Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is now underway, offering plenty of great deals on all your favorite products. While it's easy to get caught up buying everything that you want, that can easily take its toll on your wallet or bank account. With that said, if you're still looking for some stellar deals, we've managed to round up some of the best items that are under $50.

Charger and power banks

  • Anker Nano 3 charger on transparent background.
    Anker Nano 3
    $20 $23 Save $3

    The Anker Nano 3 is a 30W GaN charger with a compact footprint. It's a great buy for all iPhones and Android phones that support up to 30W wired fast charging.

    $20 at Amazon
  • A render of the Anker 511 power bank in blue color.
    Anker 511 Power Bank
    $20 $40 Save $20

    The Anker 511 is a convenient and compact charger that can also act as a power bank. You get 5,000mAh of juice which is enough for most smartphones, and it is now just $20 for a limited time.

    $20 at Amazon
  • The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 packs a 10,000mAh battery, two charging ports, USB PD support, and up to 18W fast charging support.
    Anker PowerCore Slim 10000
    Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD
    $23 $28 Save $5

    A slim and powerful 10,000mAh power bank that can keep your smartphone or tablet charged up while on the go. It has one USB-C and one USB-A port so you can keep two devices charged at once.

    $23 at Amazon

Security cameras

  • untitled-design-3 Background Removed
    Wyze Cam OG

    A simple and effective security camera that can be used indoors and outdoors. The camera is now priced well below retail, coming in at just $20 for a limited time.

  • Untitled design Background Removed-5
    Blink Video Doorbell
    $30 $60 Save $30

    A video doorbell that does all you need. It includes motion detection, and infrared for night monitoring. The doorbell is now priced well below retail at 50% off, coming in at just $30 for a limited time.

    $30 at Amazon

Storage

  • Samsung 980 Pro SSD
    Samsung 980 Pro 1TB
    $50 $80 Save $30

    The Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD is one of the best M.2 modules on the market. It offers an impressive read and write speed topping out at 7,000MB/s and over 5,000MB/s, respectively.

    $50 at Amazon
  • Need extra storage for files? Coming in at 1TB in size, this external hard drive can keep your important documents safe and encrypted
    WD 1TB My Passport External Hard Drive
    WD My Passport External Hard Drive
    $50 $60 Save $10

    This 1TB external storage drive is compact and comes in an enclosure that's durable. Right now, you can grab this drive for just $50 for a limited time.

    $50 at Amazon