video, and Disney+. If you don't utilize these services, you might not need a Dolby Vision-equipped TV (although some Ultra HD Blu-ray discs are compatible as well).