If you have an Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, you're probably looking at picking up some accessories during Amazon's Big Deal Days. There are a lot of options to choose from, and as someone who has both, I know exactly what you need to buy for your new portable gaming handheld.

Extra storage is a must

If you have an Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, you'll need more storage at some point even if you have the highest tier available. We recommend grabbing a new SSD or an SD card, and if you're getting an SSD, you can't go wrong with the Addlink S91. You can replace the SSD in the Asus ROG Ally or in the Steam Deck pretty easily.

Source: Amazon Addlink S91 1TB $76 $118 Save $42 Addlink's S91 is an SSD in the 2230 form factor, which makes it compatible with small computers like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. It's 1TB size costs less than $100, making it one of the most affordable 2230-sized 1TB SSDs. $76 at Amazon

If you want to go the easier route and just get a microSD card instead, we can't really blame you for that. We recommend the SanDisk Extreme microSD card which is down from $39 to $32 for 512GB of storage.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card $32 $39 Save $7 Storing Windows 11-capable games takes up a lot of space, so add up to 1TB of storage to the ROG Ally with this microSD card from SanDisk. That way all you have to think about is what to play next. $32 at Amazon

Make sure you get a dock

Source: JSAUX JSAUX RGB 6-in-1 Docking Station $48 $60 Save $12 This dock initially hit the market for Valve's Steam Deck, but it's also suitable for the Lenovo Legion Go and the Asus ROG Ally. There's an expansive selection of ports in the back with high-speed USB-A ports, a USB-C charging port, $48 at Amazon

I use a JSAUX dock, and to be honest, you should use a dock of some kind with your Asus ROG Ally or Steam Deck, too. You can output to a TV or monitor, add USB devices, and charge all at the same time. A dock means that I can use both of these devices (especially the ROG Ally) exactly like I would a gaming laptop if I bring a mouse and keyboard with me, which is a surprisingly powerful feature.

I swear by docks for these devices, and the JSAUX dock I bought is one of the best purchases I made for my Deck. It works completely without issue with the ROG Ally too, as the cable can reach the USB-C port just fine. It charges with a USB-PD-compliant charger, meaning that there's no reason not to pick this up if you have an Ally.

A wireless controller

Amazon Luna Controller $48 $60 Save $12 The best way to play Amazon's cloud gaming service is with the official controller. As it connects directly to the servers, you won't get lower latency than with one of these. $48 at Amazon

If you pick up a dock and are looking to get in on some couch gaming, you should definitely pick up a controller. I use the Amazon Luna Controller, and it's on sale for Prime Day, too. It'll allow you to connect wired or wirelessly to the Asus ROG Ally or the Steam Deck and play your favorite games from afar, perfect for turning your handheld into a console.

Play for longer with a power bank

Amazon Anker Prime Power Bank $90 $130 Save $40 $90 at Amazon

If you're on the move and want to play with a power bank, then you should definitely take a look at the Anker Prime Power Bank at 20,000 mAh and with a 200W output. It'll charge both the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck at their fastest speeds possible, and it's at its all-time low in price already. We highly recommend picking this one up if you're going to be gaming a lot, as you'll need the extra juice.

There's so much to choose from

With the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck being bona fide PCs, there are a lot of things you can do that make them even better. A power bank is a must for anyone who travels, and a dock was the best purchase I made for mine. There's something for everyone here though, so be sure to check out what's on offer!