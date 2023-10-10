Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is now underway, offering plenty of great deals on all your favorite products. While it's easy to get caught up buying everything that you want, that can easily take its toll on your wallet or bank account. With that said, if you're still looking for some stellar deals, we've managed to round up some of the best items that are under $50.

Charger and power banks

Anker Nano 3 $20 $23 Save $3 The Anker Nano 3 is a 30W GaN charger with a compact footprint. It's a great buy for all iPhones and Android phones that support up to 30W wired fast charging. $20 at Amazon

Anker 511 Power Bank $20 $40 Save $20 The Anker 511 is a convenient and compact charger that can also act as a power bank. You get 5,000mAh of juice which is enough for most smartphones, and it is now just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD $23 $28 Save $5 A slim and powerful 10,000mAh power bank that can keep your smartphone or tablet charged up while on the go. It has one USB-C and one USB-A port so you can keep two devices charged at once. $23 at Amazon

Security cameras

Wyze Cam OG A simple and effective security camera that can be used indoors and outdoors. The camera is now priced well below retail, coming in at just $20 for a limited time.

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 A video doorbell that does all you need. It includes motion detection, and infrared for night monitoring. The doorbell is now priced well below retail at 50% off, coming in at just $30 for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

Storage